A high-energy weekend of youth gymnastics, rhythmic routines, and trampoline—plus a can’t-miss Sunday showcase in the heart of Harlem.

At a Glance:

When: Friday–Sunday, Feb 20–22 (9 am – 6 pm)

Where: Harlem Armory, 40 W. 143rd St.

Cost: Free-Just be sure to register online

The Vibe: Inspiring, fun, and incredibly family-friendly

Family Fun at The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational

If the winter cabin fever is hitting your house hard right now, like it is ours, here is a perfect (and free) escape. From February 20–22, the Harlem Armory will transform into a center for flips, floor routines, and athletic talent.

Whether your kid is already a budding gymnast or just loves doing cartwheels in the living room, this event is a lot of fun. It’s high-energy, local, and completely free.

30 Years of Making Moves

This year is the 30th anniversary of the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation. Wendy is a Hall of Fame gymnast who believes the sport should be accessible to every kid, not just those with “private club” budgets. Over the last three decades, she’s helped 25,000 NYC kids find their confidence on the mat. By attending, you’re celebrating a program that’s a true staple of the community.

What to Expect at The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational

The Armory will be buzzing all weekend with athletes aged 7–18 from across the country. You can drop in anytime to catch:

The Classics: Vault, bars, and floor routines.

The Art: Rhythmic gymnastics (think ribbons, hoops, and choreography).

The Gravity-Defiers: Trampoline and tumbling that will definitely have your kids wide-eyed.

Don’t Miss: If you only have time for one thing, head over on Sunday at 5 pm for “Showtime in Harlem.” It’s a special showcase by the foundation’s students that captures the heart of the whole program.

For more information, visit the website. To RSVP, fill out the form here.

