Holi Events for Families In and Near NYC 2024

Holi Events for Families 2024
Holi is a Hindu spring festival that celebrates Krishna, a major deity in Hinduism. It’s a vibrant festival of colors, and there are tons of celebrations all over New York and beyond.
Check out these Holi events with your family this year!
Manhattan
Holi Celebration at the Seaport
The Seaport, 12 Fulton St., Downtown Manhattan
Saturday, March 23, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
Free
The Seaport’s annual Holi celebration welcomes families to shake off the winter blues and celebrate the arrival of spring with dances, drummers, colorful puppets, delicious food and spirited fun with brightly colored powder.
Celebrate Holi at NYPL: Bilingual Puppet Storytime, Face Painting, and Art Activity
53rd Street Library, 18 W 53rd St., Midtown
Monday, March 25, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 3-10
Free
Holi has been celebrated in the Indian subcontinent for centuries, commemorating the arrival of spring after a cold winter. It is now celebrated around the world as a way to welcome spring, embrace inclusivity and get messy with color.
Learn more about the holiday with author Anu Sehgal, founder of The Culture Tree, who will read from her first book on Holi. This bilingual reading (Hindi and English) will tell the story of “Kahaani Rangeeli” or “Colorful Story.” After storytime, there will be Holi art activity and Holi face painting.
Kid’s Holi – Aarti and Celebration
The Broome Street Ganesha Temple, 430 Broome St., Tribeca
Saturday, March 30, 12 pm
All ages
$15; $10 child
Celebrate Holi with an interactive aarti, meditation, story time with author Anu Sehgal, art activity, prasaad and face painting. This beautiful celebration is interactive and will bring the community together.
Holi Celebration
The Rubin Museum of Art, 150 West 17th St., Chelsea
Sunday, March 31, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Reserve tickets online
Take part in a special Holi celebration featuring a dance performance and workshop for families with Meha Sadana.
Brooklyn
Celebrate Holi
Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights
Saturday, April 6, 10 am – 6 pm
All ages
$15 per person; free for BCM members
Celebrate the “Color Festival” with an unforgettable day of Bollywood dancing, delicious food, and a magical puppet show presented by WonderSpark Puppets.
Each session culminates in color powder play in neighboring Brower Park. Be sure to wear WHITE and secure your tickets and powder early for this unforgettable day!
Queens
Crafternoon: Holi Bubble Painting
Queens Public Library at Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Blvd., South Jamaica
Monday, March 25, 4 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Welcome Spring! Welcome Life! What better way to bring joy to the fresh air than painting with bubbles to celebrate Holi?
Holi Dance Concert
Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Saturday, April 6, 2 – 3:30 pm
All ages
$15; $10 Members, Seniors, & Students w/ID
Celebrate spring and new beginnings with Flushing Town Hall’s annual Holi Dance Concert curated by artistic director Abha Roy.
Holi highlights the message of good over evil, and the end of conflicts. With lively colors and movements, the Srijan Dance Company and ADDA will introduce you to folk and classical dances from India’s diverse states.
Accompaniment and musical improvisation by Naren Budhakar, master of tabla and vocal artist, and Abhik Mukherjee, Indian classical sitar artist. Queens Curry Kitchen will be selling their delicious Indian food and snacks.
Staten Island
Holi Festival on the Esplanade
The Esplanade on Richmond Terrace at St. Peter’s Place, 300 Richmond Ter. Staten Island
Sunday, March 23, 12-3pm
All ages
Admission TBA
Bring the family out for a vibrant, colorful festival with a DJ, traditional dancers, kids craft tables, henna hand painting, Holi temporary tattoos, Taste of India Refreshments, giveaways, and fun surprises!