Now that we are starting to see things going back to normal, it’s time to start participating in familiar holiday activities. One of these activities is the traditional Menorah Lighting ceremony. This fun event begins Chanukah for the Jewish community and can be enjoyed either in the comfort of your own home or socially-distanced in the community. The following is a list of where you and your family can watch Menorah Lighting ceremonies in NYC, Westchester, and Long Island Beach.

Where to Watch Menorah Lighting Ceremonies

Visit Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah Lighting in Grand Army Plaza. Since 1985, thousands gather to watch the lighting of this giant menorah. Everyone is invited to join in the 36th annual celebration where there will be live music, delicious latkes, and presents for the children. The first lighting ceremony starts at 4 pm on November 28. And the best part of this event? It’s all free!

70 Prospect Park West #1B, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Chanukah On Ice NYC– Central Park

Celebrate the festival of lights on Ice at Wollman Rink Park. Head over for complimentary Kosher food that will be served all night long, live Jewish music, and a giant Ice Menorah, hand-carved by Bill Bywater. Everyone over the age of 12 will need to bring proof of their vaccination or a recent PCR Test. This event will be hosted on the second night of Chanukah, November 29 from 6-9 pm. Admission is $22 when you RSVP online ($30 with skate rental) and $28 At the door ($35 with skate rental).

Wollman Rink, in the south-eastern tip of Central Park, NYC

Stuytowns Menorah Lighting ceremony is back in person this year! They are hosting a Menorah Lighting ceremony at Stuytown Oval. Grab your Menorah and some candles and join in at 6 pm on November 28 to participate.

Virtual Menorah Lighting – Stuytown

If you still want to participate in a Menorah Lighting but want to avoid the crowds this year, here is a virtual Menorah Lighting option. Stuytown is hosting a virtual Menorah Lighting ceremony via Zoom and Instagram. Grab your Menorah and some candles and join in at 6 pm on December 10 to participate from the safety of your home.

It’s time to light up the Menorah! Come join Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. and Rabbi Abe (Beth Israel) in the lighting ceremony! The event is free and will take place on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

99 James A. Garner Way 11550 Hempstead, New York (Village)

Chanukah in Central Park – Central Park

If you are looking for an outdoor Chanukah lighting ceremony, check out the Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. Their Chanukah ceremony goes to Central Park this year with fun for the little ones where they learn how to make dreidels and learn a new dance before lighting the Menorah together. There will be delicious food trucks, face painting, crafts, and a photo booth for participants to enjoy. The event starts at 3:30 pm, November 29, and is appropriate for children 2nd grade and under and their families.

Central Park – Enter Rumsey Playfield at 72nd and 5th Ave.

Check out the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Cedarhurst Park. This socially distanced event starts off the first night of Chanukah with the lighting of Menorah with the Chabad of the Five Towns. There will be giveaways, music, and more. Masks are mandatory for participation. The Menorah Lighting ceremony starts on November 28 at 6 pm.

257 Cedarhurst Ave., Cedarhurst, NY

If you are looking for another fun, socially distanced event, celebrate the first night of Chanukah with the Car Menorah Parade. Car line-up begins at 5 pm at Chabad of Mid-Suffolk (318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY), and leave at 6 pm to go to The Chai Center (501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills, NY). The parade ends with the Grand Menorah Lighting that will be held in The Chai Center parking lot at 6:45. Tune your radio to hear the music of the parade while enjoying delicious donuts and latkes. If you would like your car to be part of the parade, register your vehicle in advance.

318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY

Kick off the first night of Chanukah with the Drive-In Menorah Lighting and Concert. Watch the Menorah lighting on a giant, 20 ft LED screen from the comfort of your car. The event will also feature live music and a light show. A pre-packaged kit that contains donuts, latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt, and a menorah will be given to each participating vehicle. To participate in this event, pre-register for the event at Chabadpw.org/Chanukah2020. There is an admission fee of $20 per vehicle. The event starts at 4:30 pm on December 5, doors open at 3:45.

80 Road, Port Washington, NY

Check out the Chanukah Drive-In celebration! This interactive, family-friendly event can be experienced through the safety of your own car. Along with the Menorah Lighting ceremony, the event features a dazzling fire show, a giant ice Menorah, a live carving demo, and even a concert held on a giant screen. RSVP for this spectacular, free event starting at 4 pm, November 28.

303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY