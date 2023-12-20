New Year’s Events and Celebrations on Long Island

Ring in the new year the right way with these events and celebrations all over Long Island

Nassau County

The Vintage Canvas, 459 Main Street, Farmingdale

Saturday, Dec. 30, 6 – 9 pm

5 and older

$35

Drop the kids and head out for a break! There will be Step by Step canvas painting, sparkling champagne, pizza, games, prizes and more!

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

$20

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the whole family! Tickets include admission, skate rental, slice of pizza, drink, new years hats , noise makers, visits from some of your favorite characters, mock countdown to noon & dance party.

The Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave, Merrick

Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the New Year at this Noon Year’s Eve Party! Enjoy crafts, games, an indoor carnival, and a cascading balloon drop when the clock strikes noon!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City

Sunday, Dec. 31, 11:45 am – 4 pm

All ages

$17

Celebrate the start of 2024 in the style of New York’s famous Times Square! Guide the way to 2024 with a hat that is sure to be a beacon of positivity for the New Year.

Design a mini glowing lighthouse and wake up to a bright morning on January 1st. Dance, dance, dance during the confetti-filled dance party. Plus, even more fun crafts and activities inspired by LICM’s signature logo throughout the Museum.

Planet Play, 418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore

Sunday, Dec. 31, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$45

Come out for a New Year’s Eve party that includes an $11 arcade card, balloon, drop glow lights, glow, accessories, tattoo station bingo with prizes, apple cider, toast, and character appearances.

Dave and Buster’s – Westbury, 1504 Old Country Road, Westbury

Sunday, Dec. 31, 4 pm

All ages

$53.89

Enjoy unforgettable entertainment, incredible bites, and Unlimited Video Game Play all night long. Plus enjoy an all-ages ginger ale toast accompanied by a special video countdown.

Village Green- Farmingdale, 361 Main St., Farmingdale

Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:30 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the New Year a little early with ball lighting and countdown to drop the ball to welcome in 2024. There will be a fire pit, free hot chocolate, noisemakers, glow sticks, and live music.

Jones Beach State Park, Field 10, 585 Bay Pkwy, Wantagh

Monday, Jan. 1, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Learn all about the seals that visit Long Island. Walk along the beach and watch out for swimming seals– educators will be ready with a scope to point out these magnificent marine mammals!

Suffolk County

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Avenue, Northport

Friday, Dec. 29, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a countdown to noon! There will be games, crafts, music, and more to ring in the New Year.

The Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Saturday, Dec. 30, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

$25; $5 members

During this daytime celebration kids will create noisemakers, share resolutions for the upcoming year, and mark the end of 2023 (and the start of 2024) with open play, crafts, and dancing.

Quogue Library Inc, 90 Quogue St. Quogue

Saturday, Dec. 30, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the New Year in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere at the Quogue Library!

Patchogue Medford Library, 54-60E Main Street, Patchogue

Saturday, Dec. 30, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Help count down to 2024 at this family friendly New Year’s event.

West Main Street & West Avenue, Patchogue

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6 – 9:30 pm

All ages

Free

Bring in the New Year in the community. There will be food and hot beverage trucks and the Chamber will be passing out free party hats and noisemakers while supplies last. This year, there will be a new display of PAC MoCA Lights on the Carnegie Library that will feature a countdown clock!

Then, just before nine, the countdown to 9pm will begin (the Patchogue Midnight, because Patchogue is ahead of its time!) The Patchogue New Year’s Eve Ball will begin to rise and at 9pm will reach its apex and coincide with a display of Fireworks by Grucci Grand Illuminations!

Lindenhurst Village Square, 102 N Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst

Sunday, Dec. 31, 7 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the New Year a little early with live music, giveaways, entertainment, and fireworks and close out the Village’s 100th year and welcome in 2024!

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 NY-25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Monday, Jan. 1, 11 am

All ages

$5-$7

Advanced registration required

Start the year off right! Learn about Long Island winter habitats and end your visit with a guided nature hike.

Psst… Help Your Kids Make Fun New Year’s Resolutions!