MoMA’s Family Festival: Creative Way to Keep Kids Busy on Midwinter Break

Five days of fun at MoMA!

When midwinter break rolls around, kids are excited for some time off school, but if you’re staying in the city, keeping them entertained can be a challenge. Luckily, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has the perfect solution with its MoMA Family Festival: Another World, happening from February 15 to 19. This first-time five-day event is packed with interactive activities, hands-on workshops, and immersive art installations that will spark kids’ creativity while teaching them about nature and sustainability.

For many parents, midwinter break is a good time to expose kids to something new but also educational, and this festival offers just that. It’s a fun blend of art, education, and hands-on fun that will keep them engaged for hours. Families will be able to explore interactive installations, get creative in workshops, and enjoy inspiring family films.

Plus, it’s a win for parents, too since it’s an afternoon of culture without the constant “I’m bored!” feedback that is so common when the kids are off.

Here are some of the offerings at the family festival:

A Soft Place to Land

This interactive installation by artist Lexy Ho-Tai is a dream for younger kids. It’s an ever-changing, squishy world made entirely from upcycled textiles, where kids can play, create, and even chill out. The space is full of odd, yet familiar creatures, including the debut of a giant collaborative cuddle monster. It’s a hands-on experience that lets kids touch, explore, and connect with art in a way that’s unique and a lot of fun. For ages 2-12.

Deep Field

In Deep Field, children can unleash their inner digital artist by drawing plants on an iPad and then watch as their creations bloom into 3D structures right before their eyes. It’s a fun way for them to explore the hidden world of plants and see how nature can turn into art. Plus, the calming soundscape adds to the experience, making it a relaxing way for kids to think about the environment in a whole new way. For ages 4-14.

Cardboard City

If your kids love building things, they’ll have a blast at Cardboard City, where they can create their own world out of paper and cardboard using recycled materials. Future architects can build a mini city made entirely from their own imagination while also learning about sustainability. From skyscrapers, homes, and streets, kids will learn how to repurpose materials to build a whole city. They’ll also learn how we can help the environment through recycling. For ages 4-14.

Family Films

After all the hands-on fun, kids can wind down with a movie. MoMA is offering two programs of short films that explore how we interact with, shape, and transform our environment.

This program was developed in collaboration with Maria-Christina Villaseñor, who’s the Guest Curator and the Director of Programming for the New York International Children’s Film Festival. The films feature fun characters and visuals that give kids a sensory experience while showing how creativity can change the world around us. Viewers can come and go as they please during screenings, making it easy to fit into your family’s schedule.

Affordable and Family-Friendly

Attending the festival is budget-friendly, too. Tickets are just $5 per child (ages 2-17), and $35 per adult, with discounts available for seniors, students, and visitors with disabilities. You can even grab a snack pack or lunch option to make it a full day out, so you won’t need to leave the museum for food. Snacks are available at kiosks in the Hess Lounge Floor 1 and on Floor 6. If you’re looking for hot meals, Café 2 on Floor 2 has kid-friendly options like pasta and sandwiches.

The MoMA Family Festival runs from February 15-19, from 10 am- 4 pm. For more information on the festival schedule, workshops, and tickets, be sure to check out the MoMA website.

