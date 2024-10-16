Hudson River Park Gets New Greenspace Addition with Pier 97

The Hudson River just got a bit more beautiful.

Manhattan’s scenic Hudson River just became more beautiful. On Wednesday, October 16th, the strip featuring iconic views of New Jersey and landmark activities including Chelsea Piers celebrated the opening of their newest addition, Pier 97.

Just opposite West 57th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, the new recreational space includes 2.5 acres of open space, including a playground for the kiddos, an athletic field for various sports activities, walking promenades, a sloping lawn perfect for picnics, and a sunset deck complete with tables and chairs.

The 47.5 million dollar project comes as part of the city’s waterfront transformation, of which 41 million dollars was granted under the guidance of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. “The State’s nearly $41 million investment in this project reinforces our commitment to creating more accessible outdoor spaces and improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers,” she chimed. The Hudson River Park Trust granted the remaining 6.7 million dollars to the project.

The green space comes after extensive conversations and input from Community Board 4. Members emphasized the need for recreational spaces – particularly for ball sports, yoga, and sunbathing – while enjoying views of the river without the disrupting noise of the nearby West Side highway.

“Hudson River Park is a jewel in the crown of New York City,” said Jessica Chait, Chair of Manhattan Community Board 4. “We are thrilled to have this important and vital stretch complete for all to enjoy.”

The unique design was brought to life by landscape and architecture design company !melk, after what officials say was a competitive procurement process. Some of the park features include a 26-foot-high rope for climbing and a 120-foot-long synthetic turf field. The sloping sun lawn boasts 7,600 feet of grass for the perfect amount of sunbathing, while unique sculptures provide shade and ambiance. The area is also surrounded by 16,000 square feet of flowers and plants, uniquely selected based on their salt tolerance, seasonal variety, and color palette to best complement the space. The sunset deck features bistro tables for the perfect cup of coffee on a brisk fall morning, and chaise sundeck chairs to bask in the warm autumn sun.

“Not that long ago really, Hudson River Park was the largely-neglected site of our city’s formerly industrial past,” added Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. “What’s happened in the thirty years since is nothing short of one of the greatest public-private partnership success stories in New York’s history, a renaissance of using our waterfront for fun and exercise, for sustainability at the water’s edge, for childhood exploration,”

There is also ongoing construction to add family-friendly restrooms to the space, making it the cherry on top for the perfect family-friendly outing. If you’re looking for a local park with stunning views and a variety of activities, the Hudson River is your go-to.

“The long-awaited dream of developing Pier 97 into a green recreational hub has finally become a reality for West Siders and New Yorkers,” says Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Housing. “For decades, people have traveled near and far to enjoy a slice of the state’s parklands. Smartly investing in our open spaces where people of all ages can lounge, rope swing, enjoy the Hudson, or even slide down a giant granite slide to the pier, is critical to building community and maintaining New York’s magic for future generations.”