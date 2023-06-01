Free Webinar on Preventing the “Summer Slide”: tips on how to keep kids engaged in learning

We all look forward to the summer and want our kids to enjoy this break, but at the same time, the “summer slide” may happen. A summer slide is the loss of academic skills that become lessened or lost when the kids are not actively learning. Thankfully we have a helpful webinar with expert panelists who share on preventing the “Summer Slide” and fun tips on how to keep your kids engaged in learning!

Some tips you will learn about: Preparing for summer before school lets out: How to make sure your child is set up for success in the next grade.

Tips on how to engage your students during the summer and keep it fun

Nurturing your child’s interests and skills with a summer camp/ program Panelists who share their expertise and tips on supporting your kids this summer: Marcus Findlay

Principal, Exceed Lower Charter School

Tracey Louis

Academic Director, Empower Lower Charter School

