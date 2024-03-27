Easter Events for Families in NYC and Nearby 2024

Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Easter falls on March 31 this year, which means you still have time to celebrate. Here in NYC, there are many Easter events and activities that families can attend, such as egg hunts, crafting events, and brunches with the Easter Bunny, that are sure to get all ages excited!

Manhattan

East Midtown Partnership Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Various businesses in East Midtown
Through March 30, various times
Ages 12 and younger
Free
Hunt for candy-stuffed eggs and special golden eggs at participating East Midtown Partnership businesses.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt Festival

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd Street, Upper West Side
March 29-31, Friday-Sunday, 10 am – 4:45 pm
All ages
Included with $16.75 admission

Join the Museum for a weekend-long celebration and fun-filled activities such basket weaving, eco-Easter eggs design, interactive storytelling, and more! 

Gov­er­nors Island Egg Hunt

Colonels Row on Governors Island, Ferries depart from 10 South Street, Manhattan and Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York
Saturday, March 30, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free

This pop­u­lar spring­time event will see 50,000 can­dy-filled eggs spread across sev­er­al areas of Gov­er­nors Island, along with an Island-wide scav­enger hunt that every­one can take a crack at.

Chocolate Egg Decorating at La Maison du Chocolat with Ume Ume Arts

La Maison du Chocolat, 1018 Madison Ave., Upper East Side
Saturday, March 30, 11 am – noon
Ages 3-8
$50

La Maison du Chocolat and Ume Ume Arts School bring you a unique Spring event full of egg decorating and dancing! The session will provide you with your own deliciously smooth chocolate egg and food-safe paints, together with arts, crafts and music entertainment by Ume Ume’s Ms Sotiria.

NYSoM Easter Eggstravaganza 2024

Sherman Creek, 10th Ave., Washington Heights
Saturday, March 30, 1 – 5 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free

NYSoM is proud to present Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 featuring an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Activity Village (Painted Easter Egg Giveaway, Easter Crafts and Activities, a visit from the Easter Bunny and friends, and much more.

Stella 34 Trattoria’s Brunch With the Easter Bunny

Stella 34 Trattoria, 151 W 34th St., Herald Square
Sunday, March 31, 9 am – 4 pm
All ages
$40-$70

Enjoy a delicious Italian breakfast with stunning views of the Empire State Building on the 6th floor, while capturing a special moment with the Easter Bunny and take part in fun Easter activities for a memorable day. 

Easter Super Egg Hunt

Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center, 2180 First Ave., East Harlem
Saturday, March 30, 12 – 3 pm
All ages
Free

Here comes Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, with treats for girls and boys with jelly beans, Easter eggs and baskets full of toys!

Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival

The parade marches north on Fifth Ave., from 49th St. to 57th St., Midtown
Sunday, March 31, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate Easter and this annual event that brings you the very best bonnets along Fifth Avenue. The best place to watch is from the area around St. Patrick’s Cathedral; better yet, bring your bonnet and join the parade.

Easter Buffet, Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Visit at the New York Marriott Marquis

New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, Midtown
Sunday, March 31, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
$75; $38 Kids Ages 5-12; free for kids ages 4 and younger
Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Celebrate Easter in the most spectacular setting with breathtaking views over Times Square. Feast on a lavish spread of brunch favorites and seasonal specialties designed to tantalize your taste buds and leave you savoring every bite.

But the excitement doesn’t end with the brunch! The Easter Bunny will be hopping on by to capture photos with guests and will be leading the Easter egg hunts on our Perch terrace overlooking Times Square. Easter Egg Hunts will be held at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm. 

Bronx

Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day

Pelham Bay Park, Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, Eastchester Bay
Saturday, March 30, 1 – 4 pm
Ages 2-12
$30; two free adults per ticket.

Get ready to hunt for Easter eggs, enjoy delicious treats, and participate in fun games and crafts. Don’t miss out on this egg-citing event that is sure to bring joy and laughter to all who attend.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

Pelham Bay & Split Rock Golf Courses, 870 Shore Road, City Island
Sunday, March 31, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
$33-$67

Have a hopping good time with an egg-citing egg hunt, delicious brunch, and a visit from the Easter Bunny!

Lilo & Stitch Easter EGGstravaganza

Castle Hill YMCA, 2 Castle Hill Ave., Soundview
Saturday, March 30, 12:30 – 2:30 pm
Ages 3-12
$15 per child; $5 per adult

Have some Easter fun with arts & crafts, egg hunt, egg decorating, bounce house, face painting, food, and more!

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park
Saturday, March 30, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
$15

Hunt for chocolate filled eggs, make a spring-inspired craft, and have photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Hot dogs and snacks will be offered for sale. Please bring your own basket. 

WBO Spring Egg Hunt

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Norwood
Saturday, March 30, 11 am – 2 pm
Ages 4-10
Free

This annual Spring Egg Hunt includes egg races, potato sack races, arts & crafts, Bunny pictures and more! Please bring a non- perishable item for the local food pantry.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Roberto Clemente State Park, 301 West Tremont Ave., Morris Heights
Sunday, March 31, 1 – 3 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free

This fun filled Easter Sunday includes exciting activities, prizes, candy, and fun photo opportunities for all to enjoy. 

Brooklyn

Town Square BK’s 11th Annual Spring Egg Hunt

FourFiveSix, 199 Richardson Street (near Humboldt St), Greenpoint
Saturday, March 30, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
$10-$50

Enjoy your egg hunt, say hello to the Easter Bunny, and rock to fun music. Fabulous face paintings, fun photo booths and delicious mimosas and Bloody Marys at extra cost.

Wear your very best Spring bonnet and join FourFiveSix. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit Town Square, Cub Scouts Lucky Pack 7, and Boy Scouts Troop 26.

Ample Hills Presents: Easter Sundaes (on Saturday!)

The Social Brooklyn, 816 Washington Ave., Prospect Heights
Saturday, March 30, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
$25

This Easter egg hunt is the sweetest in Brooklyn! Each child gets a sundae with their favorite ice cream flavors – and unlimited toppings!

Get creative with Easter crafts, and help hand churn a custom, Easter-inspired ice cream flavor. Egg hunt prizes include candy, stickers, Free Toppings coupons, and even Free Scoop coupons!

Pre-Easter Extravaganza

The William Vale, 111 N 12th St., Williamsburg
Saturday, March 30, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
$50

Kids can experience Easter activities with child-care professionals, snacks and beverages, and egg hunt.

Easter Hunt at Jerome-Glenmore Cornerstone Garden

Jerome Glenmore Cornerstone Garden, 316 Jerome St., East New York
Saturday, March 30, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
Free

Bring the family out for a fun children’s Easter egg hunt organized by the garden group.

Easter Egg Hunt at ENY Oasis Community Garden

ENY Oasis Community Garden, 2539 Pitkin Ave., East New York
Sunday, March 30, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free

Get ready for a fun-filled event for the family with an outdoor Easter Egg Hunt (weather permitting).

Children Easter Egg Hunt

Nehemiah Ten Community Garden, 567 Barbey St., East New York
Saturday, April 6, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free

All are invited to the Nehemiah Ten Community Garden for their annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Queens

Queens’ Easter Egg Hunt

Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Blvd, Queens Village
March 29-April 1, Friday – Monday, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
$14

Join Whiskers, the Easter Bunny, along with all of his friends at the farm, for a fun-filled day. Watch your children’s faces light up as they search for colorful eggs filled with treasures will be a priceless experience.

Moreover, there will be other activities to explore that promise to keep you excited throughout the day. Don’t forget to bring your basket!

Breakfast with Easter Bunny

Applebee’s at Queens Center, 9015 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
Saturday, March 30, 8 – 10 am
All ages
$10; $5 per child

Families are invited to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast spread while partaking in exciting activities and mingling with the Bunny himself. Kids will be entertained with a variety of crafts, entertainment, and the chance to capture memorable moments with the Bunny. 

Barnyard Egg Hunt

Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks
Saturday, March 30, 11 am – 4 pm
All ages
$15

Collect colorful, prize-filled eggs in Queens Farm’s historic orchard and create treasured memories for years to come. Whiskers the Bunny will be ready for family photo ops and children can enjoy Bunny Hop dancing and outdoor games.

Enjoy a farm-wide scavenger hunt and egg-cellent local food vendors. Visit with the farm’s animals and enjoy a hayride to top off your day.

Family Easter Event

First Presbyterian Church of Forest Hills, 70-35 112th St., Forest Hills
Saturday, March 30, 12:30 – 2 pm
Ages 3-12
Free
Registration is requested

This family event includes timed Easter Egg hunts, games and craft. Please bring non-perishable food items for the community pantry.

Easterfest 2024

PS 101, 2 Russell Place, Forest Hills
Sunday, March 31, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free

Ascension Church celebrates the season with an Easter message and live music, children’s Sunday school followed by an Easter egg hunt, games, and light refreshments.

Long Island, Nassau County

Dino Egg Hunt

Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Rd, Rockville Centre
March 28-30, Thursday-Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $15; $12 seniors and ages 1-12

Join the hunt for dinosaur egg surprises! Hidden treasures and a craft to take home.

Easter Eggstravaganza & Market

The Samanea Mall, 1500 Old Country Road, Westbury
Saturday, March 30, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission

Come out for some family fun, shopping, food, and so much more. There will be bounce houses, egg hunt, shopping, and best of all, free photos with the Easter Bunny!

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Milleridge Inn, 585 N Broadway, Jericho
Saturday, March 30, 9 am – 1 pm.
All ages
$39.95; $29.95 ages 2-12
Advanced reservations required

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with the Easter Bunny along with face painting, balloon twisting, and photos with the Easter Bunny. 

Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Farm & Garden

Heritage Farm and Garden, 6050 Northern Blvd, Muttontown 
Saturday, March 30, 11 am – 2 pm
Ages 5 and up
Free

Come out for a fun-filled day of hunting for colorful eggs hidden throughout the beautiful grounds of Heritage Farm & Garden. Don’t forget to bring your baskets! 

Uniondale’s Eggstravaganza

John J. Byrne Community Center, 800 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale
Saturday, March 30, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
Free

Come out for an egg-citing day filled with games, activities, and, of course, an egg hunt that will delight kids of all ages!

Activities include Egg Hunt, Egg Decorating Station, Bunny Photo Booth, Games and Prizes, Face Painting, and vendors. Don’t forget to bring your own basket and camera for capturing memories with the Easter Bunny! 

Celebrate Easter

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Saturday, March 30, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with $17 admission

Easter is observed during the spring and always falls on a Sunday. Eggs are an important part of this holiday, representing new life and rebirth. Stop by to decorate your own egg and learn about this and other Easter symbols. 

Easter Explosion

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford
Sunday, March 31, 2 – 5 pm
All ages
$24; $11 non skating adults

Get ready to hop into an exciting day of roller skating, character visits, games, and more. 

Long Island, Suffolk County

Easter Egg Festival

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown
Saturday, March 30, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
$7; $5 members with card

Meet the Easter Bunny and celebrate Easter and the Springtime on this historic site and farm. Children will receive 2 prize eggs for completing a scavenger hunt. Enjoy craft and food vendors, a petting zoo, children’s activities, and more!

The Best Easter Egg Hunt!

Amaryllis Farm, 864 Lumber Ln Box 11937, Bridgehampton
Saturday, March 30, 12 – 1 pm
All ages
$20
Advanced registration required

An Easter Egg Hunt benefitting the newest rescued horses! Limited to 30 children so all get lots of eggs and prizes on the stunning horse sanctuary. 

Easter Brunch

Long Island Aquarium, 431 E Main St., Riverhead
Sunday, March 31, 10 am, 12 pm, and 2 pm.
All ages
$77.58; 41.35 ages 3-12; $10.35 ages 2 and younger. 

Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Complete your day with a visit to the Aquarium and a Penguin Scavenger “Egg Hunt!” 

2024 Port Jefferson Easter Parade & Egg Hunt

Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson
Sunday, March 31, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
Free

It’s an afternoon of fun with an Easter parade, egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more!

Rockland/Bergen 

Celebrate Easter with Chase

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
Thursday, March 28, 4 – 5:30 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

Join American Dream for a special episode of PAW Patrol, an Easter craft, and a meet & greet with Chase! 

Bunny Brunch

O’Grady’s Castle at Blue Hill Golf Course, 285 Blue Hill Road, Pearl River
Saturday, March 30, 10 – 11:30 am
All ages
$40; $30 children; free for infants younger than 2

Come out for this annual Bunny Brunch with a decadent buffet brunch, music, crafts, and individual opportunities for family photos with the Easter Bunny! 

Extraordinary Egg Hunt

Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave., Tenafly
Saturday, March 30, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
$20; $10 member
Advanced registration required

Bring your own basket to search the forest at Tenafly Nature Center for naturally dyed eggs in camouflage colors. 

Kids Easter Party 2024

Canvas Multiuse Space, 202 South Dean Street, Englewood
Sunday, March 31, 1 – 3 pm & 4 – 6 pm.
All ages
$49 per child; $12 adult; free for children younger than 1

Celebrate Easter with a memorable afternoon with tons of fun activities for children and families including a Meet and Greet with the Easter Bunny + photo op, face painting, balloon twisting, 3 bounce houses, arts and crafts, bunny petting with feeding time, and cotton candy. 

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

