Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC

Juneteenth 2022 is celebrated on June 19th and is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. Families all over the world celebrate this important holiday through gatherings, picnics, as well as educational events to learn about the struggles African Americans have had to endure. Here in NYC, there are many events and activities happening throughout the month where kids and their families can learn about the history of this holiday while also celebrating!

This month is also Pride month! If you are looking to celebrate, take a look at Pride Month 2022: Family-Friendly Events and Activities Around NYC

Manhattan

Sou Sou! Saturdays: Honoring the Spirit of Juneteenth

Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, 120 E 125th St., Harlem

June 4, 1-5pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Commemorate Juneteenth and the spirit of those ancestors who longed for and learned of their freedom on June 19, 1985. The Sou Sou! family programming will honor not only Black Liberation but also Black Futures! Families with children of all ages will engage the mobile bookstore, Bronx Bound Books, and its curated selection of books by Black and Brown authors. Families will also experience Liberation through Movement, a dance workshop led by VashtiDance Theatre, and learn the fundamentals of creating ancestral instruments like the rain stick with teaching artist Sandra Bell. Honor the past, present, and thriving futures of our African Diaspora.

(Be)Tween Time – Juneteenth

Urban Farm, Wards Meadow Loop, Randall’s Island

June 18, 1-2pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Meet and hang out with other tweens at the Randall’s Island Urban Farm in celebration of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Skyscraper Yoga

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City

June 18, 10:30am-12pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Get ready to move and have fun while exploring how our own bodies help us understand skyscrapers! After a history lesson on the celebration of Juneteenth and how African-American culture has impacted this country, kids will learn why mindfulness is important and connect to their foundations to stretch to new heights in a 30-minute yoga session! They will have a chance to create a yoga pose inspired by their favorite skyscrapers in the museum exhibits.

Juneteenth-Free Museum Admission!

Poster House, 119 W. 23rd Street, Chelsea

June 19, 10am-6pm

Free

In celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, Poster House is pleased to offer free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 19.

Brooklyn

13th Annual Juneteenth NY 2022 Festival

June 17, 9am-6pm, online

June 18, 10am-6pm, Linden Park on Linden Blvd. & Vermont St. in East New York

June 19, 10am-6pm, Prospect Park at the Main Entrance – Lafayette Memorial – Prospect Park W & 9th Street

Free

This three day festival kicks off Friday with online programming and continues in person throughout the rest of the weekend with performances from local talent, a wide range of vendors, a diverse selection of local, Black-owned restaurants, basketball clinics with The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty, a fashion exhibition highlighting today’s hottest emerging Black designers and special guest musical performances from award-winning hit singer-songwriter and founding member of R&B duo Zhane, Renée Neufville and more.

Farmhouse Family Day: Juneteenth with the Community Legacy Project

Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, Canarsie

June 18, 11am-3pm

Free

In celebration of Juneteenth, CLP x WHM highlights over 400 years of local Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) centered narratives – starting in the 17th century at the Wyckoff House Museum. CLP x WHM participants will have the opportunity to work on arts as advocacy creative expression projects; in solidarity to a diverse, inclusive, and equitable future for ALL people.

KowTeff’s 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton Street, Bedford Stuyvesant

June 18, 12-8pm

Free

This outdoor celebration is a full day of empowerment, fun, “edutainment”, health, cultural activities, music and movement for adults and children! Entertainment will include live music, dance, spoken word, and much more! The Children’s Zone will offer kid-friendly entertainment and activities, including arts and crafts and a children’s West African dance class, face painting, and balloon art. The celebration will close out with the event’s signature House Music and Dance Celebration, featuring DJ Juwandi and an amazing outdoor block party vibe.

Honoring Juneteenth

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Prospect Heights

June 19, 12-6pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Honor Juneteenth—the annual holiday commemorating the end of legal slavery in the United States—with a full day of activities celebrating self-expression, community, and Black liberation and creativity. Taking place on Father’s Day, this year’s event will feature activities for the whole family.

Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2022

Lena Horne Bandshell , 9th Street & Prospect Park West, South Slope

June 19, 7:30pm

Free

Juneteenth UNITYFEST is a multi-artist celebration aimed at uniting people of all backgrounds and amplifying the many narratives of the Black experience in America through storytelling and music.

Celebrate Juneteenth

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

June 19, 10am–1pm and 2–5pm

$13; $12 grandparent

Celebrate this historic date of emancipation through song, interactive storytelling, and community fun.

Queens

Juneteenth Drum Circle And Craft

Queens Library: Woodhaven, 85-41 Forest Parkway, Woodhaven

June 14, 4-5pm

Free

Get ready to celebrate Juneteenth with a drum circle and craft!

The Princess and the Frog

Museum of the Moving Image , 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

June 17-19, Friday, 2:30pm; Sunday, 1pm and 3pm

Included with admission: $15; $11 seniors 65 and older and students over 18; $9 ages 3-17.

Celebrate Juneteenth with a weekend of activities that celebrate Black American heritage, including screenings of the 2009 Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog, which features the first African American Disney princess, Tiana, in a modern retelling of the classic Grimm fairy tale The Frog Prince.

Juneteenth Celebration

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Flushing

June 18, 2-4pm

Free

Take part in this joyous celebration of freedom and African-American culture!

Juneteenth Storytime

Queens Public Library- Richmond Hill, 118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill

June 18, 11-11:30am

Free

What is Juneteenth and why is it celebrated across the United States? June 19th is the day that celebrates the freedom of slaves in the United States. Children and caregivers are welcomed to join this special storytime to learn more about Juneteenth through picture books.

André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd, Flushing

June 19, 2-8pm

$40; $30 members & seniors; $20 students; $10 children younger than 12

In commemoration of Juneteenth, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner and Hadestown star André De Shields performs an excerpt from his self-crafted solo work “Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory.” The one-man show explores the life and achievements of the great emancipator Frederick Douglass.

Bronx

2nd Annual Juneteenth Family Day

Pelham Bay Park, Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, Bronx

June 19, 11am-4pm

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth by bringing together different cultures and generations to honor and learn about this historical day. Family friendly activities include: Arts & Crafts, Face Painting, Live Performances, Lil Poets Move Along, Celebrate Yourself Runway Walk, Yoga, Zumba and more.

Juneteenth Celebration! @ VCPA

Van Cortlandt Park, 242nd Street and Broadway, Bronx

June 20, 6-7:30pm

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with performances, including music and spoken word. Then follow in a procession with drums to the Enslaved African Burial Ground for a libation ceremony, honoring the memory of the enslaved people.

Westchester

Juneteenth: Songs for Our Fathers

City of New Rochelle, Various Locations, New Rochelle

June 16-20, see website for schedule

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth at various events around New Rochelle that will include an African dance workshop, family activities, a Juneteenth flag raising, and more.

Sun River Health presents: Juneteenth: Access for All Celebration

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St,. Peekskill

June 17, 7:30-10:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

In addition to these incredible performers like Ray Blue, KJ Denhertl, Acute Inflections and Bria The Artist, the evening will highlight the role of the diverse and dynamic Founding Mothers of Sun River Health and their ongoing, mission-driven work on equality and health care justice.

Celebrate Juneteenth

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah

June 19, 3pm

Free

Enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including a performance by Jeremiah Abiah, internationally acclaimed recording artist, vocal coach and songwriter.

Long Island

AdvoKids: Juneteenth

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

June 12, 1-3pm

Included with admission: $14; $13 ages 65 and older

During this program, visitors will be able to gain a better understanding of this holiday and create the Juneteenth Flag commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth Celebration

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

June 18, 1-3pm

Free

Join the Preserve in celebration of Juneteenth! Stop by their table in front of the main house for some fun activities and crafts!

2nd Annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival

Hicksville LIRR – Parking Lot H16 & H17, 125 W. John Street, Hicksville

June 19, 12-5pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth with a line-up of various food vendor exhibitions, local Black vendors, live Deejay, African drumming, and performers.

Elmont’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The People Gatherer, 545 Elmont Road, Elmont

June 19, 3-8pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Celebrate rich black culture through food, fun, entertainment, live music, live performances and more! There will also be bouncy house, a game truck, Tik Tok recording mirror, double dutch, line dancing, free haircuts and so much more!

Rockland

Nyack African American Day Parade

Nyack Memorial Park, Piermont & Depew Avenues, Nyack

June 4, 12-4pm

Free

Community leaders, politicians, dignitaries, civic organizations, schools/colleges, non profit organizations and local marching bands will participate and walk in the 12th Annual Nyack African American Day Parade. The parade will begin at Nyack Memorial Park and travel up Depew Avenue then on to Franklin Street then on to Main Street then on to Broadway and will end at Nyack Memorial Park with a festival. The festival will include food trucks, jewelry and clothing vendors. African art, along with live music and musical performances throughout the afternoon. Bounce house, face painting and other activities will be available for the children.

Juneteenth Celebration

Teaneck Public Library, 840 Teaneck Road, Teaneck

June 17, 4-4:45pm

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with a story, craft and snack.

Community Day: Juneteenth

The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington St., Newark

June 18, 12-5pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Juneteenth at the NMOA will be an outdoor festival inspired by Harriet Tubman featuring performers, artists, and dancers from the Black community across New Jersey. Be part of the creation of Newark’s Harriet Tubman Monument in Washington Park by decorating ceramic tiles with your stories of freedom and liberation. The tiles will later be fired and integrated into the final design of the Monument (limited availability). Jacari Harris, Executive Director of the George Floyd Foundation, will address the general progress of the black community and touch on topics of activism and equity. Take part in step workshops, arts and crafts, great food, local vendors, and a lot more!

ForTheCulture Juneteenth Fest

Memorial Park, Memorial Park Dr., Spring Valley

June 19, 11am-6pm

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with entertainment from local talent, food & drinks, as well as games & activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Honoring Juneteenth

Durand-Hedden House & Garden, 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood

June 19, 1-5pm

Free, advanced registration required

The Durand-Hedden House will honor Juneteenth with an afternoon of fun and learning, including historical reenactors, musicians, children’s activities, food, and an exhibit on The History of Slavery in New Jersey.