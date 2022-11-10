Get in the Holiday Spirit this Fall at Old Westbury Gardens’ Shimmering Solstice!

Are you looking for a family fall outing from New York this fall? We have got you covered! Head out to Old Westbury Gardens this November and December to see their Shimmering Solstice holiday light show experience!

Back for its second year, this historic mansion in Long Island plays host to the perfect holiday outing. This year, visitors can expect three new exhibits, a new illuminated water feature on the West Pond and an updated Westbury House finale show! Get into a holiday mood as you stroll past dazzling light displays and seasonal music.

Chilly weather? Not a problem– visit the Garden of Appreciation to get warm and enjoy cozy concessions! This is sure to be a great holiday outing for the whole family.

Tickets are required to be purchased before the event, so be sure to get yours in advance! Buy before October 15 to take advantage of the presale discount deal: 20% off adult tickets and buy one adult ticket, get one child ticket 50% off using the promo code BOGO50. Once you buy your tickets, you can change your visiting dates at any time!

Tickets are $34.95 for adults; $19.95 for children ages 2-13; $26.95 for seniors ages 65+ on Sundays.

From November 25 to December 21, visit Friday through Sunday from 5:30 – 9:30 pm. From December 21 to January 1, visit Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 – 9:30 pm.

Psst… Check Out Macy’s Opens Flagship In-Store Toys”R”Us Just In Time for the Holidays