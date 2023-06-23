Free Webinar: Successful Digital Marketing Strategies to Engage Millennial Parents

We all know that we are in a tech-savvy and diverse generation, but how does this equate when navigating the challenges of parenthood, especially when digital media platforms are such an integral part of their daily lives?

New York Family’s Digital Marketing Strategies to Engage Millennial Parents webinar on July 19th (11 am-Noon) will provide you with vital guidance on developing a broad digital strategy and practical tools to help you offer the most valuable insight for your millennial audience.

Our panel includes digital marketing experts with extensive knowledge and hands-on experience, providing you with an invaluable resource for optimizing your digital presence. Throughout the session, you can expect an engaging presentation, practical insights, and a fireside chat featuring a Q&A segment, allowing you to have your specific questions answered.

Join in as we delve into various key digital platforms and explore how they can be harnessed to engage millennial parents effectively. By the end of this webinar, you will gain a deeper understanding of the strategies and tactics required to successfully connect with this important demographic, ensuring your marketing efforts are both impactful and rewarding.

What you can expect to learn: