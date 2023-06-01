Family Fun at Playland in Rye, New York is a Summer Goal

We love kicking off the season at Playland. As one of our favorite attractions, this iconic amusement park is conveniently located in Rye, NY has been serving up family fun since 1928 with rides, games, food, and more for kids of all ages. Now, the next generation of families can enjoy all of the classic rides, plus the exciting new additions launching this year!

Young riders and their families will love the kiddie area with its collection of mild-to-moderate rides. Some favorites are the Crazy Submarine, an off-the-ground rocky boat experience; the Mini Scrambler, Kiddy Whip, and Mushroom Ride are mild spinning rides that will whip you and your kids around; and the classic Kiddy Carousel and the Boat Ride that takes riders around and around in a mellow loop. The Red Baron is another favorite, where kids soar high in an airplane and the Jolly Caterpillar that takes kids on a bumpy loop.

Playland offers many thrill rides for families with older kids, such as the Dragon Coaster, Crazy Mouse, and Playland Plunge. This year, Playland is also introducing the fast-moving Old Motorbike Ride that takes riders high in the sky as you ride a motorbike around the park. We had the chance to test this out and will be riding this one a few more times this summer.

The park also has tons of rides for the whole family. Some favorites are the Grand Carousel, Yo Yo, and Ye Old Mill, a classic Playland boat ride that takes you and your kids on different twists and turns. And you can’t forget the Gondola Wheel, a 90-foot high Ferris wheel that takes 4-6 riders above the park for some stellar views and memorable pictures.

This year, the park is offering many new experiences for families with the opening of Foundation Plaza where you can see performances synchronized with lights and music (schedule coming soon); Jack the Puppeteer; and “Play! Verse – An Immersive Adventure,” a new immersive experience with creative room designs.

Playland will also be offering a new dining option with Tiki Beach, an upscale eatery with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as the Captain Lawrence Beer Garden.

In between rides, families can also enjoy Playland’s selection of arcade games with favorites like Fish A Frog, Skeeball, Hot Shots Basketball, and Hang Time, to name a few options.

The location is also incredible for summer getaways with access to the iconic Playland Boardwalk (Big was filmed there!), Playland Beach; and the new Playland Pool. Playland Lake also offers paddle boats you and your family can take out on the Long Island Sound.

The boardwalk is also home to the Westchester Children’s Museum, where you and your family can enjoy indoor immersive play and discovery and a routing collection of art exhibits.

Happy Summer adventures!

Playland

1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580

General Admission and Ride Pass, $39.99 per person; Junior Admission and Ride Pass (48” and under) $29.99 per person; and 2023 Season Pass, $109.99 per person.

Parking, weekends and weekdays, $20 per car and holidays, $30 per car

Additional rates apply for pool and beach access.

For more information visit playland.com