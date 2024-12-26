New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Festivals & Holidays

20 Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events in NYC for 2025

new year's
Getty Images

20 Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events in NYC for 2025

If you’re looking for family-friendly ways to ring in 2025, New York City has a bunch of fun events, from early countdowns and hands-on crafts to nature hikes and lively parties. Whether you’re counting down to noon or enjoying a laugh at a family-friendly comedy show, there’s something for every age. So, gather the kiddos, slip on those party hats, and get ready to celebrate the new year together—no late nights required!

Manhattan

Noon Year’s Eve Storytime Party

Ottendorfer Library, 135 Second Ave., East Village
Monday, Dec. 30, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 4 and under
Free

Countdown to the new year but at a time when your little one can stay up, noon! Enjoy stories, crafts, and dancing as you count down to 2025!

 

Countdown to New Year’s Celebration

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street New York, Upper West Side
Dec. 30 & 31, 11 am – 4:15 pm
All ages
Included with $17 admission

Get ready to say goodbye to 2024 with wearable artwork, vibrant snowflakes, and a Ball Drop!

 

Countdown to Noon!

Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, Lower East Side
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 6 and younger
Free

Celebrate the New Year together with a Countdown to Noon! program.

 

Noon Years at Sloomoo Institute

Sloomoo Institute, 475 Broadway, Tribeca
Dec. 31 & Jan. 1, 11:59 am-12 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $38.99

Head to Lake Sloomoo – where you can walk on over 350 gallons of slime – at 11:59 am for ‘Noon Years’ celebration featuring a confetti celebration with lightweight iridescent and crunchy bingsu beads that everyone will toss in the air to make magic together.

 

Milk & Cookies New Year’s Eve Family Friendly Comedy Show

West Side Comedy Club, 201 W 75th St., Upper West Side
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 – 7:30 pm
Ages 5 and up
$15; $5 child

This early New Year’s Eve celebration features family-friendly stand-up comedy with the best clean comedians in New York City!

 

New Year’s Day Super Hike

Central Park, East Meadow (entrance on 5th Ave. and 97th Street, NW corner)
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
Free

Dress warmly, put on your hiking shoes, and head to the park to explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

 

Bronx

New Year’s Eve Craft

Riverdale Library, 5540 Mosholu Ave., Riverdale
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10:15 – 11 am
Ages 12 and under
Free

Say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with a special storytime followed by a celebratory craft.

 

New Year’s Day Super Hike

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway, Riverdale
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
Free

Start the new year off on the right foot with a lengthy hike allowing you to explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

 

Brooklyn

Kids Create: New Year’s Eve Party Hats

Mill Basin Library, 2385 Ralph Ave. Mill Basin
Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 6 – 12
Free

Are you ready to celebrate the new year? If not, head to the Mill Basin Branch and create your own party hat using recycled holiday paper and trimmings. You are also welcome to bring your own paper and trimmings. Scissors, tape, and some paper and trimmings will be provided.

 

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg
Sunday, Dec. 29, 12 pm – 1 pm
Ages 8 and under
$16

This Noon Year’s Eve Party celebrates 10 Years of The Rock and Roll Playhouse featuring the music of The Dead.

 

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Ave., and Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 pm – 12 am
All ages
Free

For the first time this year, this 44-year tradition will pivot from fireworks to a light show celebration in Brooklyn’s Backyard. The event will include live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist starting at 10 pm. A festive light show display will begin at midnight in the skies above Brooklyn’s Backyard.

 

New Year’s Day Super Hike

Prospect Park, Parkside Ave. and South Lake Drive, Flatbush
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers on a lengthy hike. Dress warmly, put on your hiking shoes, and head to the park. Urban Park Ranger hiking guides will introduce you to the hidden gems of New York City. Explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

 

Queens

Family New Year Party

Queens Public Library at Forest Hills, 108-19 71st Ave., Forest Hills
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 6 – 11
Free

Join the library for a New Year’s Eve party just for children and their families! Make crafts, dance, sing, and countdown to a ball-drop!

 

A Family New Year’s Countdown and Celebration

Queens Public Library – Glen Oaks, 256-04 Union Tnpk., Glen Oaks
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11:15 am – 12 pm
Ages 0-11 years
Free

Ring in the New Year with a story (or two), resolutions, noisemakers, and a craft. At ten seconds to noon, there will be a countdown and a balloon drop!

 

New Year’s Day Hike

Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Blvd., Queens Village
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free

On the first day of the year, explore nature, discover our city’s urban forests, and unplug from the world to clear your head.

 

Staten Island

Noon Year’s Eve’s Eve Celebration

St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., St. George
Monday, December 30, 12 – 1 pm
Free
All ages

Celebrate the coming New Year a little early at Noon on Monday with fun crafts and games!

 

Family Storytime: Noon Year’s Eve Storytime

Charleston Library, 225 Bricktown Way, Charleston
Tuesday, December 31, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 2-12
Free

Ring in the New Year early with a fun-filled storytime, craft, and, when the clock strikes NOON, a balloon drop!

 

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

Stapleton Library, 132 Canal St., Stapleton Heights
Tuesday, December 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 0-5
Free

Countdown to noon with a fun New Year’s style celebration for kids with a bedtime!

 

Bring the Family & Ring in 2025 EARLY at D&B

Dave & Buster’s 2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville
Wednesday, December 31, 4 – 7 pm
All ages
$42.21

You don’t need to wait until midnight to ring in the New Year! Celebrate early at D&B and get the kids to bed on time!

New Year’s Day Hike

Deere Park, Richmond Pkwy., Ocean Terr., Tiber Pl., Staten Island Blvd., Todt Hill
Wednesday, January 1, 2025, 11 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free

Kick off 2025 with some fresh air and a lengthy walk in the park.

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

