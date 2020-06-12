End-Of-Year Thank You Gifts For Teachers in 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The end of the school year is right around the corner, and for many, that means finding the perfect gifts to say thank you to our hard-working teachers. During a time like this, however, when everyone is trying to stay indoors, we’ve created a list of gifts that don’t require you to even get off of your couch! From gift cards to customizable mementos, you can order these gifts online and easily have them delivered to your kids’ teachers or even send them virtually!

Are you ready to celebrate Father’s Day? For more easy and great gift ideas, check out our article The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $25

End-of-Year Teacher Appreciation Gifts