Big Dreams Bloom at the Macy’s Flower Show 2023

Spring is in the air with gorgeous florals and big dreams at the 48th annual Macy’s Flower Show featuring DIOR. The Macy’s Flower Show has enchanted generations of flower fans with themed gardens that showcase thousands of live flowers, plants and trees from around the globe.

The picturesque and fabulous florals bloom on store countertops, in display windows, and specially designed architecture including bridges, columns, and topiaries.

This year’s floral extravaganza will transport guests to a dream-like city in the sky, as thousands of plants, flowers and trees take root, transforming the main floor, balcony and windows of the Macy’s Herald Square flagship store in New York City.

Flowers Show guests will embark on a floral journey through DIOR’s regenerative flower fields in Southern France, with content opportunities, and special personalization stations throughout with a wide variety of customization options, including bottle engraving, hand-painted fragrance bottles, MyABCDior charms, and more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to join special events like a masterclasses with DIOR fragrance experts during the two-week-long spectacle.

“This year’s Macy’s Flower Show will transport guests to the garden of their dreams. Imaginative floral designs and divine scents will come together and create an indescribable multi-sensory experience,” said Will Coss, executive producer for the Macy’s Flower Show. “Escaping reality, this year’s spectacle leverages gravity-defying and oversized elements to highlight the importance of dreams and embracing child-like wonder. In partnership with DIOR, a special showcase within this floral dreamscape will further ignite the senses with the scents of their iconic fragrances welcoming spectators during the magical two-week exhibition.”

Fans near and far can get an up close and personal behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration and magic of the springtime celebration with Macy’s Live on March 28 and April 4. The two episodes will feature interviews with the creative teams responsible for the enchanting displays, including Macy’s designers and fragrance experts from DIOR.

As part of the company’s commitment to create a more sustainable future through its social purpose platform Mission Every One, a variety of plants and trees used in the show will be donated to the brand’s long-time nonprofit partner, Henry Street Settlement, after the show.

Macy’s also continues its five-year partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and this year, students were challenged to design a window display inspired by the floral dreamscape of this year’s show.

The winning design was created by Naja McCain, Hypnos Molina-Gameos, Anum Khawaja, Killian Faulkner, and Lilliana Bifferato.

The Macy’s Flower Show will be held from Sunday, March 26 through Monday, April 10, 2023 at Macy’s Herald Square. Families will love the fabulous florals and that The Macy’s Flower Show is free and open to the public during store hours.

For additional information about the 2023 Macy’s Flower Show including a listing of DIOR Made with Love special events, please visit macys.com/flowershow.

