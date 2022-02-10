Where to Order Food for Super Bowl 2022 in NYC

The biggest game in football is taking place this Sunday and while some are planning to go out for the Superbowl, others are choosing to host a watch party at home! Instead of having to spend the entire game cooking in the kitchen, there are many NYC restaurants that are offering food packages you can order that will make for the perfect night.

248 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012

Everyone loves Italian food and luckily, Parm has a lot of options on their catering menu that you can choose from! Parm offers a couple different packages (depending on the size of your party) that includes choice of sandwich platter, salad and dessert. This restaurant also has antipasti, pasta or entrees that you can choose from so there is something for everyone to eat. All orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

480 Union St,Brooklyn, NY 11231

35-37 36th St, Queens, NY 11106

Pre order some BBQ for the game from Pig Beach BBQ! There are 3 special packages to choose from that will include meat, sides and cornbread that can feed any party size. They also offer food from their regular catering menu that can be ordered as well! These game day specials will be offered from February 10-13 and can be pre ordered online.

Multiple Locations

If you have any guests that are vegan, you are still able to get amazing food for the game from Beatnic. This year, Beatnic is offering a Big Game Bundle that will include an order of buffalo cauli poppers, loaded shroom nachos, and two chicky parm sandwiches. This bundle typically serves 2-3 people.

120 Hudson Str., New York, NY 10013

Bubby’s Super Bowl 2022 platters will be the talk of the whole party! They are offering an appetizer platter that is made up of staple game day foods such as jalapeno poppers and pigs in a blanket. Bubby’s is also offering a dinner platter that includes all of the appetizers listed as well as mini burgers and salted chocolate chip cookies.

200 West 44th St., New York, NY 10036

2450 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

The food you have at your Super Bowl party is almost as important as the game itself, which is why Carmine’s offers 2 packages that are sure to be crowd favorites! Their Carmine’s package offers garlic bread, caesar salad, wings and some of their most popular Italian dishes. They are also selling a Virgil package that is made up of wings, sliders, mac and cheese and other delicious comfort foods.

Multiple Locations

Eli Zabar takes the Super Bowl very seriously, which is why they offer a huge catering menu that you can order from for the big day. From pigs in a blanket to meat platters and lasagna, Eli’s has everything you could possibly need to celebrate this game the proper way.

61 Columbus Ave at 62nd St,. New York, NY 10023

9 East 18th St., New York, NY 10003

251 East 52nd St. at 2nd Ave.,New York, NY 10022

You might not think of ordering Mexican food for your game day party, but when you see Rosa Mexicano’s menu, you will not want to pass up on the opportunity to order. Exclusively for the game, Rosa Mexicano is offering build-your-own-kits where you can pick and choose some of your favorite foods that will feed the whole party.

30 W 26th St, New York, NY 10010

Nothing is better than enjoying some classic BBQ with your friends and family and Hill Country is making sure you have the best options while watching the Super Bowl. Hill Country BBQ will be offering 5 different food packages, along with a la carte items that will make for the perfect party food.