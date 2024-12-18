13 Awesome Kwanzaa Events in New York City 2024

Kwanzaa, the celebration of African American and Pan-African culture, heritage, and unity, kicks off on December 26th and runs through January 1st. It’s a time to come together, honor tradition, and embrace the seven principles that make this holiday so special: Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity, and Faith.

This year, New York City has several great events to help you celebrate, from cultural performances to family activities and community gatherings. Check out thsee local happenings around the city.

Manhattan

East Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Ave., East Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year 2025 in this jam-packed Holiday extravaganza! NYSoM HolidayMania 2024 will be a holiday extravaganza that features: Hanukkah Town: Upon entry to HolidayMania, hang out with the Dreidelator and all members of Hanukkah Town while enjoying Hanukkah activities and games. New Year’s 2025 Jam: Party with Lady New Year’s, sing karaoke, and get an early start to the 2024 celebrations! Kwanzaa Village: Visit Kwanzaa Village to see Papa Kwanzaa and enjoy Kwanzaa activities and games. Winter Wonderland: Head upstairs where Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more of your favorite characters will make an appearance.

Apollo Theater, 253 West 125th St., Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 4 pm & 7:30 – 9:30 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $25

This annual tradition brings the community together for a night filled with energy, reflection, and joy. Experience a vibrant celebration rooted in unity, self-determination, and community. Through powerful dance, music, and spoken word performances, uplifting the 7 principles. ‍

African Burial Ground National Monument, 290 Broadway, Tribeca

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

This Kwanzaa celebration will include African Traditional Ceremony, dances & music.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Dec. 28 & 29, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $17

Explore the traditions of Kwanzaa with interactive stories, performances, art, and more.

Brooklyn

Brower Park Library, 155 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Thursday, Dec. 26, 10:30 – 11:15 am

All ages

Free

Jezz will host a Kwanzaa Storytime with a book, some music, and movement.

Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center, 1561 Bedford Ave., Crown Heights

Thursday, Dec. 26, 1 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy an unforgettable family fête filled with vibrant rhythms, joyful connections, and an overflowing tapestry of culture and unity. Immerse yourself in the energy of dance, music, storytelling, and so much more, all while exploring amazing vendors and savoring delicious refreshments from SugarcaneBK.

New Lots Library, 665 New Lots Ave., East New York

Friday, Dec. 27, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Sing, dance, and connect while learning about the 7 Principles of Kwanzaa.

Divas for Social Justice, 1604 Fulton St., Crown Heights

Friday, Dec. 27, 1 – 5 pm

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Get into the holiday spirit by designing your own unique laser-cut creations to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Dec. 26-30, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$15

Celebrate the traditions of Kwanzaa at New York City’s largest family Kwanzaa event, presented in partnership with Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation. Each day features a mix of repeating and unique programs designed for all ages. This year’s theme is “Our Children Enlighten the Community,” and will highlight professional youth performers who embody the Nguzo Saba (principles of Kwanzaa).

Queens

Queens Public Library – Far Rockaway, 1637 Central Ave., Far Rockaway

Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Get ready for Kwanzaa Fest featuring arts and crafts, book talks and a dance presentation! This program will be hosted by QPL Hip Hop Coordinator Ralph McDaniels. On each night, a candle is lit to observe the nguzo saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Black Spectrum Theatre Co., Inc. 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica

Friday, Dec. 27, 7 pm; Saturday, Dec. 28, 2 pm & 7 pm; Sunday, Dec. 29, 4 pm.

All ages

$25

Immerse yourself in this delightful holiday comedy that transports you on a magical journey as Santa Claus travels to Africa in search of the true meaning and spirit of Kwanzaa. Experience the festive celebration through enchanting storytelling, vibrant characters, and the rich cultural traditions that make this holiday special. Don’t miss this unique and heartwarming tale that beautifully weaves together the wonders of Christmas and Kwanzaa.

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Springfield Gardens

Saturday, Dec. 28, 3 – 7 pm

All ages

$20; $10 children

This immersive experience honors the spirit of Kwanzaa through powerful traditional music, captivating dance, and community connection. Celebrate the seven principles of Kwanzaa and explore dynamic, creative vendors offering clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more. Following the celebration, delight in a stunning fashion showcase featuring unique designs from local artists, blending heritage with modern flair.

Staten Island

Central Family Life Center, 59 Wright St., Stapleton Heights

Thursday, Dec. 26, 6:30 – 10:30 pm

All ages

Free Admission

Get involved and celebrate the importance of family, community, and culture.

