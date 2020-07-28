Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The big advantage of being home during a pandemic? DIY makeovers! However, painting projects are best with the experts telling us the best way to tackle these projects.

In this *FREE* webinar we have you covered. Learn how to start a project to Transform your Home with Paint. What DIY customers need to know before starting a home project. In today’s’ environment it looks like we will all be spending more time at home. Many are still working from home. Many have canceled vacation plans. There are many projects a homeowner can tackle. Professional advice is the key importance to prepare for projects.

Join the team at Wallauer, a 100-year old strong family-owned business.

Servicing Benjamin Moore Paint, Ace Hardware and Window treatment design

Paint Projects: painting rooms, painting kitchen cabinets, stain decks

Design Projects: Picking the perfect colors for a project, window treatment design, Interior design. Speakers are: Dave Hollander – Benjamin Moore Representative Laura Nally – Color Consultant/Design Manager for Wallauer Louis Katz – Licensed Contractor

