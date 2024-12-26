20 Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events in NYC for 2025

If you’re looking for family-friendly ways to ring in 2025, New York City has a bunch of fun events, from early countdowns and hands-on crafts to nature hikes and lively parties. Whether you’re counting down to noon or enjoying a laugh at a family-friendly comedy show, there’s something for every age. So, gather the kiddos, slip on those party hats, and get ready to celebrate the new year together—no late nights required!

Manhattan

Ottendorfer Library, 135 Second Ave., East Village

Monday, Dec. 30, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 4 and under

Free

Countdown to the new year but at a time when your little one can stay up, noon! Enjoy stories, crafts, and dancing as you count down to 2025!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street New York, Upper West Side

Dec. 30 & 31, 11 am – 4:15 pm

All ages

Included with $17 admission

Get ready to say goodbye to 2024 with wearable artwork, vibrant snowflakes, and a Ball Drop!

Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, Lower East Side

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 6 and younger

Free

Celebrate the New Year together with a Countdown to Noon! program.

Sloomoo Institute, 475 Broadway, Tribeca

Dec. 31 & Jan. 1, 11:59 am-12 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $38.99

Head to Lake Sloomoo – where you can walk on over 350 gallons of slime – at 11:59 am for ‘Noon Years’ celebration featuring a confetti celebration with lightweight iridescent and crunchy bingsu beads that everyone will toss in the air to make magic together.

West Side Comedy Club, 201 W 75th St., Upper West Side

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 – 7:30 pm

Ages 5 and up

$15; $5 child

This early New Year’s Eve celebration features family-friendly stand-up comedy with the best clean comedians in New York City!

Central Park, East Meadow (entrance on 5th Ave. and 97th Street, NW corner)

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Dress warmly, put on your hiking shoes, and head to the park to explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

Bronx

Riverdale Library, 5540 Mosholu Ave., Riverdale

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10:15 – 11 am

Ages 12 and under

Free

Say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with a special storytime followed by a celebratory craft.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway, Riverdale

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Start the new year off on the right foot with a lengthy hike allowing you to explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

Brooklyn

Mill Basin Library, 2385 Ralph Ave. Mill Basin

Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 6 – 12

Free

Are you ready to celebrate the new year? If not, head to the Mill Basin Branch and create your own party hat using recycled holiday paper and trimmings. You are also welcome to bring your own paper and trimmings. Scissors, tape, and some paper and trimmings will be provided.

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg

Sunday, Dec. 29, 12 pm – 1 pm

Ages 8 and under

$16

This Noon Year’s Eve Party celebrates 10 Years of The Rock and Roll Playhouse featuring the music of The Dead.

Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Ave., and Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 pm – 12 am

All ages

Free

For the first time this year, this 44-year tradition will pivot from fireworks to a light show celebration in Brooklyn’s Backyard. The event will include live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist starting at 10 pm. A festive light show display will begin at midnight in the skies above Brooklyn’s Backyard.

Prospect Park, Parkside Ave. and South Lake Drive, Flatbush

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers on a lengthy hike. Dress warmly, put on your hiking shoes, and head to the park. Urban Park Ranger hiking guides will introduce you to the hidden gems of New York City. Explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

Queens

Queens Public Library at Forest Hills, 108-19 71st Ave., Forest Hills

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 6 – 11

Free

Join the library for a New Year’s Eve party just for children and their families! Make crafts, dance, sing, and countdown to a ball-drop!

Queens Public Library – Glen Oaks, 256-04 Union Tnpk., Glen Oaks

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11:15 am – 12 pm

Ages 0-11 years

Free

Ring in the New Year with a story (or two), resolutions, noisemakers, and a craft. At ten seconds to noon, there will be a countdown and a balloon drop!

Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Blvd., Queens Village

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

On the first day of the year, explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

Staten Island

St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., St. George

Monday, December 30, 12 – 1 pm

Free

All ages

Celebrate the coming New Year a little early at Noon on Monday with fun crafts and games!

Charleston Library, 225 Bricktown Way, Charleston

Tuesday, December 31, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 2-12

Free

Ring in the New Year early with a fun-filled storytime, craft, and, when the clock strikes NOON, a balloon drop!

Stapleton Library, 132 Canal St., Stapleton Heights

Tuesday, December 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 0-5

Free

Countdown to noon with a fun New Year’s style celebration for kids with a bedtime!

Dave & Buster’s 2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville

Wednesday, December 31, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

$42.21

You don’t need to wait until midnight to ring in the New Year! Celebrate early at D&B and get the kids to bed on time!

Deere Park, Richmond Pkwy., Ocean Terr., Tiber Pl., Staten Island Blvd., Todt Hill

Wednesday, January 1, 2025, 11 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Kick off 2025 with some fresh air and a lengthy walk in the park.