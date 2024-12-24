Fun & Quirky New Year’s Eve Ball Drops Across The Country

From Peeps to potatoes, there are tons of ball drops to view this season.

We can’t believe it’s been another year around this great planet Earth. From presidential elections to new tax laws being introduced, this year was certainly a whirlwind. As we say goodbye to 2024, there are tons of fun and quirky ball drops to celebrate if you can’t make it to New York City.

Chick Drop at PEEPSFEST – Pennsylvania

Celebrate with your peeps as you ring in the new year! Each year the bright yellow chick drops from the SteelStacks campus. Enjoy live music, Peeps-themed games, and interactive shows.

Potato Drop – Idaho

Starch the year off right! The state known for its potatoes celebrates the end of each year with a giant potato drop, fit for any sized fries. Gather at the Idaho State Capital and enjoy watching skiers and snowboarders compete for prizes and cash or grab a drink and dance 2024 away.

Cheese Drop – Wisconsin

Say cheese! The iconic drop occurs yearly at Wisconsin’s Plymouth Arts Center, and the huge slice makes sense as it is the cheese capital of the country. Enjoy music, food, drinks and the drop of a giant wedge of Sartori’s world-award-winning BellaVitano Gold Cheese.

Peach Drop – Georgia

Everything will be peachy keen in the New Year for those in Georgia! The juicy drop happens every year at the Underground Atlanta. Enjoy free music, arts, drinks and more as you ring in the New Year in the state known for its sweet peaches.

Crab Drop – Maryland

Don’t start the New Year off too crabby! Maryland is known for their blue crabs, so it makes sense that they drop one to ring in the new year. There are two drops scheduled for the night, with the first taking place at 9 p.m. and the second at midnight. Children and families can enjoy games, a photo booth, kids’ crafts and activities, along with face painting, music and hot cocoa.

Chile Drop – New Mexico

It may be cold outside but it’s hot & spicy in New Mexico. Each year the state drops a red hot chili pepper to ring in the new year. Celebrate with food, games and free party favors. Attendees can also vote on the color of the pepper this year (red or green).

Moonpie Drop – Alabama

Start the new year off in the sweetest manner! This delicious Moonpie drops from Alabama’s capital city, Mobile, and features live music and games.

This unusual duo is one of Maine’s most iconic holiday festivities. Gather at the Tides Institute & Museum of Art and celebrate the new year with a take-home party and craft kits with free downloadable components.

Acorn Drop – North Carolina

Raleigh’s Acorn Drop is iconic for the state of North Carolina. Each year “The Great Raleigh Acorn”, a 10-foot-tall, 1,250-pound acorn sculpture made of copper and steel, is removed from its permanent home to get spiffed up for New Year’s Eve. There’s an early countdown at 7 pm and then at 11:59 to ring in 2025. Enjoy musical performances and fireworks to top it off.

CherryT Drop – Michigan

Celebrate the new year with the cherry on top! Michiganders can celebrate with drinks and fireworks as you ring in 2025.

Pinecone Drop – Arizona

While fall is over, you can still celebrate with pinecones. The annual Pinecone drop in Arizona is s 70-pound, 6-foot-tall, well-lit metallic pinecone that drops at the Weatherford Hotel. Celebrate from the iconic Zane Grey ballroom and enjoy live music starting at 9:30 pm.

