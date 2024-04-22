Gear Up for Summer at Adventureland Amusement Park

Adventureland is now open weekends and holidays throughout the spring! The iconic Long Island amusement park is gearing up for an incredible 2024 season.

This family amusement park is the perfect place to spend Spring Break, without the hassle of travel! Adventureland is open for spring break April 20th-April 30th.

Admission tickets include unlimited rides for the whole day! At Adventureland, parking is always free!

Founded in 1962 as a local place to have fun and relax as a family, Adventureland is easily accessible from the Northern State, Southern State, and Long Island Expressway.

A day at an amusement park is a chance to connect with the “kid” in everyone. A screen-free, thrill-filled trip to Adventureland highlights the park’s focus on fun in the sun. All of the rides at the park are outdoors, as are over a dozen Midway Games. With toddler rides, family rides, and adult rides, Adventureland has something for everyone to enjoy, without the need for the screen.

Adventureland is 11arces of carefully manicured landscape; from lush flowers, to over 100 trees that provide natural shade, it is an oasis for family fun. As a mid-sized amusement park, it is critical that not only do the rides and attractions cater to multi-generational families, but that the atmosphere and flow of the park do as well. With thoughtfully placed benches underneath ample shade, parents and grandparents can spend the day creating family memories without the threat of the summer heat cutting it short. The park also features misting fans in the sunnier areas of the park and of course the air-conditioned restaurant and arcade bring welcome relief from the summer heat to guests of all ages.

This park is home to classic rides like the Ferris Wheel and Carousel and big thrill rides like the internationally celebrated FireBall Coaster and custom designed spinning roller coaster, Turbulence. In Kiddieland, young riders can laugh and giggle on the Tea Cups, Alfie’s Express, and the Caterpillar!

New for 2024—Jr. Pirate and Moon Chaser!!

For the kiddies, the Jr. Pirate will be sure to be a favorite!! Riders can sway in the breeze and search for treasure on a miniature pirate ship!

Moon Chaser is an extreme thrill ride that twirls, dips, and spins riders high into the sky!

Adventureland also features a food court, restaurant, concession stands, two taverns, midway games, an arcade and more! Snack on favorites like churros and hot pretzels and cool off with a Dip N Dot ice cream or ICEE slushie!

