8 Great Indoor Play Spaces for Kids in New York City

After a long day of school, bundle the little ones up and hustle them out of rapidly dropping temperatures into one of New York City’s many indoor play spaces!

These venues provide cozy and safe environments where children can blow off steam, engage in exciting games and activities, and make new friends along the way. Each play space has its own charm, featuring obstacle courses, various games, and activities that guarantee laughter and fun for kids of all ages

CAMP

110 5th Ave. at 16th St, New York 10011

(917) 997-0439

CAMP is a family experience and entertainment company with exciting and unique activities at this one-of-a-kind store on 5th Avenue. This flagship store in Union Square is where the CAMP experience began.

Visit the magical world of Bluey in an immersive experience, or shop and play around the store at your own leisure. Be sure to check out the website for times and prices!

7110 3rd Ave. Brooklyn, New York 11209

(718) 395-0835

Located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, kids can dive into a faux sandbox, bounce around in a giant ball pit, and explore the two-level Fairytale Island train. There are swings, slides, a trampoline, and a climbing wall to fuel their adventures. Plus, don’t forget the kids’ shopping center and a whole bunch of fun toys, including cozy coupes, bouncy ride-on animals, balls, rocking horses, mega blocks, and so much more!

Fairytale Island is open daily Sunday – Thursday 10 am – 7 pm and Friday & Saturday 10 am – 8 pm. Admission is $22, and one adult is admitted for free per child. A group of 3 or more children gets a discount rate of $20 per person.

145 Brooklyn Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11213

(718) 735-4400

This exhibit is the perfect place to bring the little ones for some much-needed playtime. This indoor play place features nine different sensory play areas including water, sand, music, dress-up, blocks, and more.

Totally Tots is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm.

1149 McDonald Ave. Brooklyn, 11230

(718) 377-1818

Boasting itself as “New York’s premier family entertainment center,” Kids’N’Action will bring your children the fun and thrills of play!

From net climbing to a soft playscape to an indoor rollercoaster, Kids’N’Action will keep your children certain to enjoy action-packed playtime!

Kids’N’Action is open Sun-Thurs – 11 am till 6 pm. Fri 11 am till 2 pm Saturday – 6 pm till 11 pm. Tickets are always $8 for adults and range from $13 – $26 on weekdays, $15 – $28 on weekends and holidays for kids up to 14 years old.

162-26 Cross Bay Boulevard, Howard Beach, NY 11414

(718) 848-2052

Let’s get the kids active and keep them fit at Kids ‘N Shape! This play space is a registered business with the NYC Department of Education, designed to help kids grow, learn, and build healthy habits.

It houses a variety of equipment such as an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, sit-down scooters, hand and foot twisters, a zipline, and much more! Kids ‘N Shape is open Sunday through Thursday. Open play sessions are for 2 hours and admission is $15.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, NY 11901

(631) 727-4386

Looking for an exciting excursion or extreme expedition? Then look no further than Safari Adventure in Long Island!

This play space offers a four-level open play area featuring an 18-foot tall soft playground, an inflatable obstacle course, a two-lane slide, an arcade, and much more!

Safari Adventure is open all week from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is $16 for ages 1 and 2, and $25 for ages 3 – 12. Infants and adults are free.

32-15 37th Avenue, Long Island City, 11101

(718) 606-2216

Hop into the fun at Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter! Your children can jump, slide, and run through this play space’s multi-level playground, inflatable bouncy attraction, several ball pools with up to 20,000 plastic balls, and much more!

Open Monday – Friday: 2 pm – 8 pm, Saturday – Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm. Check the website for admission prices.

318 W 118 St. New York, NY 10026

(212) 865-1215

The JCC offers programs and space for children of all ages, including teenagers.

When visiting, family members can pay a drop-in visiting fee and are able to take advantage of all the fun sports and activities. To make it even better, afternoon activities will be held outdoors so kids can get some much-needed time outside. Open 8 am- 6 pm with hours depending on the program.

