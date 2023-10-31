10 Books for Election Day for All Ages

Election Day is right around the corner! Voting is an important part of American democracy, and kids who aren’t old enough to vote can still be involved. It’s never too soon to learn about elections and the importance of exercising your right to vote.

Here are 10 books to read this Election Day for all ages!

Psst… Here are the Best Spots to Check Out Hudson Valley’s Fall Foliage!

Citizen Baby: My Vote by Megan E. Bryant and Daniel Prosterman

Ages 0 to 3

Learn about voting in this adorable board book! Citizen Baby goes through all the stages of elections, like talking to the candidates, calling voters and even getting a sticker at the polls. This book is part of the Citizen Baby series, which teaches other civics and government lessons for young citizens.

The Night Before Election Day by Natasha Wing

Ages 3 to 5

It’s time to vote! Watch the night before Election Day unfold through the eyes of a young citizen in this story told in the style as the holiday poem, “The Night Before Christmas.” This is perfect for toddlers and pre-K kids as an introduction to what happens on Election Day and why it’s important.

A Vote is a Powerful Thing by Catherine Stier

Ages 4 to 7

Callie’s class is having an election to pick where their class field trip is going to be! She’ll witness first-hand what a difference a vote can make, learn about the election process and why people have fought for the right to vote throughout history.

The President of the Jungle by André Rodrigues, Larissa Ribiero, Paula Desgualdo and Pedro Markun

Ages 5 to 8

Get an introduction on how elections work as the animals of the jungle band together to vote for a president after they decide Lion is no longer fit for the position of King of the Jungle. Watch as the animal candidates hold rallies, debate and more to prove they’re fit to rule the jungle.

Bold and Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote by Kirsten Gillibrand

Ages 6 to 9

For many people, the right to vote wasn’t something that was given. It had to be won. Written by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for the 100th anniversary of the nineteenth amendment, this picture book tells the story of ten suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote.

Learn about famous figures and maybe a few you might not have heard of before.

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm by Katheryn Russell-Brown

Ages 6 to 9

People of all ages should learn about trailblazer Shirley Chisholm and her groundbreaking political career.

She was the first Black woman elected to the New York State Assembly, the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman to seek the presidency. Learn about her life, her career and what she stood for.

So, You Want to Be President? by Judith St. George

Ages 6 to 11

Here’s a kid’s guide to what it takes to be the President of the United States! A guide to past presidents, the book looks at their education, family, prior occupations and those who served alongside them.

While there’s a lot of variation in the lineup of past presidents, they have one thing in common: they all wanted to be President.

Act by Kayla Miller

Ages 8 to 12

When sixth grader Olive finds out that a school policy is keeping kids from going on a school trip to the big city, she wants to stand up and make a change.

But that involves running against her two best friends in the student council election. This graphic novel teaches the lesson of standing up for what’s right, even when it’s not the easy thing to do.

Running by Natalia Sylvester

Ages 14 and up

Senator Anthony Ruiz is running for president, and his 15-year-old daughter Mariana is caught up in the whirlwind. Tensions begin to rise in the family, and Mari begins to learn that her father isn’t the man she thought he was. With the backdrop of a presidential election, Mari has to learn how to stand up and find her own voice.

Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America by Ari Berman

Ages 14 and up

There are tons of books about the Civil Rights movement, but the story of what happened after the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is less widely told.

Through research, interviews and reporting, Ari Berman looks at how the passage of the VRA changed the course of American democracy and how counter movements have sought to limit the act’s power. This is perfect for older students with an interest in American history.