New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Things To Do

8 Great Indoor Play Spaces for Kids in New York City

By & Posted on
9 Best Indoor Play Spaces for Kids in New York City
Getty Images

8 Great Indoor Play Spaces for Kids in New York City

After a long day of school, bundle the little ones up and hustle them out of rapidly dropping temperatures into one of New York City’s many indoor play spaces!

These venues provide cozy and safe environments where children can blow off steam, engage in exciting games and activities, and make new friends along the way. Each play space has its own charm, featuring obstacle courses, various games, and activities that guarantee laughter and fun for kids of all ages

Psst… Check Out 6 Rock Climbing Gyms in NYC That Are Great for Kids

CAMP

110 5th Ave. at 16th St, New York 10011
(917) 997-0439

CAMP is a family experience and entertainment company with exciting and unique activities at this one-of-a-kind store on 5th Avenue. This flagship store in Union Square is where the CAMP experience began.

Visit the magical world of Bluey in an immersive experience, or shop and play around the store at your own leisure. Be sure to check out the website for times and prices!

Fairytale Island

7110 3rd Ave. Brooklyn, New York 11209
(718) 395-0835

Located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, kids can dive into a faux sandbox, bounce around in a giant ball pit, and explore the two-level Fairytale Island train. There are swings, slides, a trampoline, and a climbing wall to fuel their adventures. Plus, don’t forget the kids’ shopping center and a whole bunch of fun toys, including cozy coupes, bouncy ride-on animals, balls, rocking horses, mega blocks, and so much more!

Fairytale Island is open daily Sunday – Thursday 10 am – 7 pm and Friday & Saturday 10 am – 8 pm. Admission is $22, and one adult is admitted for free per child. A group of 3 or more children gets a discount rate of $20 per person.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum Totally Tots Exhibit

145 Brooklyn Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11213
(718) 735-4400

This exhibit is the perfect place to bring the little ones for some much-needed playtime. This indoor play place features nine different sensory play areas including water, sand, music, dress-up, blocks, and more. 

 Totally Tots is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. 

Kids’N’Action

1149 McDonald Ave. Brooklyn, 11230
(718) 377-1818

Boasting itself as “New York’s premier family entertainment center,” Kids’N’Action will bring your children the fun and thrills of play!

From net climbing to a soft playscape to an indoor rollercoaster, Kids’N’Action will keep your children certain to enjoy action-packed playtime!

Kids’N’Action is open Sun-Thurs – 11 am till 6 pm. Fri 11 am till 2 pm Saturday – 6 pm till 11 pm. Tickets are always $8 for adults and range from $13 – $26 on weekdays, $15 – $28 on weekends and holidays for kids up to 14 years old.

Kids ‘N Shape Children’s Fitness Play & Party Place

162-26 Cross Bay Boulevard, Howard Beach, NY 11414
(718) 848-2052

Let’s get the kids active and keep them fit at Kids ‘N Shape! This play space is a registered business with the NYC Department of Education, designed to help kids grow, learn, and build healthy habits.

It houses a variety of equipment such as an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, sit-down scooters, hand and foot twisters, a zipline, and much more! Kids ‘N Shape is open Sunday through Thursday. Open play sessions are for 2 hours and admission is $15.

Safari Adventure

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, NY 11901
(631) 727-4386

Looking for an exciting excursion or extreme expedition? Then look no further than Safari Adventure in Long Island!

This play space offers a four-level open play area featuring an 18-foot tall soft playground, an inflatable obstacle course, a two-lane slide, an arcade, and much more!

Safari Adventure is open all week from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is $16 for ages 1 and 2, and $25 for ages 3 – 12. Infants and adults are free.

Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter

32-15 37th Avenue, Long Island City, 11101
(718) 606-2216

Hop into the fun at Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter! Your children can jump, slide, and run through this play space’s multi-level playground, inflatable bouncy attraction, several ball pools with up to 20,000 plastic balls, and much more!

Open Monday – Friday: 2 pm – 8 pm, Saturday – Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm. Check the website for admission prices. 

JCC Harlem

318 W 118 St. New York, NY 10026
(212) 865-1215

The JCC offers programs and space for children of all ages, including teenagers.

When visiting, family members can pay a drop-in visiting fee and are able to take advantage of all the fun sports and activities. To make it even better, afternoon activities will be held outdoors so kids can get some much-needed time outside. Open 8 am- 6 pm with hours depending on the program. 

Psst… Check Out 9 Awesome Podcasts for Families

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Vered Ornstein

Vered Ornstein is a writer and digital editor originally from Albany, NY. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from SUNY Albany in English and communications with a concentration in creative writing.

More in Things To Do

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Basketball City

&lt;p&gt;Beginning June 2024, Basketball City will be running a full weekly schedule of Summer&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Basketball Camps. We will have our professional staff of coaches teaching your kids weekly.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our camps are designed to teach kids the skills they need to become a better basketball player&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;by using specific drills and fitness work that focus on the fundamentals of the game in a fun,&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;safe and inclusive environment. &amp;nbsp;The camps run weekly varying in time and the number of days&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;for ages 6-17. We have 3-, 4- &amp;amp; 5-day options with times ranging from 9-4pm or 9-3pm. Every&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;camper will receive a jersey once they are registered and arrive. We are limiting the number of&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;camp participants each week to ensure a safe and healthy environment for your children. The&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;limited number of campers will also ensure that your child receives individual attention needed&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;to improve their basketball skills. Our camps in the past typically include current and past NBA&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;players and a collaboration with the Jr. Knicks, the National Basketball Players Association, as&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;well as 5 Star Basketball, and our ever-popular Basketball City FUNdamentals Camp along with&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;our Jr. NBA/NBA Cares NBA Draft/Skills Challenge Camp with future NBA talent.&lt;/p&gt;

Broadway Dance Center Children and Teens

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;With more than 35 years of experience, Broadway Dance Center Children &amp;amp; Teens provides young movers ages 3-18 with exceptional training. BDC delivers the finest all-around dance experience for students by offering a wide variety of styles and levels, performance opportunities, and the highest caliber dance instruction that only New York City and BDC Children &amp;amp; Teens can provide.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;This studio is so much more than a training course for young dancers; it is a diverse, family-friendly community for budding creatives. It has an exemplary faculty who follow the vision to not only develop a dancer&amp;rsquo;s love and ability in dance, but to do so in a nurturing and supportive way.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;text-align: left;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-16583089-7fff-d8a9-61c2-8f689f7348b2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Cucu's PlayHouse

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Interactive, live-streaming music and movement class in Spanish for babies, toddlers and preschoolers!&lt;br /&gt;Join us every day from Monday through Saturday at 1:30 pm EST to sing, dance and play together while learning Spanish from your home.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;This class is part of a Spanish Immersion Program where your child will be introduced to basic concepts like the animals, colors, numbers and letters. All of these through the universal language of Music. Each session is fun, interactive and engaging.&lt;br /&gt;A selection of Children Songs in Spanish guides the class from start to finish. Activities are related to the lyrics, in order to familiarize the children with the words and their meanings. Some of the songs encourage the children to dance. Nilda uses puppets, musical instruments, and props to teach children basic vocabulary through action and interaction, rather than through translation.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The classes are streamed on Zoom&#039;s webinar platform. Participants (children, parents, nannies) are able to join the video from their homes and interact with us in real-time, it is a fun and engaging experience.&lt;/div&gt;