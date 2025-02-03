10 Laser Tag Spots In New York

Light up your day with some laser tag!

As wintertime continues on, it may feel like you’re running out of things to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained. For an afternoon or evening of fun and to get your blood pumping without having to brave the cold, laser tag is a perfect family-friendly activity for all ages.

Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, hosting people from out of town or just looking to get out of the house for the day, check out these ten amazing laser tag spots in and near New York City.

Chelsea Piers – Pier 60, New York, NY 10011

(212) 835-2695

Don’t let the name fool you: Bowlero is so much more than just another bowling alley. Its extensive arcade, sprawling laser tag arena and crowd-pleasing food and drinks make this a great spot for a birthday party or a fun night out. Note that the venue is 21+ on Fridays and Saturdays after 9 pm.

53 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11202

(347) 305-7448

Get the ultimate laser tag experience at Area 53 in Dumbo. Whether you want to host a private event of up to 20 people, play a quick round or just lounge around upstairs with friends, this is the spot. Play either traditional laser tag or a gun-less alternative with both reservations and walk-in play available.

(718) 673-8529

Want the excitement of a laser tag game, but on your own turf? Turn any space into your own battlefield with this family-owned mobile gaming trailer. Entertain up to 28 people with laser tag, video games, yard games, and plenty more options.

Professional game coaches keep the games running smoothly and ensure everyone is playing safely and having fun. Book them in any borough or Long Island, but be aware of the additional cost for parties outside of Brooklyn, Queens or Long Island. Reservations are required so be sure to call ahead or book online!

Queens: 80-28 Cooper Ave, Glendale, NY 11386; (347) 599-1919

Long Island: 2710 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756; (516) 342-1330

Bowling, a bounce house arena, a massive jungle gym and, of course, laser tag make Laser Bounce a one-stop-shop for all-ages entertainment.

With locations in Queens and Long Island and flexibility in attraction packages, there’s something for everyone. You can even generate your own personalized party invitations on their website! Available for walk-ins or private bookings.

66-26 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY 11379

(718) 381-4300

Conveniently located in the Metro Mall in Middle Village, Funtopia USA offers open-play attractions seven days a week. Laser tag, a disco room, bumper cars and an arcade are just the start of the all-ages fun available. Walk in for a day of games and playing, or book a birthday party package.

54 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, Commack, NY 11725

(631) 543-8300

Xplore Commack is the only two-level laser tag arena in Long Island, and the largest, boasting a whopping 5500 square feet throughout. Open-play games start at just $16, but be sure to call ahead to make sure they’re taking walk-ins that day. Other attractions include Go-Karts, inflatable slides and much more.

151 Voice Road, Carle Place, NY 11514

(516) 877-7200

Head over to Q-Zar in Long Island for special laser tag mines in a game of Battlefield. Your kids can play on teams or try out the arena alone in a one-person game.

This place is great for all ages and makes for an exciting indoor weekend activity. Check out the arcade games if the kids ever get enough laser tag for the day.

200 Robbins Lane, Jericho, NY 11753

(516) 621-6600

Laser tag and laser frenzy in the 4500 square-foot Battle Quest Arena just scratch the surface of things to do at Active Kidz. Come for the lasers, stay for the ninja course or climbing wall! Plan an epic party or group event, or call ahead to see if walk-ins are available for the day.

2 Lawrence St, Ardsley, NY 10502

(914) 592-2111

Westchester County families: look for laser tag enjoyment at Sportime USA. Navigate through the fog and intricate mazes as you try to beat the opposing team. Fun vest packs and gear are provided. For non-laser attractions, check out Sportime’s indoor rides, climbing wall, arcade, and more! Hours are subject to change, so be sure to call and check their website before heading out.

110 Schanck Road, Freehold, NJ 07728

(732) 577-8200

For New Jersey families looking to get in on the action, look no further than iPlay America. Their arena can’t be beat, with two floors of laser excitement in a 6,500-square-foot playing space. Check out the new exciting game modes on Friday night for a unique laser tag experience.

