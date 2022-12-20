|
|
Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa: Your New Year’s Eve Family Getaway
Are you looking to get away for this New Year’s weekend with your family? We know how tricky it is to find family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities. That’s why, when we heard about Montauk’s Gurney’s Resort New Year’s Eve Weekend, we knew we had to give you the scoop.
As the only luxury hotel in the Hamptons that is located right on the beach, this resort offers its guests a wide variety of amenities, rooms, and views that cannot be matched in the New York area. Easily take the drive over knowing you’ll sleep well in cozy, luxury accommodations for families of all sizes. Stay in rooms right on the oceanfront, with an ocean view, or go for a one-of-a-kind retreat in the secluded cottage that sleeps up to eight comfortably! For those seeking an exclusive stay, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa also offers one- and two-bedroom residences or suites with multiple options.
|
|
|Arrive at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on Friday, December 30th, from 4-6 pm to kick off the holiday weekend with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine in the main lobby. Then get some rest and relaxation in your room before the weekend really begins.
This resort features a newly reimagined, one-of-a-kind Seawater Spa for mammas and hubbies to relax and catch up on their wellness. Choose from many massages, facials and full body treatments, or take a fitness class to break a sweat. Then it is time to enjoy the bathhouse, an experience unlike any other with marine-inspired treatments, thermal pools, and a seawater pool circuit. You deserve it!
|
|
|The best part about the weekend is that it has plenty of kid-friendly activities! There is a daytime Kids Club, offering little ones a chance to play in the pool and do some fun crafts. The kids can decorate cookies while enjoying cider or hot chocolate, and then enjoy some gourmet candy from The Candied Anchor, Montauk’s local gourmet sweets shop. Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is also hosting a Kids Club New Year’s Eve party for the children to have some delicious food, watch fun movies, collect party favors, and, of course, dance! This resort offers fun for the whole family and for children of all ages.
Family fun truly meets luxury at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. New Year’s Eve dinner begins at 5:30, offering a five-course meal with ocean views until 11pm. Kids can enjoy their own New Year’s Eve party from 6-10 pm while the adults head off to the Regent Lounge for appetizers, live music, and a champagne toast at midnight.
From a world-class spa to family-friendly fun, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa offers couples, families, and friends the best in luxury and relaxation for your New Year’s Eve weekend. There is no better place to enter 2023 with your family than Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa! Reserve now!