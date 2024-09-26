Can’t Miss Deals for New York Parents on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have been announced, and we’re ready to start shopping! October 8-9: Amazon will deliver steals, making it the perfect time to start holiday shopping. Lucky for us, we won’t have to wait because Amazon’s early Prime Deals are already too good to miss, and we’re bringing you our favorite items that every New York parent needs.

What are Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day sale event featuring thousands of items available for low prices. This sale has been going strong for two years. Amazon has moved past its one-time-a-year Prime Day deal offers, and this one is a favorite for Prime members because of the holidays that are right around the corner; it’s the perfect time to shop.

Can anyone shop for Prime Day Deals?

Unfortunately, no. Prime deals are special offers for Amazon Prime members only. However, you can sign up for the 30-day free trial for the Amazon Prime Membership and take advantage of these amazing steals. Amazon Prime memberships come with all of the benefits of quick, easy, and affordable prices on Amazon, so you might just keep your membership.

How much is an Amazon Prime Membership?

Amazon Prime memberships are $14.99 per month or $139 for the annual membership, which saves parents about $12 per year.

What brands can we expect to see with sales?

Amazon has shared that some major brands will be having sales this October. Prime members can expect to see sales from brands like Barbie, Squishmallows, Play-Doh, Disney, Clinique, Too Faced, Florence by Mills, Cider, NEST New York, Lenox, Lodge, and more.

When does Prime Big Deals Day officially begin?

October Prime Day, or Prime Big Deal Days, will run from October 8th at 12:01 a.m. PDT to October 9th at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Our Picks

We love some of the already available deals and have picked ten items that New York families will love.

Cold and flu season is quickly approaching in New York, and it’s always best to be prepared with things to help the entire family. Humidifiers are a great way to circulate moisture through your home during those dry winter days.

Speaking of cold and flu season, if you’re looking for a new thermometer to add to your first aid kit, this no-touch thermometer is a great option. You’ll get fast and easy temperature readings, various modes for different ages, and more.

This versatile tricycle offers five different modes and is perfect for children aged 1-3 years. Parents will love its safety-focused design, including a steering push handlebar and adjustable features.

Graco car seats are favorites for parents for a reason, and this one just jumped to the top of the list with Amazon’s discount. This adaptable car seat features extended rear-facing capabilities, a four-position adjustable extension panel, simple adjustments, harness storage pockets, and a push-in-button latch for easy installation.

Wireless headphones are a must for any family of commuters, and these Apple AirPods have officially hit the under $100 price tag. These AirPods (2nd generation) feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip for high-quality sound, easy device switching, voice control with Siri, more than 24 hours of listening time, and the ability to share audio between two sets of AirPods.

Amazon Fire tablets are perfect for any parent on the go and are ideal for younger kids (3-7). They’re generally more affordable options than your standard Amazon or Apple tablet, but they’ve become even more affordable during this season.

The Apple Watch SE is the ultimate tech tool for every active New York City parent. The Apple Watch SE comes with essential health and safety features, easy-to-navigate connectivity, and advanced fitness tracking; it’s a must-have for staying connected and prioritizing well-being on the go.

Whether you’re looking for an upgrade on your laptop or are looking for something for your teen this holiday season, the latest Apple MacBook Air is on sale. We all know how rare that is, so we definitely recommend checking this sale out before heading to the Apple store.

The Ring Wired Doorbell Plus is on sale for a limited time. If you are a homeowner or living in an apartment, this go-to door camera is perfect for any New York family.

We’re all about compact and state-of-the-art home appliances, and this one is a favorite for shoppers. This cordless vacuum cleaner has some great features and also includes a rechargeable wall mount, a touch screen, and a 2-year free protection plan with 24/7 after-sales service.

Psst.. check out Meta’s New Teen Accounts Aim to Revolutionize Online Safety