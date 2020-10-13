This free, online open house will feature Academy Directors of STEM, Medical, Law, and Business, as well as some of our outstanding, enthusiastic students.
Attendees can choose from one of three sessions using the registration link below. Please note that your registration is only valid for the session you select. If you register and are unable to make it, we will send a video recording link after the event.
Register today to reserve your spot in one of the following three sessions:
To register for our 12 p.m. session, click here.
To register for our 1 p.m. session, click here.