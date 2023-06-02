How Much Do MTA Buses and the NYC Subway Cost?
Fares for Access-A-Ride
Access-A-Ride is the city’s paratransit service for riders with disabilities, which can help you get around town if the subways or buses are inaccessible. The Access-A-Ride fare for any transportation service is $2.75.
Access-A-Ride is not accepting application requests right now because of the pandemic. If you need to use the service, call 877-337-2017 to see if they can help.
What is OMNY and How Does it Work
OMNY is a contactless payment method where you can use a credit card or your Apple Pay, Google Pay etc. Even wearable devices like a smartwatch can be used. OMNY is gradually replacing the MetroCard system. Eventually, the MetroCard will be phased out, and OMNY will become the primary payment method for the MTA subway and buses. However, MetroCards are still accepted during this transition period, so you have the option to use either system. How OMNY works is when you tap your contactless card or mobile device on the OMNY reader, the system deducts the appropriate fare from your account or linked payment method. The fare is the same as the regular MetroCard fare. If you’re using a contactless card, ensure it has the contactless payment symbol (like a wave) to be compatible with the OMNY system.
