Long Island Camps for Preschoolers

Long before the first signs of spring, parents begin planning to ensure their children have a safe, enjoy- able, and nurturing summer. Whether parents work throughout the summer and need childcare or just want their kids to have an active, enriching, and fun summer outdoors without screens, day camps have become an essential solution for many parents. For parents of preschoolers, day camps provide structured opportunities for socialization and exploration that can be difficult to replicate at home. With all the different types of camps, costs, schedules, and activities, how can you find the right camp for your child? We’re here to help with these sharing day camps where your preschooler can safely enjoy a fulfilling summer, explore new activities, build new friendships, and develop their independence—all while staying close to home!

401 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights

516-620-2022,

deedee@bethsholomdaycamp.com

bethsholomdaycamp.com

Welcome to Junior Camp at Beth Sholom Day Camp! Designed for potty-trained adventurers ages 3-5, this camp offers a summer filled with fun, growth, and creativity. Choose from flexible schedules ranging from 4 to 8 weeks. The Early Childhood Center features a custom playground and climate-controlled classrooms for play and learning. Campers enjoy age-appropriate sports, arts, and engaging activities. They provide Full Days (9 a.m.–4 p.m.) and Mini Days (until 1:45 PM) for ages 3-4, while Kindergarteners attend Full Days only. With a 4:1 camper-to-counselor ratio, certified teachers and staff create a nurturing environment. The Division Head oversees programs, supports staff, and communicates with parents. Transportation, lunch, and towel service are included. Join for an unforgettable summer!

2 IU Willets Rd., Roslyn

516-365-7760, info@buckleycamp.com

buckleycamp.com

Junior Camp at Buckley Day Camp in Roslyn is the ideal place for young campers to embark on their camping journey. In a safe and nurturing environment, the youngest campers thrive, develop socialization skills, discover new adventures and have fun! With one of the highest staff-to-camper ratios, the camp guarantees that each child receives the appropriate care and attention. Each day is brimming with fun, socialization, learning new skills, and building self-confidence. Groups are led by certified teachers or experienced adults and supported by dedicated counselors. Campers benefit from small group instructional swim in a pool for young children. Activities led by specialists encompass art, music, science, yoga, drama, dance, and sports, all delivered in a fun, engaging and age-appropriate manner.

354 Lakeville Rd, Great Neck, LI

516-466-8422, info@cmsgn.com

cmsgn.com

This Montessori summer camp offers a unique blend of fun, exploration, and educational activities designed to inspire and engage children in a way that aligns with their natural development. Guided by the principles of the Montessori method, this camp creates a rich environment where young children can discover the joy of learning through hands-on experiences. Throughout the camp, children will participate in various carefully planned activities, each fostering independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills. From outdoor play and nature exploration to creative arts and practical life skills, every day is filled with opportunities for children to explore and grow at their own pace.

720 Northern Blvd Brookville NY 11548

646-519-5066, liupost@oasischildren.com

oasischildren.com/location/brookville-liu-post

At Oasis Day Camp at LIU Post, the Early Start Imagination program offers a warm and joyful first camp experience for children ages 3 through 5. For many families, this may be a child’s very first time at camp, and Oasis’s caring, experienced staff create a nurturing environment where little campers feel safe, supported, and excited each day. Set on the beautiful LIU Post campus, children enjoy arts and crafts, music, outdoor play, nature exploration, and daily swim designed just for their age. Guided by Oasis’s pillars of developing the self, connecting with others, and exploring the world, campers build confidence, friendships, and independence. Tuition includes instructional swim, daily hot lunch, snacks, and extended day from 8am–6pm.

Bay Shore, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, Patchogue, and East Hampton

855-296-2254, camp@ymcali.org

ymcali.org/camp

The YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of Adventure, Aquatics, Creative Arts, Camp Traditions, Special Activities and Trips, and Summer Learning in a safe and welcoming environment. Step away from the school year, the screens, and the routine — and press play on a summer full of laughter, movement, and magic! Variety of camps for Ages 3-15 Kiddie, Youth, Pre-Teen, Teen, Sports Camp, CIT.

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