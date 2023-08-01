Horseback Riding Lessons for Kids in the New York Area
If your child is begging for a pony, and all you see are dollar signs, it might be worth considering all the benefits horseback riding brings to kids—especially for kids who are obsessed with horses.
Exercise is one, of course. Riding is aerobic, but it also builds muscle strength and increases balance, not to mention coordination, visual spatial skills, faster reflexes, and all-round circulation.
But riding offers more than just physical benefits. A child who is able to master the skill of synthesis with such a graceful, large animal will have improved self-confidence, self-discipline, and the appropriate ability to take risks.
A child caring for a horse learns patience, care, respect, and responsibility. Don’t forget your helmet!
NYC Horseback Riding Stables
Bronx Horseback Riding Stables
Bronx Equestrian Center/Pelham Bit Stable
9 Shore Road, Southeast Bronx
718-885-0551
Hours: Daily, 9am-5pm
Prices: Pony rides: $5 for three rides for 1 child; trail rides: $65 per hour and $10 deposit at booking; private lessons: $40 for 30 minutes, $65 for 1 hour
English- and Western-style riding lessons available by appointment for ages 6 and older. Pony rides are offered daily from 9am-5pm. A children’s summer program is offered weekly from July -August for kids ages 6-17 interested in horses and horsemanship.
Birthday parties, carriage rides, and pony rides are also available.
Riverdale Stables
6394 Broadway, Bronx
718-548-4848
Hours: Open for lessons seven days a week by appointment.
Prices: $65 for 30-minute private evaluation lesson (required for all new riders); $110 for 1 hour (instructor must verify after first lesson)
The center offers lesson programs for young riders as well as adults.
Queens Horseback Riding Stables
GallopNYC
GallopNYC Forest Hills: 8803 70th Road, Forest Hills
GallopNYC Sunrise Stables: 80-98 Linden Blvd., Howard Beach
Hours: By appointment only; call for information.
Prices: $75 30-minute private lesson; $85 45-minute private lesson; $100 1-hour private lesson.
Lessons are offered to all riders, including lessons to help people in NYC with disabilities walk, talk and learn. Both centers offer lesson programs for young riders and adults, using an indoor arena as well as trail lessons offered in Forest Park. Western and English both offered.
Brooklyn Horseback Riding Stables
Jamaica Bay Riding Academy
7000 Shore Parkway, Mill Basin
718-531-8949
Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 am to 4:30 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm by appointment only; Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 9 am to 4:30 pm
Prices: Rates vary; lesson packages available.
Private and family lessons are offered for kids of all ages and levels. Private and group trail rides, pony rides, and birthday parties are available.
Summer camp for ages 5-15 includes daily lessons, beach riding, arts and crafts, and animal care. There is an elementary and middle school/high school riding team for appropriate ages and skill levels.
Westchester County Horseback Riding Stables
Boulder Brook Equestrian Center
291 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale
914-725-3912
Hours: Monday, 9am-5pm; Tuesday-Friday, 9am-7pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-4pm
Prices: Call directly for information on lessons for children and adults, as well as pricing.
Private and group lessons for children and adults (ages 6 and older) are offered at Westchester’s largest indoor riding ring. Its summer camp includes daily lessons in riding and stable management.
Fox Hill Farms
204 Old Sleepy Hollow Road, Pleasantville
914-769-9813
Hours: Lessons tailored to fit your schedule.
Prices: $75 30-minute private lesson; $125 1-hour private lesson; $100 1-hour semi-private lesson; $80 1-hour group lesson
English-style riding lessons available in a group or private setting. Guided rides are available through the Rockefeller Preserve in spring, summer, and fall.
A weekly summer camp in June through August includes riding lessons, horse care, and games. Pony rides are also available during the summer.
JT Farm
1125 Route 35, South Salem
914-763-3705
Hours: Weekdays, 9 am to 5pm; Weekends, 9 am to 4 pm
Prices: Call for updated pricing.
Provides lessons for all levels and all ages. Facility includes 45 miles of trails, an indoor ring, two outdoor rings, and a Grand Prix field.
Kentucky Riding Stables
325 Union Ave., Harrison
914-381-2825
Hours: Lessons by appointment only.
Prices: $70 30-minute private single session; $520 30-minute private eight sessions; $65 30-minute semi-private single session.
Family-owned and operated, offering riding instruction, training, and boarding with private or semi-private lessons by appointment only for riders of all skill levels.
There is a weekly summer camp offered from June through August, where campers participate in daily riding instruction, leisure trail rides, and the basics of grooming, bathing, and barn management.
Twin Lakes Farm
960 California Road, Bronxville
914-961-2192
Hours: Daily by appointment for lessons
Prices: $65 30-minute private lesson; $65 1-hour group lesson; $100 1-hour semi-private lesson; $110 1-hour private lesson
Private, semi-private, and group lessons are available daily, year round. The farm’s summer camp includes riding lessons, horsemanship, and arts and crafts.
Westchester Trail Rides
6 Croton Lake Road, Croton-on-Hudson
914-539-2987
Hours: 9 am to 7 pm
Prices: Call for information on trail ride rates.
This stable offers guided horseback trail riding for all ages. Trails traverse more than 7,000 acres of land surrounding the Croton reservoir and dam. English and Western riding styles are accepted.
Long Island Horseback Riding Stables
Nassau County Horseback Riding Stables
Bethpage Equestrian Center
499 Winding Road, Old Bethpage
516-845-1000
Hours: Sunday-Monday, 7am-5pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 7am-8pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 7am-7pm
Prices: $90 30-minute single; $120 1-hour single; $80 30-minute single semi-private; $110 1-hour single semi private.
Offers Western and English riding lessons and trail rides for adults and children in Bethpage State Park. A therapeutic riding program is available for all skill levels.
Nassau Equestrian Center
62 Route 106, Jericho
516-342-1771
Rates: Call for updated information.
Lessons are offered for ages 6 and older, beginners through advanced. Semi-annual horse shows are held to showcase students’ progress.
Summer camp is offered June-August for ages 6-14 in which kids ride twice a day and learn to care for a horse. Guided trail rides are given for two to four people ages 12 and older.
New York Equestrian Center
633 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead
516-486-9673
Hours: Weekdays, 10 am to 8 pm; Weekends, 9 am to 6 pm
Prices: $75 30-minute private lessons; $110 1-hour private lessons; $80 1-hour group lesson; $90 1-hour semi-private lesson; Trail ride: $75 for 1 rider with a guide; $60 per person for 2 riders with a guide; $55 per person for 3 or more riders with a guide per person
Private English- and Western-style lessons are offered for all ability levels. Group lessons are for intermediate-level riders to advanced jumpers. Guided, hour-long trail rides are available.
Suffolk County Horseback Riding Stables
Chestnut Bay Equestrian
1500 Peconic Ave., West Babylon
934-345-0532
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9am-7pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm. Reservations only.
Prices: $70 for 30-minute lesson; $85 for 1-hour lesson
Lessons in Belmont State Park for beginners to advanced riders with private lessons, trail rides, and riding evaluations.
Country Farms Camp and Equestrian Center
200 Bellport Ave., Medford
631-345-9585
Hours: Open daily; lessons by appointment.
Prices: $70 30-minute private; $90 1-hour private; $75 1-hour semi-private; $65 1-hour group
Lessons are taught to all ability levels. The facility includes 14 acres with an indoor arena. Summer camp runs Monday-Thursday in July and August for children who have completed at least 5½ hours of private lessons. Birthday parties are available upon request.
Deep Hollow Ranch
1929 Montauk Hwy, Montauk
631-668-2744
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9am-8pm (reservation), Sunday, 7am-8pm
Prices: Call for updated rates.
Western-style beach and trail rides are offered for beginners to advanced riders. Private, guided rides are also available. Tours, trail, and beach rides for school and group trips are offered upon request. Pony rides are offered on site.
Island Hills Stables
26 Rocky Point Road, Middle Island
631-924-4046
Hours: 8am-9pm, Monday-Friday; Weekends 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Admission: $60 30-minute private lesson; $95 1-hour private lesson; $65 45-minute semi-private lesson
Private lessons are available. There is a summer camp in July and August with riding lessons, grooming and tacking, and recreational activities (Monday-Friday 9am-2pm). Two-hour birthday parties are also available.
Rising Stars Equestrian Center
499 Winding Road, Old Bethpage
516-532-3946
Prices: Call for updated rates information.
Private and semi-private lessons, group lessons for intermediate/advanced riders, and mini lessons for kids are all available. After-school, holiday, customized, and birthday programs are offered.
At the center’s summer camp, which runs from June through August, kids can ride, groom, bathe, and tack a horse as well as play games.
Sagamore Hill Stables
929 Fort Salonga Road, Northport
631-549-9178
Prices: Call for updated lesson rates.
Private riding lessons are offered Tuesday-Saturday by appointment for ages 5 and older of all experience levels.
Fairfield County, CT Horseback Riding Stables
Blue Spruce Farm
626 Wheeler Road, Monroe
203-268-6774
Hours: Daily, 9am-5pm
Admission: Call for updated lesson rate information.
Lessons in English and Western riding are based on principles of yoga and tai chi. The farm has a therapeutic riding program for children with special needs, offers 1-hour guided trail rides, and hosts group events that include pony rides, hay rides, and theme parties.
The farm’s summer camp includes daily riding, grooming, saddling, therapeutic massage and meditation, swimming, yoga, and pizza parties.
Salko Farm & Stable
374 Hulls Farm Road, Southport
203-255-5092
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 12-7:30pm; Tuesday, 2:30-7:30pm; Saturday, 9am-4pm
Prices: $100 30-minute private; $120 1-hour semi-private; $160 1-hour private; $115 1-hour group; $85 Intro to Riding (ages 3-5 only)
Private, semi-private, and group lessons offered for those who want the whole package in their equine journey. Knowledgeable instructors and quality lesson horses ensure students’ experience is safe, fun and educational. Indoor and outdoor facilities available.
Silver Horseshoe Riding Stable
350 Wolf Harbor Road, Milford
203-874-2168
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday-Saturday, 9am-6pm
Prices: Call for updated prices for lessons.
Group, private, and semi-private lessons are offered in English and Western styles. The stable has an outdoor riding arena and a lighted indoor arena. Birthday parties are offered but space and time is limited.
Whimsy Brook Farm
29 Giles Hill Road, Redding
203-938-3760
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 8am-6pm
Prices: Call for lesson rates and information.
This holistic farm specializes in teaching Aware Riding, focusing on releasing tension and developing senses and balance in order to ride well.
It also teaches stable management, and offers group and private classes on topics such as show preparation, braiding, mane pulling, clipping, tack fitting, tack cleaning, horse clothing, first aid, leg wrapping, restraint, feeding and nutrition, worming, shoeing options, lunging, round penning, conformation, and movement.