Shocking Survey Reveals Healthcare Professionals Say Vaping Is a Teen Epidemic

The alarming truth about vaping that every parent needs to know.

Vaping is on the rise, especially among teens and young adults, and a new survey has healthcare professionals sounding the alarm. According to a recent survey by the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, conducted for the New York State Quitline, 64% of licensed healthcare providers in New York believe we’re facing a teen epidemic. The findings highlight the increasing use of e-cigarettes among young people, raising serious concerns about the present health of teens and the long-term effects of nicotine addiction.

This survey is part of a bigger effort by the NY Quitline to see how healthcare providers are dealing with tobacco use and figure out ways to improve support for people trying to quit. After all, healthcare professionals are on the frontlines and see just how many young people suffer the dire health consequences of using vapes.

Besides peer pressure, relentless marketing and flavored products also encourage kids and teens to start, although most middle and high school students who vape want to quit.

Healthcare Providers Are Worried

The survey results suggest that healthcare professionals are deeply worried about the growing trend. “Our latest survey results illustrated healthcare professionals’ concerns about a new generation of addiction to nontraditional tobacco products,” said Tony Astran, PR and communications manager for the NY Quitline.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that young people use e-cigarettes, or vapes, more than any other tobacco product. Perhaps more surprising is the fact that many teens and young adults who have never smoked a traditional cigarette are becoming hooked on nicotine through using vapes. Experts say that is just as addictive and harmful as smoking regular cigarettes.

No tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are safe, especially for kids and teens. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can damage the developing brain, affecting attention, learning, mood and impulse control.

E-cigarettes can also cause what is known as EVALI, or e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury that usually first shows up as shortness of breath, a cough, or chest pain. Yale Medicine reports that back in 2020, “the CDC recorded over 2800 hospitalizations due to EVALI along with 68 deaths caused by the condition.”

It’s important that pediatricians and other medical profssionals look for signs of vaping in young people, too. Pediatric pulmonologist Pnina Weiss, MD tells Yale Medicine, “I screen all of my patients, any child over age 12, since it can exacerbate underlying conditions like asthma.”

What You Can Do

With the growing popularity of vaping, parents need to be on top of what’s happening. So, what can you do to help curb the dangerous trend? Here are a few tips:

Explain the danger and be open: Talk to your kids about the risks of vaping. Many teens think e-cigarettes are harmless, but it’s important to explain how addictive nicotine can be and the damage it can do to their lungs and brain.

Be aware: Vaping devices can be small and easy to hide, so it’s good to know what to look for. Pay attention to any changes in your child’s behavior that might suggest they’re vaping.

Spell out house rules: Make it clear that vaping isn’t allowed in your house. Establish rules and stick to them, so your kids know where you stand.

Keep them busy and engaged: Help your kids find other ways to handle stress like playing sports or creative hobbies like journaling, drawing, or playing music. Sometimes just hanging out with your teen and grabbing a meal or doing something together is a comforting distraction.

If you think your child is struggling with nicotine addiction, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Speak to their doctor or consider if therapy with a licensed psychologist or counselor can help. The NY Quitline offers free, confidential support to anyone trying to quit.

Learn More at Upcoming Webinar

To hear more about the findings, the NY Quitline is hosting a free webinar, “Findings from the 2024 Tobacco Cessation and NYS Healthcare Professionals Survey” on December 12, 2024, from 12:00 to 12:45 pm. You can register for the webinar for free at nysmokefree.com.

For more information or to get support, visit nysmokefree.com or call 1-866-NY-QUITS.