Diwali Events Round Up 2023

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains globally every year. The holiday falls on Nov. 12 this year, and we have a round up of events leading up to it to celebrate! Learn about the holiday and the culture that surrounds it with these events all over the city.

Manhattan

Books of Wonder, 42 West 17th Street, Chelsea

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Diwali with These Wonderful Books! From a sweet celebration of the holiday, to a young boy finding his voice, to two siblings diving deep to save the merpeople! You won’t want to miss this great live event featuring My Diwali Light by Raakhee Mirchandani, Nikhil Out Loud by Maulik Pancholy, and The Poison Waves (Secrets of the Sky #2) by Sayantani DasGupta

Aksarā Studio, 10 W End Ave, Upper West Side

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$25; $10 additional participating adult

Engage in a plethora of creative activities ranging from painting, and paper sculpting to making a Diwali storyboard and watching a cooking demo.

The Rubin Museum of Art, 150 West 17th Street, Chelsea

Nov. 5-26, Sundays, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

The festival Diwali, which originated in India and celebrates light overcoming darkness, will be officially celebrated in over 10 countries worldwide. This month, reflect on the light you bring to the world as you sculpt your own radiant diya (lamp), illuminated with LED lights.

Pier 57, 15th St and Hudson River Park, West Side Highway

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 4 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

In honor of the festival of lights, Pier 57 is celebrating with henna artists, Dholi drummers, and live performances and demonstrations from the Ajna Dance Company. Attendees can also stop by Market 57 to sample authentic Southeast Asian / Indian flavors from Ammi and Malai.

Pier 57, 15th St and Hudson River Park, West Side Highway

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Diwali with the Children’s Museum of the Arts and The Culture Tree! Activities include Rangoli Coaster making and a Diwali Puppet Storytime for ages 12 and younger.

Seaport Square, Between Pier 16 & 17, Downtown Manhattan

Friday, Nov. 10, 3 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights with an afternoon of dance performances, a dance workshop, and traditional art activities. There will also be a live DJ and a Diwali photo booth by , rangoli art, Indian food and mithai from TAGMO, and delights from other vendors.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd Street, Upper West Side

Nov. 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$16.75; $13.75 for seniors and visitors with disabilities

Experience rich Indian culture as you journey through different parts of India to experience dance, art, and culture while celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. Regional festivities bring unique flavors to this cherished event. Explore this and more as CMOM partners with The Culture Tree to showcase diverse Indian dances such as the Bharatnatyam, Odisi, Kathak, and Garba, capturing the essence of Diwali and the diversity of Indian culture.

Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., Upper East Side

Saturday, Nov. 11, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

$12, $7 students and seniors; Free for members and children 12 and younger.

Come together to celebrate good fortune, family, and friendships. Enjoy puppet shows, dance performances, storytelling, and hands-on arts and crafts inspired by Diwali, one of the key festivals celebrated in South Asia, by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

Bhakti Center, 5 First Ave., East Village

Sunday, Nov. 12, 5 – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission

This Diwali Mela will feature traditional Indian musical dance performance, food stalls featuring Indian street food and drinks, henna stall, face painting and a photo booth! Hear about the significance of Diwali and sing an Aarti together. The evening will culminate in everyone having an opportunity to offer lamps!

53rd Street Library, 18 West 53rd St., Midtown

Monday, Nov. 13, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Children’s author Anu Sehgal will read a couple beautiful books, through which the festival of Diwali will come to life. Children will learn about its history, cultural and social significance. Storytime will be paired with a Diwali card making activity.

Bronx

Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Avenue, Bronx

Monday, Nov. 6, 10:30 – 11:30 am

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Diwali is one of the key festivals celebrated in South Asian, by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. It is the festival of lights, with a symbolism of the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge of ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of Diwali has its roots in ancient India and the epic Ramayan. Through Ramleela Puppet Show, see Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Ravana come to life. It is a famous story on Diwali from North India. Presented by Culture Tree and WonderSpark Puppets

Brooklyn

New York City College of Technology, 300 Jay St., Brooklyn Heights

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the ancient Hindu festival of Diwali which symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The event is expected to be filled with traditional festivities, including the lighting of lamps, music, dance performances, and delicious Indian cuisine.

Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park

Friday, Nov. 3, 5 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate how good triumphs over evil in this holy month of Kartika on the Hindu Calendar.

Old First Reformed Church, 729 Carroll St., Park Slope

Saturday, Nov. 4, 4 – 8 pm

All ages

$35

Celebrate the joyous festival of Diwali with your loved ones with an evening filled with dazzling lights, vibrant colors, and unforgettable memories. Experience the vibrant traditions of Diwali as we light up the night with dazzling Diya and colorful decorations. Gather your loved ones and craft enduring memories through a range of engaging activities suitable for all ages. Enjoy henna tattoos, Storytelling, traditional Indian dance workshops, arts and crafts for young ones, groove to DJ Tauba’s tunes, Shop from our Diwali bazaar, and relish delectable Indian cuisine and beverages.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Crown Heights

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Hear the story of Diwali brought to life through a puppet show, presented by The Culture Tree. This famous story teaches children the meaning of devotion, love, kindness, and valor—all while learning why we celebrate Diwali! Other activities include storytime with author Navina Chhabria, a mithai (Indian sweets) making workshop, and lantern making in the ColorLab art studio. Through these activities children will learn about Diwali, one of India’s biggest and most important festivals of the year.

Queens

IS 230, 73-10 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights

Saturday, Nov. 4, 12 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a resource fair, lamp lighting ceremony, dance performances, food and music!

Villa Russo, 101-12 Lefferts Boulevard, Richmond Hill

Thursday, Nov. 5, 5 – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission

Gather as a community to light up the night and share the joy of Diwali, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness. Mark your calendars for a night filled with diyas, musical and dance performances, Mehndi (Henna) art, delicious desserts and refreshments, Raffles, laughter, and joy.

Five Star Banquet, 13-05 43rd Avenue, Long Island City

Friday, Nov. 10, 6:30 – 10 pm

All ages

$110; free for children younger than 12

Experience the magic of this vibrant Diwali festival while coming together to light up the night with joy and laughter. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions, mesmerizing music, and mouthwatering cuisine that make Diwali so special. Get ready to have fun with sparklers, colorful decorations, and a lively atmosphere that will leave you spellbound. Dinner and Open Bar will be available to enjoy!

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing

Sunday, Nov. 19, noon – 4 pm

All ages

$20; $15 members; $8 children.

Celebrate Diwali with this all-ages festival and dance party, featuring DJ Rekha and Kathak classical dancer Abha Roy and her Srijan Dance Company with special guest dancers! Enjoy Indian classical and folk dance performances that showcase the story of Diwali, and then DJ Rekha will get you dancing with Bollywood-inspired music that combines Punjabi music with hip-hop. Explore rangoli design with Anju Gupta, discover Indian food and recipes with Chef Nupur and Queens Curry Kitchen, as well as Indian block printing, henna, Hindi calligraphy and more.



