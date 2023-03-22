Inaugural New York Mets Amazin’ Day Hits the City

Step up to the plate for family fun this weekend. The New York Mets’ will host the first-ever Amazin’ Day on Saturday, March 25. The all-day experience features lots of free fun for Mets fans of all ages throughout the city.

And guess what? Your Mets hat is the key to enjoying Amazin’ Day! Fans who wear any Mets gear on Saturday will be granted free admission to several iconic NYC institutions and community-focused events throughout the day.

“The Mets are entering a new era with great baseball and so much more,” Andy Goldberg, Mets EVP and chief marketing officer, said. “Amazin’ Day is a demonstration of that philosophy, giving people across the city a chance to experience different aspects of New York and be ‘amazed’ on behalf of the Mets. We look forward to bringing the Mets’ infectious energy to the streets of New York City and surprising and delighting fans with pop-ups and giveaways, free access to some of the city’s most iconic venues, and opportunities to give back.”

What to Expect on New York Mets Amazin’ Day

Just throw on your favorite Mets gear, and get in for free! Enjoy some free family fun at these locations on Saturday, March 25, during select hours. (NOTE: Tickets are limited, so the promotion works on a first-come, first-serve basis at each location):

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 10am-9pm

The Brooklyn Museum, 11am-6pm

Brooklyn Steel, see a concert at 8pm

Webster Hall, see shows at either 7 or 11pm

Terminal 5, see a show at 8pm

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, receive a VIP shopping and dining pass.

Racket NYC, see an 8pm show

The Met Cloisters, 10am-5pm

Community Events in Manhattan and Queens

Since its inception, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has provided more than $5 million in grants to local nonprofits near Citi Field, the organization said in a press release. As an extension of this work, the Mets and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation are inviting New Yorkers to support the community at three planned events on Saturday:

The Diamond Takeover, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Field 10, 1-3pm

Join Mets alumni and cheer on baseball’s future all-stars for a Sandlot Stars game between two local little league teams. The teams will be coached by Mets legends, and Mr. and Mrs. Met will be there, too!

North Shore Animal League America Mobile Adoption Event, Central Park, Wollman Rink, 11am-3pm

Visit with puppies and kittens available for adoption. Any fan who adopts an animal on Amazin’ Day will receive a voucher good for two Field Level tickets to a Mets home game this season. If you’re interested in attending, you can check out this site to start the adoption process.

Mets Library Card Launch, Queens Public Library, Central Library, Jamaica, 9:30-10:30am

Get a limited-edition Mets library card! Cards will be available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis at all Queens Public Library branches that are open on Amazin’ Day. Head to the Central Library, and you can get your card from Mr. Met himself!

In addition to this line-up of events and activities, the Mets will have surprises for fans wearing Mets gear. Official Mets reps will pass out swag, participating Coca-Cola restaurants will give away free Coke products and the Dunkin’ Jeep will drive around sharing gift cards. (You can see a map showing where the participating restaurants and merchandise pop-up spots will be here.)

Fans can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to get tickets to the Metropolitan Opera House, Gotham Comedy Club, as well premium tickets to a 2023 New York Mets regular season game!

For more information, visit metsamazinday.com, or follow the team on Facebook or Instagram.

