Horseback Riding Lessons for Kids in the New York Area

If your child is begging for a pony, and all you see are dollar signs, it might be worth considering all the benefits horseback riding brings to kids—especially for kids who are obsessed with horses.

Exercise is one, of course. Riding is aerobic, but it also builds muscle strength and increases balance, not to mention coordination, visual spatial skills, faster reflexes, and all-round circulation.

But riding offers more than just physical benefits. A child who is able to master the skill of synthesis with such a graceful, large animal will have improved self-confidence, self-discipline, and the appropriate ability to take risks.

A child caring for a horse learns patience, care, respect, and responsibility. Don’t forget your helmet!

NYC Horseback Riding Stables

Bronx Horseback Riding Stables

Hours: Daily, 9am-5pm

Prices: Pony rides: $5 for three rides for 1 child; trail rides: $65 per hour and $10 deposit at booking; private lessons: $40 for 30 minutes, $65 for 1 hour

English- and Western-style riding lessons available by appointment for ages 6 and older. Pony rides are offered daily from 9am-5pm. A children’s summer program is offered weekly from July -August for kids ages 6-17 interested in horses and horsemanship.

Birthday parties, carriage rides, and pony rides are also available.

6394 Broadway, Bronx

Hours: Open for lessons seven days a week by appointment.

Prices: $65 for 30-minute private evaluation lesson (required for all new riders); $110 for 1 hour (instructor must verify after first lesson)

The center offers lesson programs for young riders as well as adults.

Queens Horseback Riding Stables

GallopNYC Forest Hills: 8803 70th Road, Forest Hills

Hours: By appointment only; call for information.

Prices: $75 30-minute private lesson; $85 45-minute private lesson; $100 1-hour private lesson.

Lessons are offered to all riders, including lessons to help people in NYC with disabilities walk, talk and learn. Both centers offer lesson programs for young riders and adults, using an indoor arena as well as trail lessons offered in Forest Park. Western and English both offered.

Brooklyn Horseback Riding Stables

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 am to 4:30 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm by appointment only; Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 9 am to 4:30 pm

Prices: Rates vary; lesson packages available.

Private and family lessons are offered for kids of all ages and levels. Private and group trail rides, pony rides, and birthday parties are available.

Summer camp for ages 5-15 includes daily lessons, beach riding, arts and crafts, and animal care. There is an elementary and middle school/high school riding team for appropriate ages and skill levels.

Westchester County Horseback Riding Stables

Hours: Monday, 9am-5pm; Tuesday-Friday, 9am-7pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-4pm

Prices: Call directly for information on lessons for children and adults, as well as pricing.

Private and group lessons for children and adults (ages 6 and older) are offered at Westchester’s largest indoor riding ring. Its summer camp includes daily lessons in riding and stable management.

Fox Hill Farms 204 Old Sleepy Hollow Road, Pleasantville 914-769-9813 Hours: Lessons tailored to fit your schedule. Prices: $75 30-minute private lesson; $125 1-hour private lesson; $100 1-hour semi-private lesson; $80 1-hour group lesson English-style riding lessons available in a group or private setting. Guided rides are available through the Rockefeller Preserve in spring, summer, and fall. A weekly summer camp in June through August includes riding lessons, horse care, and games. Pony rides are also available during the summer.

JT Farm 1125 Route 35, South Salem 914-763-3705 Hours: Weekdays, 9 am to 5pm; Weekends, 9 am to 4 pm Prices: Call for updated pricing. Provides lessons for all levels and all ages. Facility includes 45 miles of trails, an indoor ring, two outdoor rings, and a Grand Prix field.

Hours: Lessons by appointment only.

Prices: $70 30-minute private single session; $520 30-minute private eight sessions; $65 30-minute semi-private single session.

Family-owned and operated, offering riding instruction, training, and boarding with private or semi-private lessons by appointment only for riders of all skill levels.

There is a weekly summer camp offered from June through August, where campers participate in daily riding instruction, leisure trail rides, and the basics of grooming, bathing, and barn management.

Twin Lakes Farm 960 California Road, Bronxville 914-961-2192 Hours: Daily by appointment for lessons Prices: $65 30-minute private lesson; $65 1-hour group lesson; $100 1-hour semi-private lesson; $110 1-hour private lesson Private, semi-private, and group lessons are available daily, year round. The farm’s summer camp includes riding lessons, horsemanship, and arts and crafts. Westchester Trail Rides 6 Croton Lake Road, Croton-on-Hudson 914-539-2987 Hours: 9 am to 7 pm Prices: Call for information on trail ride rates. This stable offers guided horseback trail riding for all ages. Trails traverse more than 7,000 acres of land surrounding the Croton reservoir and dam. English and Western riding styles are accepted.

Long Island Horseback Riding Stables

Nassau County Horseback Riding Stables

Hours: Sunday-Monday, 7am-5pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 7am-8pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 7am-7pm

Prices: $90 30-minute single; $120 1-hour single; $80 30-minute single semi-private; $110 1-hour single semi private.

Offers Western and English riding lessons and trail rides for adults and children in Bethpage State Park. A therapeutic riding program is available for all skill levels.

Nassau Equestrian Center 62 Route 106, Jericho 516-342-1771 Rates: Call for updated information. Lessons are offered for ages 6 and older, beginners through advanced. Semi-annual horse shows are held to showcase students’ progress. Summer camp is offered June-August for ages 6-14 in which kids ride twice a day and learn to care for a horse. Guided trail rides are given for two to four people ages 12 and older. New York Equestrian Center 633 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead 516-486-9673 Hours: Weekdays, 10 am to 8 pm; Weekends, 9 am to 6 pm Prices: $75 30-minute private lessons; $110 1-hour private lessons; $80 1-hour group lesson; $90 1-hour semi-private lesson; Trail ride: $75 for 1 rider with a guide; $60 per person for 2 riders with a guide; $55 per person for 3 or more riders with a guide per person Private English- and Western-style lessons are offered for all ability levels. Group lessons are for intermediate-level riders to advanced jumpers. Guided, hour-long trail rides are available.

Suffolk County Horseback Riding Stables

934-345-0532

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9am-7pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm. Reservations only.

Prices: $70 for 30-minute lesson; $85 for 1-hour lesson

Lessons in Belmont State Park for beginners to advanced riders with private lessons, trail rides, and riding evaluations.