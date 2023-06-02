How Much Do MTA Buses and the NYC Subway Cost?

Every New Yorker has gotten the question “how much is NYC subway fare?” at least one hundred times. And it is not just visitors asking, seasoned New Yorkers often miss new fare adjustments. While it may seem like a straight forward question, prices for the MTA often change. Not to mention NYC public transportation has different fares for adults, kids, seniors, and riders with disabilities. Here’s all of the information you need to know exactly how you’ll get around the next time you venture out of your apartment. Here’s your guide to taking the NYC subway and MTA buses in the city with your whole family. How Much is NYC Subway Fare? A single subway ride costs $2.75 for most people, a $1 fee applies when you buy a new MetroCard, and the minimum balance you can put on a new card is $5.50 (the cost of two swipes), according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority. Here are some other tips and tricks for saving while taking the subway: Up to three children shorter than 44 inches can ride for free with a fare-paying adult

People with disabilities and people older than 65 can apply for reduced-fare cards, which come out to be half the price of regular fare. There’s also an EasyPay reduced fare option so you can get automatic refills.

Unlimited cards for adults paying regular fare are $33 for seven days or $127 for 30 days. Both options save you money.

A single ride on local, limited, and Select Bus Service buses is $2.75 as well, and you use your MetroCard or exact change to pay. Express buses cost $6.75. An unlimited express bus pass will get you as many swipes as you need on express buses, local buses, and the subway for seven days, and costs $62. You can't pause your unlimited ride card once you start using it. The same rules apply for kids riding buses with you.

Fares for Access-A-Ride

Access-A-Ride is the city’s paratransit service for riders with disabilities, which can help you get around town if the subways or buses are inaccessible. The Access-A-Ride fare for any transportation service is $2.75.

Access-A-Ride is not accepting application requests right now because of the pandemic. If you need to use the service, call 877-337-2017 to see if they can help.

What is OMNY and How Does it Work

OMNY is a contactless payment method where you can use a credit card or your Apple Pay, Google Pay etc. Even wearable devices like a smartwatch can be used. OMNY is gradually replacing the MetroCard system. Eventually, the MetroCard will be phased out, and OMNY will become the primary payment method for the MTA subway and buses. However, MetroCards are still accepted during this transition period, so you have the option to use either system. How OMNY works is when you tap your contactless card or mobile device on the OMNY reader, the system deducts the appropriate fare from your account or linked payment method. The fare is the same as the regular MetroCard fare. If you’re using a contactless card, ensure it has the contactless payment symbol (like a wave) to be compatible with the OMNY system.

