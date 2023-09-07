New York City Restaurants Offering Rosh Hashanah Specials

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will kick off on the evening of Sept. 15.Some people might choose to go out while others prefer to celebrate this holiday in the comfort of their own home and order in.

Whatever the case may be, here are many restaurants across the city that are offering dinner specials you can order!

Breads Bakery – Multiple Locations

Grab some delicious treats from the Breads Bakery! You and your family are able to pre order for pickup and you can also get your food delivered through the bakery’s trusted third-party courier.

Choose from any of their awesome Challah’s, cakes and babkas. They are also offering a special No Chicken Noodle Soup that is sure to be a crowd favorite!

Katz’s Deli – Lower East Side

Katz’s Deli’s holiday dinner special can feed anywhere from four to six people and is packed with a load of tasty food! Rosh Hashanah is a time to spend with your friends and family which is why Katz’s makes sure that you have all of the necessary food to make this year memorable.

The package that they offer has all of your favorite traditional foods including noodle kugel, crispy potato latkes, homemade matzoh ball soup and their hand-sliced brisket & pastrami.

Le Pain Quotidien – Multiple Locations

Your Rosh Hashanah celebration would not be complete without Challah. Lucky for us, Le Pain Quotidien can help with that! This bakery is offering a special round loaves of Challah that can be ordered for any occasion you have planned for the holiday.

PJ Bernstein – Lenox Hill

PJ Bernstein is known for its amazing Jewish food, which is why it is a perfect place to order your holiday dinner. Their menu is filled with a variety of different options for every course. Mix and match all of your favorite dishes or order some shareable meals with the family.

Talia’s Steakhouse and Bar – Upper West Side

Talia’s Steakhouse and Bar has been offering holiday specials for over 20 years and this year is no different! This year, the restaurant is offering pre-paid Glatt Kosher Rosh Hashanah lunch and dinner menu options for the first two nights of the holiday.

There are two seating and dinner options for each night and each party is sat at private tables so your family can have the perfect celebration!

Pulkies – Downtown Brooklyn

This restaurant can be found in Dekalb Market and is one of the most popular Jewish barbecue spots in NYC!

Pulkies is offering family-styled Rosh Hashanah meals with an option of turkey or brisket and you get to pair it with salad, braised kale, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, honey butter cornbread, and cinnamon babka bread pudding.

They are also offering a vegetarian option with kimchi and kasha stuffed cabbage.