Experience Two Wickedly Beautiful Fall Floral Experiences by Fleurs de Villes: ARTISTE at Hudson Yards and WITCHERY at Edge

This fall experience two wickedly beautiful floral installations—Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE at Hudson Yards and WITCHERY at Edge. Both exhibitions will delight families as they immerse themselves in these seasonal floral experiences (featuring local florists) coupled with breathtaking views at Hudson Yards this October.

WITCHERY at Edge is casting a family-friendly, seasonal spell on NYC. Enjoy fall fun as NYC’s highest indoor / outdoor sky deck is transformed into a “witchy” wonderland. It is a floral celebration of epic proportions as iconic witches and their spells are all adorned in flowers. There are spook-tacular selfie opps, fa-boo-lous floral exhibitions, and boo-tiful botanical mannequins of legendary witches. This Halloween floral experience features floor-to-ceiling, larger than life floral installations and priceless photo opps with the NYC skyline as your backdrop.

WITCHERY is home to 10-foot-tall floral-clad mannequins inspired by some of the most beloved witches from popular culture. Families will ooh and ahhh at the stunning floral creations of a sea witch, Maleficent, Glinda, and more that are all created with the masterful use of flowers. It is a feast for the eyes. There is also a gorgeous mix of mirrors and flowers in the Mirror, Mirror display where you are sure to hear some “mirror, mirror on the wall….” questions being pondered. And don’t miss the giant photo frame and themed props for an epic photo opp. It is complete with witch hats and brooms to borrow and the city skyline in the background.

Families can also stay and enjoy special programming in addition to the breathtaking floral displays. Visitors can take partake in family-friendly activities like Face Painting by Shelly (Saturday 10/12, Sunday 10/13, Monday, 10/14, Saturday 10/19, Saturday 10/26 from 1pm – 3pm) and Mozart for Munchkins featuring live performances by musicians and vocalists that will engage children and parents alike (Sunday 10/20 and Sunday 10/27 from 11am – 12pm). The WITCHERY experience begins on Level 4 at the entrance to Edge and access is included with all Edge tickets through October 31.

Adding to the fall floral fun is Fleurs de Villes ARTISE at Hudson Yards. It is a symphony for the senses applauding all things artistic from the ballet to the opera and more with 10-foot-tall floral-clad mannequins throughout The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards. This floral show is free and open to the public for self-guided tours through October 13.

The kids will love that the witches and displays are so realistic and beautiful, cool, and very photo worthy. Families will love that WITCHERY is already included in the cost of admission, so they can experience this fall floral fest while also taking in the sights of the city for a truly wickedly wonderful adventure.

Purchase tickets and learn more about WITCHERY here. More information about ARTISTE here.

