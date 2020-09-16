Quantcast
Free Webinar: Plan Your Child’s Fall Activities 9/22

Now that school is back in its new form parents can start to plan on those after school activities that help kids and families keep kids on the learning route. Check out our FREE webinar this Tuesday at 11 am to learn more from our experts!

Hear from:

Shenzhan Liao – China Institute, Head of School and SVP of Education

Join The School of Chinese Studies who provide insightful, stimulating, and time-tested education programs enabling students of all ages to grow their understanding and appreciation of China.

Marc Goldberg, Mathnasium of Manhattan & Affiliates,COO

Mathnasium@home helps keep kids on track with their math by offering online face-to-face, individualized help in real time.Teaching all kids to solve math problems like a natural mathematical thinker.

Jessica Ginsberg – Voyager Music Lessons, President, and Founder

Who knows music better than professional musicians? Real-life rock stars expertly teach students in a one-on-one environment. Children learn faster while learning from the best!

Rob Kissner – The Digital Arts Experience, President and Founder

Westchester original, homegrown STEM program! The DAE provides hands-on, project-based programs in all areas of creative technology, allowing kids & teens to freely express themselves, learn new skills, and make new friends!

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

