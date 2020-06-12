End-Of-Year Thank You Gifts For Teachers in 2020

The end of the school year is right around the corner, and for many, that means finding the perfect gifts to say thank you to our hard-working teachers. During a time like this, however, when everyone is trying to stay indoors, we’ve created a list of gifts that don’t require you to even get off of your couch! From gift cards to customizable mementos, you can order these gifts online and easily have them delivered to your kids’ teachers or even send them virtually!
End-of-Year Teacher Appreciation Gifts
-
Floral Arrangement
A floral arrangement is the perfect, sweet-smelling gift to say thank you. Through services such as 1800Flowers, you can design a beautiful arrangement to show your appreciation and even have same-day, no-contact delivery right to a teacher’s door. You can also send them a virtual 1800Flowers gift card, which can be used for all of the brands associated with the company!
Photo via 1800 Flowers
-
Succulent Gift Box
Etsy has plenty of wonderful options for creative ways to say thank you. This $30 box includes a live succulent, a thank you greeting card that you can personalize, and a scented soy candle! The box will be beautifully packaged and shipped for free to the address you check out with.
-
Tins With Pop
You can’t go wrong with sweets. Tins With Pop is offering a Socially Distant Hug Heart gift. You can choose the gallon size of your tin, which comes with three flavors: cheese, caramel, and buttered popcorn. Then, choose your greeting and it will be attached to the front of the adorable red tin. Use code WITHPOP for free ground delivery!
-
Food Delivery E-Gift Cards
Give the gift of good eats! Food delivery services are busier than ever right now due to so many restaurants being open only for delivery. So, send over an e-gift card for Grubhub, Doordash or Seamless so that your teacher’s next few meals are your treat!
-
Personalized Tote Bag
Head over to personalcreations.com to find this simple and useful apple tote bag for only $15.99. It is one of many of their many customizable teacher gifts. You can have the teacher’s name etched onto the bag, which is made of cotton and machine washable, and have it delivered to any address you’d like. This is the perfect gift for a busy teacher to help carry their materials in style!
-
Virtual Thank You Postcard
With Paperless Post, you can select from a variety of animated, school-themed thank you postcards, customize the card, and send it right to the email inbox of a teacher with the click of a button. Go to paperlesspost.com and browse the designs to find the perfect gratitude note.
-
Appreciation Plant Cube
Baudville.com sells the perfect plant box to thank a teacher. For only $6.99, send a teacher a beautiful wooden planter-cube that reads “Your Commitment & Dedication Help Us Grow.” They’ll also receive everything they need to grow their own sunflowers: a seed packet, peat pellet, and a wooden planter with a plastic liner to help protect it from water damage!
-
Thankful For You Cookie Card
Cheryl’s Cookies is one of the best places to order delightful treats from. This gift is both delicious and totally affordable at only six dollars. Head over to cheryls.com and send a special teacher a buttercream frosted cookie that comes in a lovely card that reads “So thankful for you.” For an extra five dollars, you can even personalize the card with a message just as sweet as the cookie!
-
Teacher Appreciation Keychain
For just $9.99 on Amazon, you can order an inspirational keychain ring to send to a teacher to show your appreciation. Along with a little green apple, the chain includes the saying “a good teacher takes a hand, opens a mind & touches a heart.” It also comes in a stainless steel gift box that reads “it takes a big heart to shape little minds.” This gift is both simple and super touching, and it’s something a beloved teacher can always carry with them.
-
Thank You Visa Gift Card
This gift is nice and simple. Vanilla Gift gift cards come in a variety of colorful, thank you-themed designs, and you pick the price ranging up to $500. They can be used for anything, and you also have the option of having them physically mailed for no extra charge, or sending them via email.