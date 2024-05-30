Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby: June 2024

Carnival, Festivals, and Parades June 2024

June is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.

Click on a region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Saturday, June 1, 11 am – 7 pm

Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell, 116 Bradhurst Ave., Harlem

All Ages

Free

Immerse yourself in a tapestry of activities that celebrate the vibrant mosaic of our city. From mesmerizing live performances to captivating cultural dances, indulge your senses in the beauty of global expressions. Delight your taste buds with a culinary journey through international cuisine, while discovering exquisite artisan crafts from around the world.

Sunday, June 2, 1 am – 6 pm

Inwood Hill Park, 218th Street & Indian Road, Inwood

All Ages

Free

This all-day event features an open-air pow-wow, a celebratory gathering of Native American people, led by Louis Mofsie and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers with Host Drums Henya Second Sons. Activities include a Mohawk craft demonstration, storytelling, international and vegan cuisine, raffles, and more.

Sunday, June 2, 11:30 am – 4 pm

Parade marches from 62nd – 74th St. on Fifth Ave., Upper East Side

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the history and culture of Israel with magnificent floats, live music, school groups, first responders, local community leaders, and more.

Sunday, June 9, 11 am

Parade marches from 44th Street to 79th Street along Fifth Avenue, Midtown

All ages

Free

Be there for the largest demonstration of Puerto Rican cultural pride in the nation featuring stunning floats, dance performances, costumes, music, and more.

Sunday, June 16, noon – 4 pm

Eldridge Street between Canal and Division, Lower East Side

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the diverse traditions that give the Lower East Side and Chinatown its identity. The festival is filled with a medley of Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican tastes, sights, sounds, and crafts for folks of all ages to enjoy.

Friday, June 21, 5 – 9 pm

Nelson A. Rockefeller Park, River Terrace & Murray Street, Battery Park City

All Ages

Free

Enjoy this annual celebration of the summer solstice. Join in a lively dance around the Midsummer pole. Make floral wreaths, enjoy a parade, children’s games, and Swedish delicacies.

Bronx

Saturday, June 1, 4 – 10 pm.

Bronx Night Market, 1 Fordham Plaza, Belmont

All Ages

Free admission

This iconic market features a remarkable lineup of 50 local vendors offering a diverse array of cuisines that will have you coming back for more.

Saturday, June 15, noon – 4 pm

The Hunts Point Fish Parade & Arts Festival, 940 Garrison Ave. Bronx

All Ages

Free

The Fish Parade & Arts Festival is an annual procession through Hunts Point connecting the community to the Bronx River. Like shoaling fish, the community marches together in a family-friendly, vibrant celebration. The parade culminates in an arts festival featuring live music, dancing, and art-making.

Queens

June 1-2, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm

Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona

All Ages

$6.95-$9.95

See the sheep get their annual haircuts! Breeds of sheep at the Queens Zoo include Jacob’s four-horn and Shetland sheep. Activities planned include sheer viewing, fun crafts for kids, and an opportunity to learn all about wool, domestication, and farm animals!

Sunday, June 2, 2 – 6 pm

Bayside Village BID, Bell Blvd and 41st Ave., Bayside

All Ages

$40; $20 child

This annual event includes the ever-popular “Restaurant Stroll” featuring 35 restaurants participating in this year’s event. The festival includes 7 blocks of free, family-friendly activities, including live music, dance entertainment, bounce houses, games, crafts, and more.

June 5-9, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 – 10 pm; Friday, 4 – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 pm – 12 am; Sunday, 12 – 11 pm.

Under the RFK Bridge, Corner of Hoyt Ave N and 19th St, Astoria

All Ages

$1.50 single ticket; $32 for 20 tickets; $62 for 50 tickets.

Bring the family out for thrilling rides, exciting games, and mouth-watering carnival foods!

Thursday, June 20, 4 – 10 pm

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing

All Ages

$10 Admission (free for kids under 36″ tall); $1.50 single ticket; $32 for 20 tickets; $62 for 50 tickets.

The Carnival takes over Citi Field for exciting rides, fun games, and delicious carnival foods!

June 21-29, Daily, 7 – 11 pm, Closed Tuesday, June 25

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy, 244-44 87th Ave., Bellerose

All Ages

Pay one-price bracelets available for purchase

This annual event features rides, live entertainment, games, prizes, food, themed nights, and more.

Saturday, June 29, 1 – 4 pm

Hoyt Playground, 1800 Hoyt Ave N., Astoria

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the end of the school year with music, arts & crafts, games, fitness challenges, sports activities, and prizes.

Staten Island

Sunday, June 2, 9 am – 2 pm

New Dorp High School, 465 New Dorp Lane, New Dorp

All Ages

Admission: $5 Car Entry: $20.

Cruise on over for this auto show featuring a variety of makes and models along with vendors and live music.

Friday, June 7, 6 – 10 pm; Saturday, June 8, 12 – 10 pm; Sunday, June 9, 12 – 8 pm.

Mount Loretto, Hylan Boulevard, Rossville

$5

Enjoy a weekend of live music, beer and sangria gardens, and the best food trucks around serving up their gourmet dishes.