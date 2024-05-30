Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby: June 2024

Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades: June 2023
Carnival, Festivals, and Parades June 2024

June is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.

Click on a region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

15th Annual NYC Multicultural Festival

Saturday, June 1, 11 am – 7 pm
Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell, 116 Bradhurst Ave., Harlem
All Ages
Free

Immerse yourself in a tapestry of activities that celebrate the vibrant mosaic of our city. From mesmerizing live performances to captivating cultural dances, indulge your senses in the beauty of global expressions. Delight your taste buds with a culinary journey through international cuisine, while discovering exquisite artisan crafts from around the world. 

Drums Along the Hudson: A Native American and Multicultural Celebration

Sunday, June 2, 1 am – 6 pm
Inwood Hill Park, 218th Street & Indian Road, Inwood
All Ages
Free

This all-day event features an open-air pow-wow, a celebratory gathering of Native American people, led by Louis Mofsie and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers with Host Drums Henya Second Sons. Activities include a Mohawk craft demonstration, storytelling, international and vegan cuisine, raffles, and more. 

Israel Day on Fifth

Sunday, June 2, 11:30 am – 4 pm
Parade marches from 62nd – 74th St. on Fifth Ave., Upper East Side
All Ages
Free

Celebrate the history and culture of Israel with magnificent floats, live music, school groups, first responders, local community leaders, and more. 

67th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Sunday, June 9, 11 am
Parade marches from 44th Street to 79th Street along Fifth Avenue, Midtown
All ages
Free

Be there for the largest demonstration of Puerto Rican cultural pride in the nation featuring stunning floats, dance performances, costumes, music, and more. 

Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival

Sunday, June 16, noon – 4 pm
Eldridge Street between Canal and Division, Lower East Side
All Ages
Free

Celebrate the diverse traditions that give the Lower East Side and Chinatown its identity. The festival is filled with a medley of Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican tastes, sights, sounds, and crafts for folks of all ages to enjoy. 

Swedish Midsummer Festival

Friday, June 21, 5 – 9 pm
Nelson A. Rockefeller Park, River Terrace & Murray Street, Battery Park City
All Ages
Free

Enjoy this annual celebration of the summer solstice. Join in a lively dance around the Midsummer pole. Make floral wreaths, enjoy a parade, children’s games, and Swedish delicacies.

Bronx

Bronx Night Market

Saturday, June 1, 4 – 10 pm.
Bronx Night Market, 1 Fordham Plaza, Belmont
All Ages
Free admission

This iconic market features a remarkable lineup of 50 local vendors offering a diverse array of cuisines that will have you coming back for more.

The Hunts Point Fish Parade & Arts Festival

Saturday, June 15, noon – 4 pm
The Hunts Point Fish Parade & Arts Festival, 940 Garrison Ave. Bronx
All Ages
Free

The Fish Parade & Arts Festival is an annual procession through Hunts Point connecting the community to the Bronx River. Like shoaling fish, the community marches together in a family-friendly, vibrant celebration. The parade culminates in an arts festival featuring live music, dancing, and art-making. 

Queens

Sheep Shearing Weekend

June 1-2, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm
Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona
All Ages
$6.95-$9.95

See the sheep get their annual haircuts! Breeds of sheep at the Queens Zoo include Jacob’s four-horn and Shetland sheep. Activities planned include sheer viewing, fun crafts for kids, and an opportunity to learn all about wool, domestication, and farm animals!

Bell Blvd Food and Music Fest

Sunday, June 2, 2 – 6 pm
Bayside Village BID, Bell Blvd and 41st Ave., Bayside
All Ages
$40; $20 child

This annual event includes the ever-popular “Restaurant Stroll” featuring 35 restaurants participating in this year’s event. The festival includes 7 blocks of free, family-friendly activities, including live music, dance entertainment, bounce houses, games, crafts, and more. 

Astoria Park Carnival

June 5-9, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 – 10 pm; Friday, 4 – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 pm – 12 am; Sunday, 12 – 11 pm.
Under the RFK Bridge, Corner of Hoyt Ave N and 19th St, Astoria
All Ages
$1.50 single ticket; $32 for 20 tickets; $62 for 50 tickets. 

Bring the family out for thrilling rides, exciting games, and mouth-watering carnival foods!

Citi Field Carnival

Thursday, June 20, 4 – 10 pm
Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing
All Ages
$10 Admission (free for kids under 36″ tall); $1.50 single ticket; $32 for 20 tickets; $62 for 50 tickets. 

The Carnival takes over Citi Field for exciting rides, fun games, and delicious carnival foods!

St. Gregory the Great Festival

June 21-29, Daily, 7 – 11 pm, Closed Tuesday, June 25
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy, 244-44 87th Ave., Bellerose
All Ages
Pay one-price bracelets available for purchase

This annual event features rides, live entertainment, games, prizes, food, themed nights, and more.

School’s Out Festival

Saturday, June 29, 1 – 4 pm
Hoyt Playground, 1800 Hoyt Ave N., Astoria
All Ages
Free

Celebrate the end of the school year with music, arts & crafts, games, fitness challenges, sports activities, and prizes.

Staten Island

9th Annual New Dorp Car & Jeep Show and Food Truck Festival

Sunday, June 2, 9 am – 2 pm
New Dorp High School, 465 New Dorp Lane, New Dorp
All Ages
Admission: $5  Car Entry: $20.

Cruise on over for this auto show featuring a variety of makes and models along with vendors and live music. 

Food Truck Festival at the Mount 2024 

Friday, June 7, 6 – 10 pm; Saturday, June 8, 12 – 10 pm; Sunday, June 9, 12 – 8 pm. 
Mount Loretto, Hylan Boulevard, Rossville
$5

Enjoy a weekend of live music, beer and sangria gardens, and the best food trucks around serving up their gourmet dishes.

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

New York Family May 2024

