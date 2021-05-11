New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Our NYC

The LEGO Group BeatBit StudioTour is heading to Domino Park

Posted on New York FamilyBy

In a sign that there are more fun things to do for families popping up  The LEGO Group has been on a multi-city tour with their BeatBit Studio. The LEGO® VIDIYO™a music-making video experience from The LEGO Group in partnership with Universal Music Group is an interactive pop-up event and it is heading to Domino Park this Thursday. 

Here are the deets!

Where: Domino Park, 300 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249 

Dates: THE LEGO BeatBit Studio Tour will be in Brooklyn, NY from Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16, starts every day at 10 am.

(300 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249).

Register on the day of  to wait remotely for your turn at v2.waitwhile.com  

 

All attendees will also receive a free exclusive BeatBit bundle that they can use to make an epic music video in the comfort of their own home. 

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Aviator Sports

Aviator Sports Provides After School Homework Help and Recreational Activities

BAMkids

Get Creative and Use Your Imagination at BAMkids

Joe's Music & Dance Academy

Perfect Your Music and Dance Skills at Joe's Academy of Music & Dance

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family May 2021