Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New York with These Family-Friendly Events

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Jan. 20 this year. Honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with these family-friendly events around New York.

Manhattan

Icahn Stadium, 10 Central Road, Randall’s Island

Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30 – 11:30 am & 12:30 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Assist the Urban Farm team in creating seed packets for distribution. Seed packets are extremely popular with visitors — so much so that it is hard to keep the table stocked. Hot chocolate and light snacks will be provided.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side

Jan. 18-20, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 5 and younger

Included with admission: $17

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day through various art mediums to express the importance of inclusivity and togetherness in building a beloved community inspired by Dr. King’s vision.

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, 898 St. Nicholas Ave., Sugar Hill

Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 3 – 8

$9; free for children 8 and younger

Join this tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his times presented by the Yaffa All-Stars led by master drummer Sanga of the Valley! Through storytelling, music, song and games, this show highlights the values, goals and legacy of the Civil Rights movement.

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Sunday, Jan. 19, 12 pm– 2 pm

All ages

$6-$24

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and discover the overlooked work of Black women in the civil rights movement. Learn about the story of Georgia Gilmore and how she used her kitchen skills to raise money in secret for the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott. Enjoy a sweet treat that Mrs. Gilmore would have cooked!

Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St., Upper West Side

Sunday, Jan. 19, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 5 and older

Free

Every Voice Choirs invites the community to sing together in honor of Martin Luther King Day. The choirs will perform, and be joined by the audience in songs of peace and justice.

Cherry Tree Park Playground, 2nd Ave. & East 100th St., East Harlem

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Work with NYC Parks Stewardship to care for local street trees. Volunteers will learn how to aerate, cultivate, mulch, and identify street trees. They will also learn about the important roles street trees play in New York City.

14th Street Y, 344 E 14th St., East Village

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 – 11:15 am

Ages 4-11

Free

Enjoy a fun day of learning, action, and reflection. Families will learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the Jewish values of service and justice, and the challenges faced by asylum seekers in the community.

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave., Upper East Side

Monday, Jan. 20, 11 am – 2:30 pm

Ages 11-14

Free

Advanced registration required

In celebration of MLK Jr. Day, participants will consider how artists use the language of cartoons and comics to approach challenging topics. Drawing inspiration from the exhibition Draw Them In Paint Them Out: Trenton Doyle Hancock Confronts Philip Guston, students will design and create their own comic addressing social issues that matter to them. Hancock and Guston both use satire and humor to approach challenging subject matter, such as racism, antisemitism, and white supremacy.

Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick St., Soho

Monday, Jan. 20, 12 pm – 3 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Included with museum admission: $15-$18; free for children younger than 5

Learn about Jackie Robinson and Dr. King’s close friendship and their collaboration during landmark campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement. Join a guided museum tour showcasing stories and artifacts representing Jackie Robinson and Dr. King’s collaboration. Tune into the Music of the Civil Rights Movement Interactive Workshop to learn about the significance of key songs and musical styles to the Robinson family and the Movement. Speak Out! through hands-on craft activities for all ages.

Sony Hall, 235 W 46th St., Midtown

Monday, Jan. 20, 1:30 pm

All ages

$28-$42

The world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir is the most renowned gospel choir in America and a preeminent gospel choir worldwide. The Choir was founded in 1986 by Allen Bailey, who got the idea for the Choir while attending a celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Cotton Club in Harlem. The Choir has shared its message of love and inspiration with thousands of people from various nations and cultures.

Bronx

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale

Jan. 18 & 19, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free with admission to the grounds $4-$10

In 1966 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Gee’s Bend Community in rural Alabama and the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. The bold patterns and bright colors of these now-famous quilts made from fabric scraps would later go on to fund aspects of the community’s freedom. Create your own fabric collage to honor Dr. King’s Birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend.

The Riverdale YM-YWHA, 5625 Arlington Ave., Riverdale

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 am – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Register online

In 1965, organizers walked 54 miles from Selma to Montgomery for racial justice. This year, the Riverdale Y is preparing 20,000 meals, packing thousands of hygiene kits, and raising $54,000 to support communities in need in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s incredible legacy. Help prepare meal kits for families in need across the country and around the world, meet other civic-minded members of the community, and learn about King’s enduring legacy.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Jan. 19-20, Sunday and Monday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$15

Celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through performances, protest marches, community art programs, and volunteer projects! This year’s festival features interactive shadow puppet performances created by Nehprii Amenii, music and protest marching with Brooklyn-based musician Fyütch, Our Skin storytime with author Megan Madison, and community art-making projects. On Monday, January 20, Repair the World will also be organizing a volunteer service project to give back to the community.

Sunset Park, 4200 7th Ave., Sunset Park

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Register online

Join NYC Parks Stewardship to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and care for local street trees! Volunteers will learn how to aerate, cultivate, mulch, and identify street trees. They will also learn about the important roles street trees play in New York City.

BAM Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., East New York

Monday, Jan. 20, 11:45 am, 1:30 pm & 3 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

This family-friendly program, co-curated with the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle, immerses young people in art forms that express the importance of acts of service and collaborative work, while knowing that your best doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s. Activities include imaginative movement, creating a collaborative tape mural, celebrating friendship and family in a vintage photo booth, and sharing inspirational messages. Guided by a diverse group of artists, kids will express creativity and build community, while learning about Dr. King’s life and mission.

Queens

Queens Public Library- Howard Beach, 92-06 156 Ave., Howard Beach

Monday, Jan. 13, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 12 and under

Free

Recreate one of Dr. King’s famous photographs through collage.

Queens Public Library- North Forest Park, 98-27 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 3 – 3:45 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Make beautiful peace doves to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $10-$20

Celebrate the birthday of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a talk, tours, digital media-making activities, and more.

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Monday, Jan. 20, 8 am – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Queens Botanical Garden will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day where you can enjoy crafts from 11 am to 1 pm, and story time from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Idlewild Park, Springfield Lane and 149th Ave., Springfield Gardens

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Register online

Join the Eastern Queens Alliance (EQA) in partnership with NYC Parks to work and maintain Idlewild’s Trails. Join in a day of service, reflection, and community bonding.

Queens Public Library- Rosedale, 144-20 243 St., Rosedale

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2 – 3 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Learn about and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream with this reading activity!

Staten Island

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr., New Brighton

Monday, Jan. 20, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Honor Dr. King’s legacy through environmental stewardship. Work together with a team of volunteers to clean up Snug Harbor’s adjacent shoreline, removing litter and debris to protect local wildlife and improve the health of our coastal ecosystem.

Long Island

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 – 11 am

Ages 8 and under

Free

The Bryant Library’s Children’s Department leads storytime, and arts & crafts, inspiring children to learn about kindness and MLK’s mission.

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills

Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 am – 3 pm

Ages 5 and up

Free

Bring the family and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with viewings of The Color of Friendship (TV-G) and Our Friend Martin (TV-G).

First Baptist Glen Cove, 7 Continental St., Glen Cove

Monday, Jan. 20, 8:45 – 10:30 am

All ages

Free

Come together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event begins with marchers gathering in front of First Baptist Church in Glen Cove. The march will lead to Finley Middle School, where a commemorative program will commence at 9:15 AM. The program will feature inspiring speeches, performances, and reflections celebrating Dr. King’s enduring message of unity and justice. This year’s theme, “We Are Stronger Together,” emphasizes the importance of unity and collective action.

Friedberg JCC, 15 Neil Court, Oceanside

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 am

All ages

Free

Register online

Join the Friedberg JCC for a meaningful day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and connect to the Jewish values of Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof (Justice, justice, you shall pursue) and Tikkun Olam (repairing the world). Participants will assemble snack packs for the Soup to Nuts Soup Kitchen, pack toiletry kits for the Safe Center LI, and create warm no-sew blankets for those in need. Children can participate in kindness projects while learning about Dr. King’s legacy.

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 am – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Register online

Turn your day off into a day with meaningful service projects for neighbors in need and more!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Monday, Jan. 20, 11 am & 1 pm.

Ages 5 and older

$4 plus $18 admission

During this workshop, participants will learn about Martin Luther King, Jr. beyond his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and gain a better understanding of his impact on the Civil Rights Movement. Visitors will also participate in a gallery walk of images from the Civil Rights Movement and create a bell to “let freedom ring.”

