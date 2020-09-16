Now that school is back in its new form parents can start to plan on those after school activities that help kids and families keep kids on the learning route. Check out our FREE webinar this Tuesday at 11 am to learn more from our experts!
Hear from:
Shenzhan Liao – China Institute, Head of School and SVP of Education
Join The School of Chinese Studies who provide insightful, stimulating, and time-tested education programs enabling students of all ages to grow their understanding and appreciation of China.
Marc Goldberg, Mathnasium of Manhattan & Affiliates,COO
Mathnasium@home helps keep kids on track with their math by offering online face-to-face, individualized help in real time.Teaching all kids to solve math problems like a natural mathematical thinker.
Jessica Ginsberg – Voyager Music Lessons, President, and Founder
Who knows music better than professional musicians? Real-life rock stars expertly teach students in a one-on-one environment. Children learn faster while learning from the best!
Rob Kissner – The Digital Arts Experience, President and Founder
Westchester original, homegrown STEM program! The DAE provides hands-on, project-based programs in all areas of creative technology, allowing kids & teens to freely express themselves, learn new skills, and make new friends!