Local Boutiques to Shop and Support in NYC This Spring

Local Boutiques to Shop and Support

As NYC continues to bounce back, there are countless wonderful local stores to support. As we do our spring and summer wardrobe shopping for our ever-growing little loved ones, check out these wonderful local businesses. They shared their favorite spring trend so you’ll be in the know as we support and save our local shops!

Babesta

56 Warren Street, NY 10007

646-290-5508

Babesta is a one stop shop curated for a cool city kid. With a blend of indie clothing, toys, gear and modern furniture; Babesta has it all for kids 0-12 years. The store also offers service options like white glove delivery and hold it ‘til you need it — making shopping easy for urban parents.

Favorite spring trend: Non gendered clothing — Babesta has been doing this since 2004. Case in point: Our bestselling band tees! New styles featuring Prince, Run DMC, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and more! Music has no gender!

Geometry Kids

48 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

718-388-4480

GEOMETRY kids takes inspiration from the many facets of our diverse city. They strive to stock goods that teach families lessons about being different, acceptance, and learning from others. Our city is an example of how globalization is quickly bringing together many people of different backgrounds and ideas. In order for our children to thrive and succeed in this environment, they must know more about one another. Every item that they stock is an effort to push our children towards understanding new and different ideas.

Greenstones

454 Columbus Ave, NY, NY 10024

212-580-4322

In 1988, Jae Lee took over the business and has since grown this family business into one of Manhattan’s mainstays for children’s clothing. Today, Greenstones continues to provide New York families with the best selection of dressy and casual clothing for both girls and boys, ranging in size from newborn through 16. They also carry a full line of children’s shoes, featuring an exclusive line of Italian brand Naturino shoes.

Favorite spring trend: You’ll find toys, hair accessories, jewelry, and gifts as part of their carefully curated collection every season. They’re proud to offer you the best brands with the highest quality of service and look forward to serving you and your family!

Ibiza Kidz

340 First Ave, NY, NY 10009

212-228-7990

Ibiza Kidz is a family-run, woman-owned small business located in Stuyvesant Town providing top-notch clothing, toys and footwear from newborn to teenagers. Ibiza has provided the community amazing customer service and great products for over 30 years. They specialize in foot measuring and personal shopping, including complimentary gift wrapping. The pandemic has threatened their existence, but the community’s support keeps this special boutique going during these difficult times. Check out a sampling of their collections online at ibizakidz.com!

Favorite spring trend: Trending in their shop are the sundresses from the Angel Dear baby collection and the fashion forward, practical Appaman clothing styles including UV protected swim suits, bomber jackets and graphic tees!

Lester’s

1534 2nd Avenue, NY, NY 10075

212-734-9292

Lester’s is one of the UES’s fav local clothing, shoe, and accessories emporium for stylish uptown boys and girls. Whether you need the latest fashion trends or basic essentials, Lester’s has it all. They have their own brand, plus other popular brands so you will be dressed to impress on the city streets. It’s a one stop shop for tried and true and trendy clothing.

Lockwood

Various locations in Queens and Brooklyn

718-626-6030

Lockwood is a mini chain of Home & Gift stores in Queens and Brooklyn. We focus on affordable, on-trend gifts that delight! Lockwood is the culmination of a decade plus love affair with retail, a massive crush on Queens, and a dash of business and design mixed in for good measure.

Favorite spring trend: What they are excited about for spring are beautiful spring scented candles, peel and stick rainbow makers, adding a new plant to our current collections, and so so so many great new kid’s book titles

PiccoliNY

Alexandra Zagami Ng started PiccoliNY in 2011, fulfilling her dream to open a business in the same neighborhood where her grandfather owned a bakery for 60 years. Alexandra’s first design, Hot Dog Pretzel NY, was inspired by Milton Glaser, and it became a big hit. It first appeared at The Feast of San Gennaro in some borrowed space inside Rubirosa’s Restaurant booth, and now they are sold in Saks and other local shops like hers around New York. The iconic designs are loved by locals yet also made the store a global destination for tourists, which she is forever grateful for. PiccoliNY represents the world’s favorite city and Alexandra hopes to continue connecting with clients and customers in the digital world.

Favorite spring trend: Nothing like a cozy hoodie for spring and cool summer nights. We always love to suggest our hoodies.

Pink Olive

Located in the East Village and West Village

439 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009

30 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014

*Also located upstate in the Hudson Valley in Cold Spring, a perfect spot for a little day-cation

Pink Olive is a whimsical gift boutique created to inspiring giving and beautiful living. Their mission is to make the gifting experience fun, easy and attainable for little ones to loved ones. At Pink Olive, they believe in finding the best of the best. Their team of buyers constantly seek out unique objects that are beautiful, innovative, inspiring and thoughtful. Their stores are filled with an eclectic mix of local and national artists for a truly “unique” experience.

Favorite Spring trend: They are reminded of those sweet moments and memories of childhood and the concept of rejuvenation. Soft color palettes, going back to roots. Finding little joys that come from the garden, feeling grounded and recharged.

Two Kids and a Dog

65 Pearl Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

646- 342-4549

Two Kids and a Dog is a kids store located in the heart of Dumbo, Brooklyn right under the Manhattan bridge. They carry mostly toys for kids 0 to 12 years old. You can also find scooters, helmets, footwear, clothing, nightwear, and all-year-around back to school items.

They have an amazing curated selection of toys from all over the world and are always on trend for what kids like and play as the lovely owner has two young kids.

Favorite spring trend: This season seems to be a total success of the pop it fidgets and the squeeze stress balls ( huge TikTok trend). But they also carry all the classic toys so they never disappoint. They also have an online shop where they offer home delivery around Brooklyn or shipping nationwide as well.

Thank Heaven

72-18 Austin Street, Forest Hills, NY 11375

718-575-2229

Operating from Forest Hills, NY since 2004, Thank Heaven Children’s Boutique is passionate about each individual child feeling special. They strive to provide gifts to make everyone smile. Their products are unique and of the highest quality. Everything is hand-picked for your little one and packaged with love.