The Beauty of Fall Family Fun at The Sagamore

Take a break from the hustle of NYC to a beautiful island on Lake George, enjoying fall fun and fresh mountain air at The Sagamore. This majestic lakefront playground has it all: fall weekend hiking on nature trails, sailing aboard The Morgan, soaking in the stunning lake views and fresh Adirondack mountain air, and roasting s’mores at the end of each day. This family spot has autumn adventures that city kids will love, and golf, spa, and fine dining offer experiences that grown-ups will love, too.

This historic property is an ideal, lakeside retreat for the whole family (you can even bring the dog). There are endless activities, delicious meals, diverse lodging options, and everything is picture perfect.

A Lodge to Call Home

The sprawling property is filled with beauty that is yours to call home. Start the day with a bountiful, breakfast buffet and then explore the grounds, whether relishing in the views of Lake George from the comfort of the warming pool or hiking the nature trail to feast your eyes on the fall foliage. After a day of exploring, top off the evening with a rustic Italian dinner at La Bella Vita and complete it with s’mores and fireworks.

There are many, diverse room and suite options in chic mountain décor to fit all types of families. Whether families stay in the main, Historic Hotel, or Lakeside Lodge you cannot go wrong. We recommend the Lakeside Lodge two-bedroom lodge pod with a front-end suite on the lakeside that is rustic and charming. It is outfitted with two queen beds, a bathroom with a tub and shower, a living room with a fireplace, a kitchenette, and a breakfast nook with a tree trunk table. The connecting room allows privacy and quiet time for adults. Everyone (including the pup) will love cozying up by the fire and relaxing in the rocking chairs while soaking in the views of Lake George.

The property is so massive that in these COVID times social distancing is a breeze and the staff wears masks, there are sanitizing stations and signage throughout the resort, and compliance with current policies.

Autumn Adventures on Lake George

Frolic this fall throughout the resort’s 70 acres of fall fun. There is adventure at every turn. There are waterfront wonders, from indoor and outdoor heated waterfront pools to docks for fishing and water sports. Swimming with a view takes on a new meaning when enjoying the breathtaking views of Lake George from the massive swimming pool. Families will especially love swimming in the warming pool on a crisp, fall day while gazing at the Adirondack Mountains. There’s also an indoor pool with an open-air concept that overlooks the lake and a quiet terrace for adults seeking a bit of solace.

Kids of all ages will love both the outdoor and indoor adventures on the property. Explore the great outdoors with nature hikes and sports activities like tennis, pickleball, and basketball; horseshoes; lawn games like croquet; and playing on the playground. Then head inside to the ever-favorite, massive Rec Center for infinite amusement. Kids can play a game of mini-golf, indoor basketball, check out the gaming stations, and lots more. They will especially love the daily rock wall hours and movie nights.

An absolute highlight and perennial favorite for guests is the Lake George boat tour aboard The Morgan, a 19th-century touring vessel. Families will love sitting back, relaxing, and enjoying the journey across Lake George, learning about the region and admiring some of the most stunning Adirondack views. It’s a perfect photo-op and breathtakingly beautiful!

There’s also a lot of fun to be had in the surrounding area. Families can explore and walk around Bolton Landing, an adorable and charming town, and the concierge can share lists of good hikes in the area to find fall foliage at its best.

Fall Festive Feasts

Once you land ahoy again feast your taste buds at any of the myriad of restaurants on property with seasonal and local delights. Start with the sprawling breakfast buffet at La Bella Vita and pile your plate with pumpkin pancakes, cinnamon French toast, and omelets made to order, and so much more. Eat lunch at the open-air restaurant, The Lake House, complete with panoramic views and a little sailors menu, and indulge in an afternoon snack and beverage at the Veranda Terraces, an outdoor spot to cozy up in an Adirondack chair to enjoy the views.

Savor a wonderful fine dining experience with dinner at the signature Italian restaurant, La Bella Vita. Teach your kids the meaning of al fresco and enjoy eating on the outdoor terrace with the Adirondacks and Lake George as your scenery. Kids love the homemade pastas and grown-ups are sure to love the delicious crab and lobster ravioli and any of the house specials.

Families may also want to try in-room dining to enjoy family time in your home away from home and to eat in front our your personal fireplace or overlooking the lake.

