Exploring Your NY School Options

It may be Back to School time, but choosing a school to send your child to can happen any time throughout the school year. Whether your child is moving on from daycare, elementary, middle school, or simply a better educational fit is needed, searching for one can be a complicated decision. We all worry about whether we’re making the best choices in raising our kids, and one thing most of us fret over is whether our children are getting the best education that suits their needs. In many areas in the country, traditional district public schools may be the best option for kids. But living in the New York metro area, we have an abundance of choices in addition to great public schools, including charter, independent and magnet schools.

While one school option doesn’t necessarily provide a better education than another, each type has pros and cons for every individual family. It’s up to you to determine which school setting best suits your child’s needs. What are the differences between independent, charter, and magnet schools, and which one is best for your child? Read on to learn more about charter, independent and magnet schools.

Catholic Schools

NYC Catholic Schools prioritize both academic excellence and Catholic values. Students are immersed in an environment that promotes respect, courtesy, and service to others, which are integral to their curriculum. These schools offer a comprehensive range of subjects, including Math, Religion, English Language Arts, History, and Science. Moreover, they have embraced modern technology in the classrooms and introduced STEM programs to foster a well-rounded education.

Recent New York State Education Department Examination results confirm that Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York have once again outperformed both New York State and New York City schools regarding performance growth.

Charter Schools

The most important thing to understand about a charter school is that it’s a public school – but with fewer regulations. Charter schools are tuition free and receive money from local, state and federal funds.

“Charter schools do not have the same oversight as public schools, but they do need to be funded at least partially by a public government. They can also seek funding elsewhere,” Mary Miele, CEO, Evolved Education Company, explained. “Charter schools can set their own curriculum, but they will be evaluated based on testing, which the public school also gives (the NYS exams in grades 3-8) and so the curriculum does involve a good amount of prep for those exams.”

According to the New York State Education Department, a significant difference between charter schools and traditional public schools is that charter schools often focus on innovative curricula, new approaches to school organization or instruction, or another feature that traditional public schools wouldn’t be able to accomplish without the flexibility given by a charter.

But charter schools need to produce strong NYS test results in order to continue their funding, so many are more traditional in their teaching approach and teach toward those tests, Miele said. Parents can learn more about charter schools, what a charter is and other information at nysed.gov.

Independent Schools

Also known as private schools, independent schools are primarily funded by tuition and charitable donations as opposed to taxpayer dollars.

“Typically, independent schools do quite a bit of fundraising, and parents may be tasked with organizing some of it,” Christine Hernandez, early childhood and parenting expert, and founder of Allo Saratoga in New York State, said.

And, their curriculum is not reviewed by a public entity, Miele explained. The admission process for private schools can vary, but it generally includes:

• Filling out an application

• Visiting the school and doing both student and parent interviews

• Taking an entrance exam, if applicable

• Sending in teacher recommendations and transcripts

• Writing parent and student essays, and submitting videos of the student (for the K process)

Magnet Schools

Magnet schools are NYC Department of Education (DOE) schools. They are tuition-free schools, in part federally funded by competitive Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant awards from the U.S. Department of Education. Magnet schools offer whole-school specialized thematic programs (theme examples include art, architecture, engineering, civics, leadership, exploration, global conservation, STEM/STEAM) which incorporate innovative curriculum and enrichment experiences designed to engage and inspire learning.

Magnet schools utilize diversified approaches to teaching which include inquiry and project-based learning with real world connections and authentic application of skills. Partnerships with colleges, universities, professional and community organizations, cultural institutions and Artists in Residency programs, provide professional development opportunities and supplement student and family experiences. The rigorous instructional foundation is supported and enhanced by instructional technology, dedicated spaces for arts and science such as maker-spaces, horticultural labs, broadcast studios, STEM/STEAM activities, and special programs.

There is an application process for magnet schools, but there is no screening or testing involved in applying. For more information, families should contact [email protected] or visit magnetschools.nyc.

Explore more

Back to School is in the air, but remember that this is also prime time to plan for your child’s next step in their education. Most schools are starting their tours and open houses now since enrollment periods often open up just after Labor Day, so check out your options and start marking your calendar!

NY Education Listings

Click on your preferred region below to jump down to that section.

Manhattan

Bard College at Simon’s Rock

84 Alford Road, Great Barrington MA, 01230

413-528-7228

[email protected]

simons-rock.edu

The only college in the country designed for students ready for college after the 10th or 11th grade. Offering a liberal arts and sciences curriculum taught by highly trained faculty who are leading scholars in their fields, it grants degrees in 35+ majors. Ranked #1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching and #2 for Most Innovative School by U.S. News and World Report and The Princeton Review ranked Simon’s Rock among the Best Colleges in the Northeast.

121 Avenue of the Americas

646-969-6797

broomestreetacademy.org

[email protected]

Broome Street Academy Charter High School, a public charter high school located in SoHo, provides a dynamic environment with comprehensive resources, including arts, college, and career programs. Co-located with The Door, we offer individualized support from social workers and dedicated teachers who guide students toward graduation. BSA also features athletics, clubs, and AP courses. We are still accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year!

1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx

718-881-8000 x 206

cardinalspellman.org

[email protected]

Cardinal Spellman High School is a premier, co-educational, college preparatory Catholic high school. Their mission is to promote a culture of aspiration that encourages superior academic performance, leadership, and service. They have a 100% graduation and college acceptance rate and offer 20+ AP and college credit courses. Over $241 million was awarded in college scholarships from 2021-2024. Their 13-acre campus is home to 30 multi-championship-winning sports teams and 50+ clubs and activities.

324 West 15th Street

212-741-2800

corlearsschool.org

[email protected]

Corlears School is a progressive independent elementary school established in 1968 serving toddlers through fifth grade. In a safe and supportive environment centered on social and emotional development, students are encouraged to ask questions, think freely, and advocate for themselves and others. The interdisciplinary curriculum, tailored to each student’s individual strengths and needs by dedicated faculty and experts in child development, fosters a solid academic foundation and a lifelong love of learning.

Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn

718-870-1100

early-life.org

The Early LIFE program is committed to building partnerships with families and communities to support the health, education and well-being of children and families. Early LIFE provides all children ages 2-5 with developmentally and age-appropriate experiences through play-based learning and enrichment. Utilizing a holistic approach to meet the needs of changing times, their programming focuses on school readiness, safety, brain health, family engagement, trauma preparedness and cultural responsiveness that is geared towards equity and social justice.

50 Partridge Road, White Plains

914- 948-6513

GISNY.ORG

[email protected]

Discover German International School New York: Your Path to Excellence from Pre-K to Grade 12! Close to New York City, their beautiful campus with green spaces can easily be reached by bus from Manhattan. They’re the only ones offering the New York State High School Diploma and German International Abitur in the tri-state area. With their bilingual, science-centered curriculum, they nurture curious, analytical, and global citizens. No German required for Pre-K or Kindergarten.

The Gillen Brewer School

410 East 92nd St., New York, NY

212-831-3667

gillenbrewer.com

[email protected]

The Gillen Brewer School offers students pre-K to 8th grade an academic-therapeutic approach to special education. Their mission is to educate and support students to become confident, independent, and engaged learners. Their program features a hands-on, language-based curriculum that integrates speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and social groups into each child’s schedule. Children from across NYC are immersed in learning that is developmentally appropriate and socially engaging.

5 Hanover Square

212-769-1699

theidealschool.org

The IDEAL School of Manhattan is a different kind of private school. IDEAL expands the definition of diversity to include ability and economic status. Generous financial aid packages have built a student body that is more diverse than any other private school. IDEAL’s robust academic program is designed to meet students where they are to reach their goals. Schedule a visit or join an open house to learn more.

MCS1: 100 Attorney St.

212-533-2753

MCS2: 220 Henry St.

212-964-3792

manhattancharterschool.org

[email protected]

Manhattan Charter School operates an elementary and a middle school on the Lower East Side, committed to providing its students with the tools and support necessary for success. MCS is the first AI middle school in NYC. Their commitment to STEM and Arts offers their community with a well-rounded education designed to help students develop critical thinking and problem solving skills. MCS provides students with a rigorous IB inspired curriculum in core subjects like math and ELA. Their students also receive daily music instruction as well as French, Spanish, PE, art, and technology to ensure high levels of academic achievement.

347 East 55th Street Sutton Place

212-223-4630

montessorischoolny.com

[email protected]

In thoughtfully prepared environments, children explore academic dimensions at their own pace and interest level, helping them grow in self-esteem and independence. Didactic Montessori materials encourage absorption of concepts through play, leading to well-rounded and confident children. Program includes Science, Music, Foreign Languages, Swimming, Dance, Yoga, Chess. Children excel academically, gaining admittance to gifted programs. A unique summer program, staffed by the year-round teachers, offers a balance of academics, outdoor activities, theme-based trips and sports!

Multiple locations:

38 E. 22nd St., 369 3rd Ave. 219 E. 67th St., 168 Amsterdam Ave., 601 Amsterdam Ave.,

345 E. 94th St., 393 S. End Ave. 11 5th Ave.

nypre.com

Children have an enriching early learning experience at NY Preschool! This independent day school offers children aged 18 months to 4 years a unique, balanced curriculum that nurtures curiosity through engaging stories, songs, and art. The expert teaching team integrates STEAM, language,dance, gymnastics, and more into vibrant lessons that nourish intellectual, physical, and social growth. Classrooms and state-of-the-art gyms provide a nurturing environment where children thrive, preparing them for future success.

24 West 74th St.

stevenson-school.org

[email protected]

Stevenson is Manhattan’s therapeutic college preparatory independent school. Their proven track record of academic and therapeutic progress begins with their unique program. Stevenson students receive small classroom instruction, intensive advisor support, and on-demand access to a fully staffed Counseling Center throughout each day. Furthermore, their Transition Coaching Program helps to promote post-secondary success. Anxiety and depression aren’t locked into a calendar. Neither is Stevenson’s Admissions. Apply today.

10 West 84th Street

646-438-8658

rodephsholomschool.org

Rodeph Sholom School, an exceptional Early Childhood through 8th Grade Reform Jewish Day School, provides academic rigor, joyful exploration, and a warm community in which to grow into purpose-driven leaders. Located on Manhattan’s UWS, the school engages students in meaningful experiences and intellectual exploration through a curriculum infused with Jewish values while fueling their love of learning and sense of responsibility to themselves and society. Students and families of all backgrounds connect and thrive in Rodeph Sholom School’s welcoming community.

198 Varet St., Brooklyn

347-217-6995

thewcs.org

[email protected]

WCHS unites youth, families, staff, teachers and the community at large in providing young people with the tools necessary to become citizens of the local and global community. Students at WCHS accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology and explorations in justice, independent thinking, respect and compassion for themselves and others as well as critical thinking, communication and research.

212 E. 93rd St.

212-222-8628

thewindwardschool.org

As an independent day school for children with dyslexia and language-based learning disabilities, The Windward School believes that difference is power. Through highly trained educators and evidence-based programs, Windward empowers students in grades 1 through 9 with the skills and confidence to return to mainstream schools. Committed to making a Windward education accessible for all, the School awards more than $8.5 million per year in tuition assistance.

Brooklyn

11 Jefferson Avenue

brooklynwaldorf.org

The Brooklyn Waldorf School engages students in learning with their whole selves – “hands, hearts and heads” – from preschool through 8th grade. BWS is serving the future through critical thinking, emotional intelligence and practical arts with a hands-on curriculum that takes a developmentally appropriate approach to technology. Take a tour and see how Brooklyn Waldorf School cultivates a new generation of independent thinkers as vibrant and diverse as our surrounding city.

239 Vanderbilt Ave, Clinton Hill

718-940-5678

dillon.sjny.edu

[email protected]

A half- and full-day, mixed-age programming for 2-5 year olds. Classes are in an atmosphere where children can express their feelings and ideas freely. Children learn through play, developing confidence, competence, and dispositions for future learning. All programs are led by NYS-certified teachers, and students from St. Joseph’s Department of Child Study assist. The laboratory preschool is composed of modern, spacious classrooms, each of which has an observation booth, and all classes share a beautiful outdoor space.

237 Park Place, Prospect Heights

montessoridayschool.org

A warm and welcoming community serving children ages two to five. At MDS, they encourage every child’s natural curiosity and readiness to learn and create a nurturing and fun atmosphere that promotes independence and self-esteem and creates life-long learners. They work to ensure that the school community is as richly diverse as our city. The next school year’s application deadline is December 31st, 2024.

277 3rd Ave.

718-499-5667

rivendellnyc.org

[email protected]

A Montessori school for children ages 2 to 5 located in Gowanus, Brooklyn. At Rivendell, they know that learning to get along with a wide range of people and respecting their similarities and differences can change the world! Join them for Rivendell Virtually Live, a remote visit through Zoom to introduce you to their school. You will have the opportunity to see the beautiful building, observe children and teachers at work and play in the classrooms and on the rooftop play area.

701 8th Ave

718-768-8000

saintsaviourcatholicacademy.org

SSCA is a great option for parents interested in individualized attention within an ethnically diverse student population. This academy educates students in accordance with the Catholic values of compassion, empathy and social responsibility while welcoming students of all faiths and religions. One School, Three Stages SSCA offers a tuition-based education for students from Nursery (PK3) through to Grade 8. Early Childhood Centrally located in Park Slope, Brooklyn, accessible by many forms of public transportation.

198 Varet St., Brooklyn

347-217-6995

thewcs.org

[email protected]

WCHS unites youth, families, staff, teachers and the community at large in providing young people with the tools necessary to become citizens of the local and global community. Students at WCHS accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology and explorations in justice, independent thinking, respect and compassion for themselves and others as well as critical thinking, communication and research.

Queens

2 I.U. Willets Road

516-627-1910

buckleycountryday.com

[email protected]

Buckley Country Day School is an inclusive, diverse environment that nurtures the whole child and lays the foundation for success in high school, college, and beyond. Buckley’s mission, “Opening The Eyes and Awakening The Mind” is at the heart of its curriculum, which seeks to inspire and prepare students for a lifetime of learning. Buckley accepts students as young as two years old in Pre-Nursery and admits students on a rolling basis through grade seven.

354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck

516-466-8422

[email protected]

Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a well-balanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located in an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and surrounded by nature. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. Countryside Montessori also offers camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children.

28-46 44 St., Long Island City

718-728-0724

sjcalic.org

St. Joseph Catholic Academy is committed to developing students of diverse backgrounds and faiths from nursery through 8th grade by providing a well-rounded foundation for future learning and life. In addition to religion class and religious activities, they offer a rigorous academic program, complemented by classes in music, art, library, physical education, Spanish, Mandarin, and yoga/mindfulness. All instructional areas are equipped with modern technology. They also offer the 3-K for All and Pre-K for All programs of the NYC Board of Education for 3 & 4-year-olds.

Bronx

900 Tinton Ave

718-665-3671

newvisions.org/ams2

[email protected]

Advanced Math and Science II (AMS II) is a nationally recognized, exemplary, high-performing school often described as a family. Every student in the building has an adult they feel close to and can count on. Students are deeply cared for, and rigorous support is offered to ensure all students meet their full potential. AMS II is a place where all students will be challenged to be the best version of themselves.

High School – 1960 University Ave, Bronx

NEW Middle School – 100 E Tremont Ave, Bronx

347-696-0042

chslsj.org

The NEW Charter School for Law and Social Justice Middle School warmly invites your child to join their vibrant school community – now accepting applications for the 6th grade class. The school offers a rigorous curriculum focused on Law and Social Justice, ensuring their middle and high school scholars are well-prepared for future success. Middle school scholars have a direct pathway to high school, while their high school scholars can earn college credits through a specialized college course sequence and are prepared for both college and career.

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202

[email protected]

hudsoncountry.org

Hudson Country Montessori School inspires and promotes innate curiosity and a love of learning through our progressive Montessori pedagogy. Striving to help children grow into respectful, socially-adept and compassionate leaders. The curriculum is designed to empower students to become independent, creative thinkers and confident achievers. Private, co-educational school, toddlers (18 months) through 8th grade. Schedule a private tour today!”

711 Manida St., 1717 Fulton Ave., 1054 Intervale Ave.

718-542-1161

lapen.com

Established in 1964, La Pen evolved from the Hunts Point Coordinating Council to address the educational needs of children in low-income areas through the Head Start program. La Pen serves vulnerable populations such as Hunts Point, Longwood, Mott Haven, and Crotona Park South. It provides high-quality early childhood education to children aged 3 to 5 years, emphasizing individualized care to meet the needs of its community.

Mott Hall Charter School

1260 Franklin Ave., Bronx

718-991-9139

motthallcharterschool.org

[email protected]

Mott Hall’s mission is to prepare scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers. Mott Hall offers access to community-based organizations focused on mentoring, adult civics classes, adult ESL classes, computer science, engaging online platforms to increase student learning, after-school and Saturday tutoring, art, music, softball, basketball, and much more!

2780 Schurz Ave.

718-863-9134

Prestonhs.org

Preston High School has a longstanding tradition of academic excellence and commitment to empowering young women to become compassionate leaders for change. Offering a broad and challenging curriculum – Preston High School supports a diverse, faith-centered community and a commitment to Christian service. Their goal is to help students become women of dignity, honor, respect and compassion.

650 Grand Concourse

347-735-5480

yalowcharter.org/apply

Rosalyn Yalow Charter School is a K–5 public charter school located in the South Bronx. They provide a private school education with low student/teacher ratios. Their strong curriculum will benefit your child throughout life, as will their extracurriculars- fencing taught by Olympians, chess by grandmasters, music by Juilliard graduates (violin and singing). These can set children on a strong path to college. They also have a partnership with Montefiore School Health Program to meet all student’s health needs.

2380 East Tremont Ave

718-597-3232

straymondelementary.org

[email protected]

St. Raymond Elementary School offers full-day academic programs for UPK 3 through Grade 8 in a safe, nurturing, and academically motivating environment. Their offerings include Catholic faith formation, honors and remediation programs, computer and science labs, libraries, sports, a fitness center, an after-school program, and extracurricular activities. Tuition is affordable, and limited financial assistance is available.

Staten Island

1859 Richmond Ave.

718-982-0550

bigbirdsplayhouse.com

[email protected]

Since 1991, Big Bird’s Playhouse in Staten Island has provided a secure, nurturing environment where children feel loved and respected. Focusing on learning through play, stories, arts, and crafts, the warm staff cater to each child’s needs. Serving children from 3 months to 12 years old, they offer free PreK 3 and PreK 4 programs. With extended hours from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm, they accommodate busy parents’ schedules.

1298 Woodrow Road

718-317-8143

facebook.com/HighHopesChildCare

[email protected]

High Hopes Childcare has offered quality childcare in a safe and loving environment since 1996. They are DOH licensed and have been collaborating with the DOE since the inception of UPK in 1996. The school offers programs for infants through age 5 and is open Monday-Friday, 7am-4:30pm.

555 Tompkins Ave.

718-273-0334

[email protected]

mtcdaycare.com

At the Most Terrific Child Center, they believe that children learn best through exploration and hands-on experiences. They acquire the ability to relate to the world around them through active engagement with their environment. There is a balance between indoor and outdoor time, active and quiet activities, and individual and group routines. Each child is treated with love and respect. They believe expressing oneself is a key value for all children.

715 Todt Hill Road

718-303-7803

statenislandacademy.org

At Staten Island Academy, students from PreK through Grade 12 become an integral member of an inclusive community, which celebrates students of different talents, backgrounds and interests. For 140 years, the Academy has been home to bright, empathetic, and responsible students who are ambitious and curious learners, athletically and artistically expressive, and committed community members. The Academy provides learning experiences which develop depth of character and foster lasting confidence.

Long Island

2 I.U. Willets Road

516-627-1910

buckleycountryday.com

[email protected]

Buckley Country Day School is an inclusive, diverse environment that nurtures the whole child and lays the foundation for success in high school, college, and beyond. Buckley’s mission, “Opening The Eyes and Awakening The Mind” is at the heart of its curriculum, which seeks to inspire and prepare students for a lifetime of learning. Buckley accepts students as young as two years old in Pre-Nursery and admits students on a rolling basis through grade seven.

354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck

516-466-8422

[email protected]

Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a well-balanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located in an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and surrounded by nature. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. Countryside Montessori also offers camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children.

270 Duck Pond Rd.

516-676-0393

friendsacademy.org

[email protected]

Friends Academy is an outstanding K-12 college prep private school serving students from age 3 through 12th grade. Since 1876, Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island. They are the #1 ranked K-12 private school on Long Island. Their extraordinary academic program is enhanced by timeless Quaker values and provides an exceptional education for their students, preparing them for success in college and life.

250 Valentine’s Lane, Old Brookville

516-621-2420

greenvaleschool.org

[email protected]

Green Vale is Long Island’s largest preeminent private school for Pre-Nursery (age 2) to 8th grade. Families from some of NY’s top school districts choose Green Vale for its exceptional academics taught in a joyful atmosphere. Coupled with dynamic offerings, including theater and music instruction, STEAM and technology, interscholastic sports, and leadership and character building. GVS graduates go on to excel at top secondary schools and elite colleges.

Jack Joel Center for Special Children

750 Hicksville Road, Seaford

516-520-6000

littlevillage.org

[email protected]

The Hagedorn Little Village School is a not-for-profit school highly regarded for providing outstanding educational and therapeutic services for children with a wide range of developmental disabilities. HLVS provides year-round programs and services that include diagnostic evaluations and treatment, early intervention, a preschool, an elementary school, SEIT and related services.

165 Pidgeon Hill Rd., South Huntington

631-423-3557

lisg.org

[email protected]

For over 40 years, The Long Island School For The Gifted has provided an accelerated experience for gifted children in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, in a nurturing environment where they will be both intellectually challenged and socially comfortable. LISG helps gifted students develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed for life. Emotional, and social needs of the gifted child are addressed whilst building strong character as part of the commitment to developing the whole gifted child.

Westchester

10 Mill Road, New Rochelle

914-633-4332

achildsdreamnursery.com

A Child’s Dream is a learning space that offers early childhood education to children ages 2-5. They provide a nurturing environment full of energy with an interest in stimulating young minds. Throughout the year they offer many school wide activities such as Trick or Treating, a holiday grab bag, a family holiday dinner, an egg hunt, an end of year celebration and many more. They pride themselves in a family like community and the development of each child’s social, emotional, physical and cognitive skills.

2170 Saw Mill River Road, Elmsford

914-592-3027

annandandychildcare.com

Each child is considered first as an individual and then as a member of the group. Regularly planned group activities meet the natural, physical, emotional, and cognitive needs of children at play. The staff is carefully trained to promote a positive environment and to keep a balanced routine that does not stress or overstimulate children.

21 American Legion Dr., Ardsley

914-693-4932

acns.us

The Ardsley Community Nursery School is proud of its caring staff and dynamic enrichment program. Creative and developmentally appropriate academic activities are based on weekly themes and geared toward recognizing the talents of each child. A lovely playground and local field trips enhance programming. Soccer, dance and yoga classes are included with tuition. Summer camp offers water activities and air conditioning.

110 Demarest Mill Rd,

West Nyack

845-535-3353

[email protected]

bluerockschool.org

Blue Rock School has been fostering confident critical thinkers for over 30 years. They offer an educational approach based on hands-on experiences and real world problem solving. In small dynamic class settings, their challenging academic curriculum is infused with the arts, nature and play from Kindergarten through Eighth grade. By nurturing children’s love of learning and encouraging deep thinking, Blue Rock School prepares them for a changing world.

172 White Plains Rd., Bronxville NY

914-337-3202

[email protected]

thechapelschool.org

Since 1947, The Chapel School (TCS) has proudly provided a wonderfully diverse community in NYC and Westchester a safe, Christ-centered place to grow. TCS’s award-winning Preschool for 2s, 3s and 4s nurtures social-emotional development while offering enrichment and a strong foundation for Kindergarten. TCS’s Lower and Middle School students enjoy an accredited academic program, expanding extra-curricular activities and opportunities to serve and lead others as they prepare for high school and beyond.

Harbor Campus (Gr. 9-12)

320 E Boston Post Rd. Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Village Campus (Gr. 4-8)

145 New Street. Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Manor Campus (N-3)

111 Larchmont Avenue. Larchmont

914-250-0401

fasny.org

The French-American School of New York (FASNY) offers the best in international and bilingual N-12 education for more than 740 students on three campuses in Mamaroneck and Larchmont, New York; no French required! FASNY nurtures creative, open-minded, critical thinkers to become lifelong learners motivated to lead, contribute and thrive in an ever-changing world.

1450 Newfield Ave., Stamford

203-322-3496 ext 4350

kingschoolct.org

[email protected]

King uses an inquiry-based approach to learning, leveraging student curiosity. They encourage students to identify problems, ask questions, and seek solutions. Students engage at the deepest level, draw from multiple disciplines, and develop a range of skills, establishing a depth of knowledge. This yields increased academic learning and student engagement. King students embrace learning in a diverse community, celebrating multiple backgrounds and perspectives. Graduates leave school full of possibility, better prepared to better the world.

Liberty Montessori Schools

155 Beechmont Dr., New Rochelle

914-636-3461

631 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

914-777-1382

libertymontessorischools.com

Mamaroneck is an amazing waterfront location and New Rochelle nestled in beauty! Both locations offer programs for toddler – Gr. 3 with an updated enrichment curriculum that incorporates special music programs. Liberty’s unique curriculum includes their special Science programs leading advanced students to a Challenger Program with special multilingual programs in Chinese, French, German, Spanish and Japanese. A tour of their facilities to meet with the school director can offer more details about the Montessori environment.

1415 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham

914-738-1127

[email protected]

At Montessori, they work to build a sense of community, collegiality, and a learning environment where the children engage in social skills, practical life skills, literacy, math, art, science, music, yoga, and creative thinking. A school that follows the principles of Maria Montessori where children will get personalized attention in small class sizes to develop at their own pace. Developing confidence and a love of learning is the hallmark of Montessori education.

St. John’s Church, 122 Fenimore Rd.

914-446-3908

[email protected]

ryeymca.org/nursery-school

With classrooms for toddlers (ages 18-35 months) and pre-school-age children (3-5 years old), the program offers a choice of morning or afternoon sessions with three, four or five-day options. Children will learn foundational skills, develop healthy relationships, and build self-reliance through activities such as music, literacy, movement, STEM, sports, art and cooking. Register now for Fall 2024.

