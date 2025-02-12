Midwinter Break Fun: CMOM with Ballet Hispánico’s Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me!

If you’re looking for a fun and educational way to engage your kids while they’re off, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) may have just the thing. From February 15-23, CMOM will host its Winter Recess: Color Our World with Creativity program, with a great line-up of creative activities designed to inspire kids and families.

One of the highlights is a performance by Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s largest Hispanic cultural organization, known for its commitment to celebrating Latinx culture through dance. Families can have fun with Ballet Hispánico: Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me! right in CMOM’s Inside Art space.

The Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me! performance is an interactive experience that will introduce little ones to iconic Latin dance styles with the help of the Pa’Lante Junior Ensemble from Ballet Hispánico’s Academia program, and highlight some of the most exciting pieces from Ballet Hispánico’s repertoire. After the performance, kids (and parents) can join in an interactive dance session where they can move to the rhythm and explore Latin dance styles firsthand.

Ballet Hispánico has been a key figure in the world of Latin dance for over 50 years, focusing on empowering communities and supporting emerging artists with its diverse range of programs. The organization has long worked to bring the beauty of Latinx culture to a wider audience, and events like Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me! are a great example of how they do this. This event gives people a chance to dive into Latinx history, music, and dance, helping them appreciate the cultural richness behind these art forms.

More Winter Break Activities at CMOM

There is even more for families to enjoy at CMOM during this winter break program. All year long, CMOM regularly offers hands-on exhibits and educational programs that support kids’ cognitive, emotional, and social development. The Winter Recess: Color Our World with Creativity event builds on that mission by providing a fun and interactive environment for learning.

The winter break lineup also features:

Divi Roxx Kids: A Celebration of Self-Love, Positivity & Hip-Hop: Celebrate self-love with Grammy-nominated Divi Roxx, performing tracks from her family music albums on Saturday, February 15 at 2 pm & 3 pm.

Ebony Bolt: Create Original Textile Artwork: Design wearable art inspired by Ebony Bolt’s mural Driving the Future on Sunday, February 16 at 2 pm & 3 pm. Sign-up required

Dancify That: Color Guard Performance: A fun dance competition where the audience votes for the winner on Wednesday, February 19 at 2 pm– 2:30 pm & 2:45 pm – 3:15 pm.

Ants on a Log: Rainbow Seekers: Join Ants on a Log for a whimsical musical adventure celebrating the colors of the Pride Flag on Friday, February 21 at 2 pm.

Mónica Palma: Cochinilla y Arcilla Workshop: Learn about natural pigments using clay and cochinilla, a pre-Columbian dye on Sunday, February 23 at 2 pm & 3 pm. Sign-up required.

Grand Finale: Atmos Story Circle: In the program’s finale, families can enjoy Atmos Story Circle, an immersive experience where sound surrounds you from every direction, making you feel as though you’re inside the music. The 3D soundscape brings both music and stories to life. Created by Grammy Award-winning artist Lucy Kalantari, the experience features songs by Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats, Miss Katie Sings, Flor Bromley, and Snooknuk, all enhanced with Genelec and Dolby Atmos technology. Sessions run every 30 minutes on February 22 from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. On Sunday, February 23, sessions will run from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

For more information on the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and its Winter Recess programming, visit CMOM’s website.

