Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa: Your New Year’s Eve Family Getaway Are you looking to get away for this New Year’s weekend with your family? We know how tricky it is to find family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities. That’s why, when we heard about Montauk’s Gurney’s Resort New Year’s Eve Weekend, we knew we had to give you the scoop. As the only luxury hotel in the Hamptons that is located right on the beach, this resort offers its guests a wide variety of amenities, rooms, and views that cannot be matched in the New York area. Easily take the drive over knowing you’ll sleep well in cozy, luxury accommodations for families of all sizes. Stay in rooms right on the oceanfront, with an ocean view, or go for a one-of-a-kind retreat in the secluded cottage that sleeps up to eight comfortably! For those seeking an exclusive stay, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa also offers one- and two-bedroom residences or suites with multiple options.