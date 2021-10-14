The 10 Best High Chairs for NYC Kids

As parents, we know that there are a ton of items on your baby gear list that are essential. One product that tends to be one of the most important items is a high chair. Whether your baby is still being fed from the bottle or is making the transition to solid foods, you want a chair that is comfortable while also making feeding and clean up easier for parents. To help parents find the perfect high chair for your family, here are our top picks!

Go With Me™ Uplift Portable High Chair

When you are going out for a nice meal, the last thing you want to worry about is whether or not your kids will get a decent high chair. Well with the Go With Me Uplifting Portable High Chair, you can easily pack up your high chair from home and bring it everywhere with you. Uplift is lightweight and comes with a fully removable and dishwasher safe tray so it can adapt to any table. $74.52.

Levo Deluxe Adjustable High Chair

This high chair grows from infant to toddler so you can keep it around the house for a while. The Levo high chair has a 3-position recline and a 5-level height adjustment. It is also made with a removable and washable quilted Charcoal fabric cover so clean up will be easy. This choice for a high chair is sure to be a fan favorite for many parents.$179.99.

Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Highchair

It is a smart decision to get a highchair that is great quality and that will last you a long time. Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Highchair can guarantee both of those things! This convertible high chair adjusts to your growing child and even becomes a booster seat when they are old enough to sit at the table. The chair even goes the extra mile and allows you to seat 2 of your kids simultaneously. $180.61.

Baby Jogger City Bistro High Chair

Not only is this chair comfortable for kids to sit in, but it can also fold up and be put away when it’s done being used. The high chair is also made with a premium padded seat pad and five-point harness so you always know that your kids are secured while they are enjoying your meal. If you are a parent that is constantly on the go, this high chair is perfect for you.$249.99.

Inglesina Fast Table Chair

Many high chairs can be big and bulky, but this table chair is small and can be easily attached to any table! Each chair is made with non-scratch quick-grip table clamps and it comes with a carrying bag so you can bring it everywhere.$79.99.

Fisher-Price SpaceSaver High Chair

This seat works exactly like a high chair, but without taking up half of the space. All you need to do is attach the seat to any chair and your kids will be ready to have a great meal with the family. Fisher-Price’s SpaceSaver is also made with a deep-dish design so you don’t have to worry about your kids throwing any food off of the tray. Starts at $50.45.

Infans Folding 3-in-1 Convertible Highchair

This 3 in 1 convertible highchair is versatile and can be great to have in any household. Although the high chair is suitable for kids 6 months to 36 months, once they pass that age limit, you can easily make it into a toddler chair that kids can continue to use! The Infans chair is super sturdy and it is foldable, making it easy to tuck away and save space when you aren’t using it. $89.99.

Cosco Simple Fold High Chair with 3-Position Tray

This highchair is another great option for parents who are constantly traveling. You are able to fold this chair up and bring it with you on any trip. If you are planning on keeping it solely in your home, it can also stand on it when folded up making it easy to store. Cosco’s high chair is also made with an easy wipe seat so dinner time clean up can be a breeze. Starting at $34.88.

Peg Perego Siesta Highchair

Peg Perego wants to make parents’ lives a little bit easier, which is why they have created a chair that will adjust to every kid. Their Siesta High Chair is made with five reclining seat positions, nine height positions and three different footrest positions. The high chairs seats are also lined with eco-friendly and stain resistant upholstery. $299.99.

JOOVY Nook High Chair

Make feeding time easier when using a JOOVY Nook High Chair! This chair is made for kids 6 months to 50 lbs and can be easily adjusted as your kids grow. Not only does this high chair have a contemporary design that many parents will love, but it is also easy to clean and is made with a swing tray so you will have an easier time strapping your kids in. $129.99