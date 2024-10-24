Family Friendly Día de Muertos Events in NYC 2024

Día de Muertos, otherwise known as “The Day of the Dead,” is a cultural holiday known for honoring and celebrating ancestors and those we have lost. Check out the following list of family-friendly Día de Muertos events in NYC!

Manhattan

Día de Muertos Week: Family-Friendly Event

Capitol Plaza, 48 West 27th St., Flatiron District

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 12 – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Head to the Capitol Plaza for a family-friendly Día de Muertos event.

Día de Muertos Celebration at Flatiron North Plaza

Flatiron North Plaza, 23rd Street at Fifth Ave., Flatiron District

Friday, Nov. 1, 3 – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Día de Muertos with a curated mix of Mexican folklore performances presented by Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, an interactive community altar presented in partnership and elaborated by Mano a Mano where attendees are invited to bring photos and small mementos in honor of their departed loved ones to place at the altar, receive your Día de Muertos face painting transformation by an on-site make-up artist presented by Flatiron NoMad Partnership, and decorate your own sugar skull (Calaverita de Azucar) to take home or to place on the altar.

CMOM’s Día de Muertos Celebration

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 4 and under

Included with admission: $17

Help create an Altar de Memorias art installation, make flower crowns, sculpt sugar skulls inspired by Posada, and share memories of loved ones!

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

National Museum of the American Indian New York, 1 Bowling Green, Financial District

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 am – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Día de los Muertos is a time for honoring our ancestors and remembering those we have lost. Learn about an ofrenda (altar) and take the opportunity to commemorate a loved one that has passed with a note or memento. Family-friendly activities include making paper marigolds and butterfly masks. New York-based Aztec dance group Cetiliztli Nauhcampa will present traditional dances around the community ofrenda to honor ancestors.

Super Sábado: Día de los Muertos Celebration

El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Ave., East Harlem

Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Celebrate this vibrant tradition with a day full of cultural performances, art-making activities, face painting, a communal altar, and more! Enjoy the lively atmosphere as we honor our ancestors through music, dance, and community.

Bronx

Paper Cup Sugar Skull Craft

Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Ave., Allerton

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Create skull crafts out of paper cups for Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale

Nov. 2-3, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm.

Ages 3 and up

$4-$10

Celebrate this special Mexican cultural holiday while exploring and creating nicho boxes, small shadow boxes filled with meaning and purpose that honor a lost loved one.

Family Time November 2024: Día de Muertos

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Morrisania

Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Families are welcome to create art that reconnects them with ancestors, with nature, and with cultural practices. The community is also invited to leave objects and photographs for the communal altar.

Brooklyn

Day of the Dead Family Celebration

Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Greenwood Heights

Friday, Nov. 1, 4 – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Discover the rich history and traditions associated with the holiday Día de los Muertos through family-friendly crafts, performances, music, activities, and food.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 12 and under

$15; free for members

Enjoy a day full of art-making, dance, music, and food, explore the artist marketplace, and contribute to the community ofrenda by sharing memories and stories of your loved ones.

Sunday Art: Día de los Muertos Celebration

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2 – 4 pm

All Ages

Included with admission: $14-$20; free admission for ages 19 and younger. Honor Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with special art-making and a performance by the MAZarte Dance Company.

Queens

Day of the Dead Celebration

Langston Hughes Library, 100-01 Northern Boulevard, Corona

Friday, Oct. 25, 2 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Families are invited to gather to honor and remember their dead with a joyful and positive celebration. Create ofrendas (offerings), decorate an altar with flowers, and display photos of the departed. The group will share prayers and stories about those who are no longer with us to keep their memories alive. The kids will engage in various related craft activities.

Hands-on History: Día de Muertos

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Learn from artist Sebastian Ramirez-Halfpap to create your own Altar de Muerto and learn more about the traditions used to celebrate this holiday.

Day of the Dead 2024

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

Saturday, Nov. 2, 4 – 6 pm

All Ages

$10-$20

Celebrate a vibrant Day of the Dead with a performance of Aztec Mexica dance, ofrendas, fun digital media activities for kids and families, and music from the Indigenous dance troupe Yayauhki Tezcatlipoka. There will also be a face-painting session inspired by historical characters from Día de Muertos. All are welcome to explore our public altar in the Museum’s courtyard, followed by a catrina and catrin contest hosted by artist historian Rosa Ruíz and Catrinamía.

Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure

Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Ave S., Corona

Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 pm & 4 pm.

All Ages

$20

This bilingual/bicultural musical uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores. Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos.