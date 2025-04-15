Sage Alliance NYC: Where Mental Health Meets College Prep

The innovative program will launch in September of this year.

As spring begins to dawn across New York City, we look forward to new beginnings and fresh starts. Before we know it, September will be right around the corner, and a new school year will be upon us. Finding the right school or program for your child can pose quite the challenge. You want to ensure that they’re receiving a structured education, but also in an environment where they are encouraged to be creative and thrive, and where the emotions associated with starting school and transitioning to new surroundings and learnings will be nurtured and acknowledged.

As your child gets older, you also want to ensure that their school provides efficient and effective college preparatory classes and research, ensuring your child can get the higher education that they deserve.

If you’re a parent searching for a nurturing, academically rigorous environment that partners with families and prioritizes both mental wellness and future readiness, Sage Alliance NYC’s college-prep therapeutic program is a new and exciting option. Ideal for students and families looking for a personalized experience that integrates a holistic approach to academia, and specializing in rigorous classes including Humanities, Social Studies, Science and more, Sage Alliance schools have a curriculum that is customized for each student and meets New York State learning standards and helps strengthen the chances of students getting into college.

The Sage program is designed to serve students in grades seven through 12 who require a customized academic experience that fosters both academic and social-emotional growth. Students often come to Sage with challenges including anxiety, depression, social exclusion, and school avoidance, but excel academically. With a strong emphasis on individualized instruction, Sage combines rigorous academics with therapeutic support to help students achieve their full potential and thrive academically.

“We are thrilled to bring Sage Alliance Schools to New York and provide families with an option that prioritizes individualized support and student success,” said Dr. Ryan Plosker, Senior Vice President, New Story. “With nearly 30 years of services in New Jersey, our expansion to New York reflects our commitment to offering high-quality, personalized education to students who may need a more tailored approach to thrive.”

According to research conducted by the New York City State of Mental Health, a significant portion of students struggle with mental health, 48% of teens experiencing depressive symptoms reporting feeling sad or hopeless. New York State, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a youth mental health crisis.

According to the CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, from 2011 to 2021, the rates of youth who persistently felt sad or hopeless increased from 21 percent to 29 percent for teen boys, and from 36 percent to 57 percent for teen girls. Meanwhile, in 2023, the Learning Policy Institute called for more social emotional learning for students across America. At Sage Alliance, there is a strong emphasis on individualized instruction, with a unique combination of rigorous academics and therapeutic support to help students achieve their full potential.

Sage Alliance NYC emphasizes academics and college preparation by providing small, structured classrooms where each student is seen, heard, and supported. In this nurturing environment, students develop academic confidence, explore post-secondary options, and are empowered to reach their full potential. Sage Alliance collaborates with students and their families during the post-secondary planning process to ensure each step is seamless and understandable for all.

By emphasizing critical thinking, problem-solving, and executive function skills, Sage Alliance prepares students for success in college and beyond with personalized academic planning, college entrance exam support, and guided post-secondary exploration.

This includes working with students to create personalized academic plans for each school year, administering on-site PSAT, SAT, and ACT tests, hosting Financial Aid Nights, and organizing tours of local colleges and universities. With these resources and guidance, students and their families can develop effective plans for their next steps.Over 85% of Sage Alliance graduates go on to attend a 2- or 4-year college and score more than 30% higher than the national SAT average.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, the school boasts multiple features designed to help children, including 13 classrooms, a gymnasium, student lounge and cafeteria, counseling offices, among other amenities.

The Sage program also works to ensure a close-knit and professional bond with both students and parents, offering:

therapists and therapist-led Enrichment courses focused on students’ social, emotional, and mental well- being. Additional support is available as needed, providing immediate assistance during challenging moments. Trusted Collaboration: Ongoing daily and weekly communication among teachers, therapists, school leadership, and families ensures each student’s unique needs are understood and supported.

Personalized Learning: Tailored education plans that promote academic progress, confidence, and resilience

Post-Secondary Success: 100% of Sage Alliance graduates have plans in place for life after high school, including college, trade school, or the workforce.

Sage Alliance has been around for over 25 years, and their students have went on to attend notable higher-education institutions including Adelphi University, Boston College, George Washington University, Marymount Manhattan College, New York University, Rutgers University, and more.

Interested parents and families can learn more by heading to sagealliance.com or sending an email to info@sagealliance.com.

