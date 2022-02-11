Kid Friendly things to do on Long Island for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s is around the corner. If you and the family are searching for fun, kid-friendly activities to do this Valentine’s Day, we’ve got you covered with activity ideas for all ages— and all are on Long Island!

Put your best face forward at the Selfie Clubhouse in Hicksville’s Broadway Commons mall. With over 30 unique backgrounds including five specially designed Valentine’s Day themed booths, you will have access to take-or pose for as many photos and videos as you need. Children under 12 cost $20 during the week ($25 on weekends) per hour, adults $25 during the week and ($30 on weekends). You can even bring your pet for an $10! Reservations suggested as popular times tend to sell out fast.

Selfie Clubhouse

460 North Broadway, Hicksville

516-595-7193; selfieclubhouse.com

Bring the entire family for a morning of fun, food and roller skating. United Skates of America Roller Skating Center is hosting its first-ever family Valentine’s Day skate on Saturday, February 12 from 9:30AM- 12PM. The cost is $15 per person which includes admission, skate rental, a slice of pizza, a small drink, games, prizes, dancing and more. Reservations required.

1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

516-795-5474; unitedskates.com

AR Workshop in Bellmore is hosting a special DIY with Dad Valentine’s Day’ crafter-noon’. Choose to make either a set of three or five mini blocks, a set of two 10 x 10’s wood signs or a photo display board. The class is recommended for ages 8 and up. This special-for-Valentine’s-Day event is on Saturday, February 12 at 10AM. Price is $25 and up. Advanced reservations required.

AR Workshop Bellmore

2930 Merrick Road, Bell-more

516-780-0135; arworkshop.com/bellmore

Bayville Scream Park

If looking for an event for the older kids, Bayville Scream Park is hosting several unique Valentine’s events for children ages 12 and up, including three haunted houses (Vampire Valentines Haunt, Bloody Valentines at the Asylum and Uncle Needles Fun House of Love). Additional add ons include Vampire Axe Throwing ($10) and smore’s kits for use at a fire pit ($6.95) February 11-14, from 7-10PM. Visit the website (below) for ticket information.

8 Bayville Avenue, Bayville

516-624-4678

valentinehauntlongisland.com

Stop by Scruzbody in Farmingdale from 12:30 to 5 PM on Valentine’s Day (no appointment necessary) to make your own sugar-based body scrub. Popcorn and lemonade are served complimentary while your child (ages 6 and up) designs his or her own plastic jars with non-toxic paint markers and then fills it with a hand-made scrub of sugar and essential oils. There are an array of choices including lavender, rose or a special Valentine’s Day chocolate scent.

Scruzbody Farmingdale

245 Main Street, Farmingdale

516-827-0800; scruzbody.com

$26 for a 9 ounce jar; $36 for 18 ounces.

Check out Painting with a Twist in Selden where -special for this Valentine’s Day- you and your kids (ages 7 and up) can paint their very own ‘Heartfelt Tree’ design on a canvas. Registration is required and the event is from 11:30AM to 1PM on Saturday, February 12th. The cost is $34 person.

Painting with a Twist , Selden

331 Middle Country Road Selden, NY

631-846-8660; paintingwithatwist

This weekend only(2/12, 2/13), all of PlayHorray’s classes, which offer educational music and movement activities for children ages 1-6, will be based around a special Valentine’s Day theme. Their unique puppet Molly Mouse will entertain your kiddos with lots of movement, singing and fun. Be sure to call in advance to register (classes are held at several Long Island libraries free of charge). Visit playhorray.com or call 516-768-4701 for more info.