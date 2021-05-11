The LEGO Group BeatBit StudioTour is heading to Domino Park

In a sign that there are more fun things to do for families popping up The LEGO Group has been on a multi-city tour with their BeatBit Studio. The LEGO® VIDIYO™a music-making video experience from The LEGO Group in partnership with Universal Music Group is an interactive pop-up event and it is heading to Domino Park this Thursday.

Here are the deets!

Where: Domino Park, 300 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Dates: THE LEGO BeatBit Studio Tour will be in Brooklyn, NY from Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16, starts every day at 10 am.

Register on the day of to wait remotely for your turn at v2.waitwhile.com

All attendees will also receive a free exclusive BeatBit bundle that they can use to make an epic music video in the comfort of their own home.