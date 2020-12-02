Family Holiday Traditions: Bring Extra Magic to Your Holiday Season

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

No matter what or how you celebrate the magic of the holiday season, traditions make this time of year extra special. Year after year we look forward to family holiday traditions and this extraordinary holiday season we are looking forward to them more than ever. We are happy to be sharing some of our favorite holiday traditions with you to enjoy and even make your own.

Something Fun for Everyone (even for holiday mashups Chrismukkah)!

Family Pajamas

Nothing says holiday spirit than our favorite tradition of wearing matching family pajamas! There are sweet sets for every holiday and every type of family. Calling all the moms, dads, grandparents, kids, babies, dogs, and even crazy uncles to coordinate –just call it the Fam Jam tradition! We are cozying up this holiday season in PJ Salvage’s first-ever set of family jammies in the Festive Fair Isle design. It is the ultimate holiday classic jammie set in their super-duper soft, peachy jersey. This combo is sure to be a family favorite, leading to great family photos and memories to match.

Holiday Cookies

How many cookies will you bake this holiday season? Holiday cookies and cookie exchanges are always an essential holiday tradition and part of celebrating the season. Baked in Color (creator of the happiest, most rainbow cookies on earth) has a holiday cookie tin for every holiday occasion, even a Chrismukkah Cookie Tin! The stylish gift tin contains a mix of red and green Christmas cookies and blue and white Hanukkah cookies. These beautifully delicious, freshly baked treats are sure to make your holiday sweeter and more colorful, no matter what you’re celebrating.

Holiday Crafts

A gift from the heart is the best gift of all. We love the tradition of homemade gifts and crafts — they are sure to melt hearts and become family heirlooms. Whether you are making a simple snowflake, keepsake ornament with a handprint, painting a dreidel, or coloring a rangoli, there are oh so many crafts where kids’ creativity is endless.

Christmas

Elf on the Shelf

One of the kids’ most favorite family Christmas traditions ever is the Elf on the Shelf. This Christmas, the adventure continues with a new original story: Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue Animated Special DVD and a new twist on a holiday classic, The Elf on the Shelf’s Night Before Christmas. There are so many new, fun adventures to have with your Scout Elf like riding the North Pole Advent Train and enjoying Santa’s Enchanted Cookie Plate. Straight from the North Pole, Santa and his Scout Elves and Elf Pets also deliver new play experiences with the Christmas Cabin Playset, the Soaring Snowflake Set and much more! They also have a new immersive kids’ website and on the site, kids can explore a fully realized 3D world and play more than 30 interactive games and activities.

Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Ugly Christmas Sweaters always make a bold fashion statement and the wildly popular Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties are always oh so much fun. Finding the ugliest ugly sweater is no easy feat these days but Tipsy Elves have the best and most hilarious collection for kids and adults alike! The Santa Unicorn Ugly Christmas Sweater is our fav for the family to have a matching set! Turn up the holiday magic when Santa delivers just what kids wanted for Christmas — their very own Christmas unicorn! These ugly sweaters let you be original and have fun with their eclectic assortment for kids and their grown-ups.

Advent Calendars

Every kid loves counting down to Christmas with an Advent Calendar. Opening these 24 windows brings lots of joy and makes the countdown to Christmas extra special with a daily treat, toy, trinket, or treasure. There are so many types of advent calendars and some of our favorites are the character-themed ones with little toys and themed surprises to look forward to each day like Hot Wheels (complete with cars and a playmat!) and L.O.L. Surprise (complete with Includes Limited Edition L.O.L. Surprise! doll – Tricksta B.B. and her fashion accessories). Of course, we can’t say no to a traditional chocolate calendar either.

Hanukkah

Hanukkah Pocket Banners

Hanukkah Pocket Banners by Memory Threads NYC serve as a unique counterpart to advent calendars and stocking. Jenna Fox, a local mom, created these unique and beautiful banners composed of 8 flags; each with a pocket to stash toys, treats, gelt, or clues to where a present is hiding. There is one pocket flag for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. We love the idea of hanging two banners; one for fun and one for giving. The giving banner holds ideas for helping others (whether drawing cards for seniors, baking cookies for your local firefighters, or making a donation to your family’s favorite charity). We also love that this one-of-a-kind item is easy on the environment since it’s made from reclaimed and repurposed textiles that no longer function as they were intended.

Chanukah House Decorating

Just in time for this year’s festival of lights, Manischewitz and PJ Library invite families to build a sweet holiday tradition with the Chanukah House Cookie Decorating Kit. Finally, there’s a dedicated gingerbread house for Jewish children! Checking off all the holiday boxes: sweet treats, imagination, family fun, and meaningful giving, the do-it-yourself Chanukah House Cookie Decorating Kit comes with everything children need – from cookies and icing to a sanding sugar and a candy menorah – to build their own edible holiday cottage. Easy step-by-step instructions are included in the package, and the cookie kit is certified Kosher and made in a peanut and nut-free facility. Plus, each kit contains a PJ Library subscription card so that families raising children with Jewish values and traditions can sign up to receive a free expertly curated, age-appropriate children’s book each month.

Diwali

Modi Toys Mantra Singing Plush Toys

Cuddle up with Baby Krishna from Modi Toys, makers of the first-ever mantra-singing Baby Ganesha, Baby Hanuman, and Baby Krishna plush toys. These are sure to be a favorite tradition when they appear every Diwali! They spark curiosity about Indian roots through play. Each one of their plush toys plays mantras respective to the deity, and are sweetly sung by child artists based in India. They are sure to be a child’s new best friend during Diwali and every day.

Crayola Crafts

Crayola invites families to craft and color to help celebrate a Happy Diwali. Crayola’s crafts and coloring pages will make timeless creations for the holiday that are guaranteed to bring joy and cheer through this special time of the year and for a long time to come. Make Diwali footprints, a Diwali Doorway, and rangoli designs using their lesson plans and supplies. There is also a free coloring page to accompany any of these projects. It is sure to bring love and light to your Diwali celebrations.

There are oh so many wonderful family traditions during this most wonderful time of the year. Feel free to share your family traditions with us, too! Wishing everyone a fun time celebrating with these traditions and a happy everything!