Midwinter Break at the South Street Seaport Museum: History, Ships & Family Fun in NYC

Loads of fun at South Street Seaport Museum this February!

As the fierce February cold keeps rolling in and New York City public schools close for Midwinter Recess, many families are on the lookout for ways to keep their kids entertained and engaged. If you’re hoping to mix some learning with fun this break, the Seaport Museum is a great option. From February 19 to 23, the museum will be offering extended hours and a variety of family-friendly activities that are perfect for a winter outing in the city.

Explore the Historic Ships

A visit to the South Street Seaport Museum wouldn’t be complete without stepping aboard one of its historic vessels, and this Midwinter Recess, families can explore the Wavertree, a stunning 1885 tall ship that will transport visitors back in time. This massive cargo sailing ship once carried goods across the seas, and its decks are a fascinating reminder of what life was like for sailors in the 19th century.

On the Wavertree tour, both kids and adults can step back in time to discover what life was really like for sailors aboard the ship. From the captain and officers to the cooks and crew, this interactive experience brings maritime history to life. You’ll learn about daily routines, responsibilities, and the challenges sailors faced long before modern technology made sea travel safer and easier. It’s a great chance for kids to ask questions and dive deeper into history while exploring life on the water.

Winter Fun for All Ages

After checking out the Wavertree, head inside for even more fun. The Seaport Museum’s intro galleries are currently showcasing exhibitions that are sure to capture the imagination and keep visitors of all ages engaged.

One of the highlights of the museum’s Midwinter Recess programming is a fun, winter-themed family activity. Inspired by the tradition of ice fishing, kids ages 2 to 10 can try their hand at fishing for paper fish decorated with wintery designs. As they reel in their catch, each fish comes with a cool historical fact about the Fulton Fish Market, which has been a key part of New York City’s economy and culture for years. This free family activity is perfect for younger kids, but it’s designed to be fun for the whole family.

Finally, stop by Bowne & Co. Stationers for a taste of 19th-century letterpress printing at the South Street Seaport Museum. This historical print shop lets you experience the charm of turn-of-the-century New York while browsing a curated selection of books, candles, home decor, stationery, and more, all crafted using the Museum’s vintage printing presses. Plus, you can chat with the friendly resident printers as you explore. Best of all, entry is free, and no admission ticket is needed.

Admission to the South Street Seaport Museum’s Midwinter Recess activities is on a pay-what-you-wish basis, making it an affordable outing for families of all sizes and budgets. Whatever amount you choose to pay, your contribution supports the museum’s ongoing efforts to provide educational experiences for visitors of all ages.

To get the most out of your visit, it’s a good idea to register in advance. While walk-ups are welcome, tours and activities can fill up fast, especially during school breaks. Pre-registering ensures your family won’t miss out on anything.

Plan Ahead

From February 19 to 23, the museum will be open from 11 am to 5 pm, giving families plenty of time to explore, learn, and have fun together. Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, the museum’s wide range of exhibits and activities provides a unique opportunity to connect with the city’s history and waterfront.

Along with the midwinter break offerings, the South Street Seaport Museum offers many other educational programs and exhibitions throughout the year. It remains a must-visit spot for families looking to spark their kids’ curiosity and inspire a love for history.

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

