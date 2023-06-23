Free Webinar: Successful Digital Marketing Strategies to Engage Millennial Parents
We all know that we are in a tech-savvy and diverse generation, but how does this equate when navigating the challenges of parenthood, especially when digital media platforms are such an integral part of their daily lives?
New York Family’s Digital Marketing Strategies to Engage Millennial Parents webinar on July 19th (11 am-Noon) will provide you with vital guidance on developing a broad digital strategy and practical tools to help you offer the most valuable insight for your millennial audience.
Our panel includes digital marketing experts with extensive knowledge and hands-on experience, providing you with an invaluable resource for optimizing your digital presence. Throughout the session, you can expect an engaging presentation, practical insights, and a fireside chat featuring a Q&A segment, allowing you to have your specific questions answered.
Join in as we delve into various key digital platforms and explore how they can be harnessed to engage millennial parents effectively. By the end of this webinar, you will gain a deeper understanding of the strategies and tactics required to successfully connect with this important demographic, ensuring your marketing efforts are both impactful and rewarding.
What you can expect to learn:
- Targeting: Understanding the demographics, interests, and behaviors of millennial parents. Exploring effective targeting options with popular platforms such as Instagram/Facebook, Display, Pre-Roll Video, InMarket Email.
- Best Practices for Full Funnel Digital Strategy: Strategies to raise brand awareness, create interest and intent, drive lead generation and conversions for any size business.
- Advanced Digital Marketing Techniques: Harnessing the power of device ID targeting and leveraging video and audio options, including streaming TV and Audio as well as YouTube, to effectively engage this audience.
- Successful Case Studies: Examples of businesses that have successfully employed these strategies.
- Q&A- Yes! There will be time left for you to ask questions specific to your business.