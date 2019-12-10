Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Farms Near New York City

Nothing gets you in the mood for the holidays like decorating a Christmas tree. It’s a family tradition that brings nothing but joy. Before decorating, it’s important to get your hands on the perfect tree. Take a trip away from the busy city to one of these Christmas tree farms to pick and cut your tree! Many of these farms offer activities like hayrides and winter treats like hot cider and freshly baked goods. This is an experience that’s great for the entire family and it’s the source of great memories for years to come.

If you want to make more memories with the family this holiday season, check out our ultimate guide to family fun in New York City!

Long Island

Darts Christmas Tree Farm – Southold

2355 Main Bayview Road

Darts Christmas Tree Farm specializes in Frasier Fir trees perfect for Christmas. You’ll be provided with a saw to cut your tree. That’s not all — you could spend a whole day here. The farm hosts a hayride, a scavenger hunt that’s fun for all ages, and you can explore the Magic Color Forest full of brightly colored trees. The shop in the barn is home to unique ornaments and holiday wreaths. Larger trees sell out fast so stop by early in the season if that’s what you’re interested in.

Tilden Lane Farm – Greenlawn

43 Wyckoff Street, 631-533-5960

This Christmas tree farm promises a great selection of trees for you to cut. However, the stock is limited so they recommend that interested parties take their pick Thanksgiving weekend. They also have several pre-cut Fraser, Concolor, and Balsam Firs available. This year, they are also replanting new fields of Christmas trees. Farm honey will be available. If it’s a warm day, guests might see some busy bees at work! You can even ask to be shown the hives.

Trees are priced at $70 to $80. Handmade wreaths are $30 or $25 with the purchase of a tree.

Elwood Pumpkin Farm – Elwood

1500 E Jericho Turnpike, 631-368-8626

You can walk up and down 20 acres of land to make sure you find the perfect tree for your home with a variety of sizes. If you bring your saw, you can cut your tree or they can cut one for you. They also offer many Christmas trees that are pre-cut. Additionally, they don’t charge for tying trees to your car. All they ask is that you bring a blanket to protect your roof. The trees range from 6 to 25 feet tall. You can cut your tree on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to dark. For weekdays, it’s from 3 pm to dark. You can pay with cash or personal check.

Carter Tree Farm – Miller Place

123 North Country Road, 631-331-4699

This farm has a great selection of Scotch Pine, White Fir, White Spruce, Blue Spruce, and Norway Spruce. The trees here range in height from 3 to 10 feet tall. You’re welcome to bring your own hand saw or borrow one of theirs. Chainsaws, however, are not allowed. Have your cash handy because this farm doesn’t accept checks or credit cards.

Upstate

Solvang Farm – Poughkeepsie

80 Bedell Road, 845-473-0224

This place has a tradition of opening on Black Friday. There’s a large selection of trees ready to cut. They also offer wreaths, white pine roping, table arrangements, kissing balls, swags and everything else you need for holiday decorating. All the items are handmade right on the farm. Trees are available to be cut on-site and are up to 8 feet in height. They accept cash, checks, and card.

Stuart’s Farm – Granite Springs

62 Granite Springs Road, 914-245-2784

This family-operated farm has been open since 1828. It began as a cattle farm and turned into an agricultural farm. They’re open practically every season. There are flowers in spring, pumpkins in the fall, and of course, Christmas trees in the winter. They also have a bakery so you can snack on freshly baked apple cider doughnuts or pies while thinking about which tree you want to go with. Cash or check only.

Bell’s Christmas Trees – Accord

647 Mettacahonts Road, 845-626-7849

With thousands of trees to pick from, some being over 13 feet tall, you will find something perfect for your home. Bell’s has groomed each Christmas tree and hope their attention to detail will show through their work. Additionally, this location also has a shop that sells local maple syrup, honey, handcrafted soaps, wreaths and kissing balls. If you stop by on a weekend, you can enjoy Smokin’ Mo’s BBQ and more! They accept Visa and MasterCard.

Wilkens Farm – Crompond

335 White Hill Rd, 914-245-5111

The trees available to cut here are Douglas and Fraser Fir trees. They also have some pre-cut Fraser Fir trees. With every purchase of a tree, you get a free cup of hot apple cider. The bakery here offers pies, apple cider donuts, cookies, strudel sticks, brownies, and other delicious treats. Their Apple Farm Market has other snacks, cider, wreaths, roping, tree stands, decorations, and gift baskets. They accept cash and card.

New Jersey

Hidden Pond Tree Farm – Brookside

4 West Field Rd, 973-865-6362

This farm promises to have a tree that will fit any size and budget! Cut your tree up to 9 feet tall, most priced at $85. The pre-cut Fraser and Douglas Firs from their farm in Pennsylvania are also available and are up to 12 feet If the weather allows it, this farm also provides free hayrides. Lastly, Hidden Farms has beautiful handmade wreaths and greens. Here, they promise that you’ll find a Christmas tree and create fun holiday memories. They accept checks and cash only.

Barclay’s Tree Farm – Cranbury

35 Orchardside Drive Cranbury, 609-799-1855

This family-owned and operated Christmas tree farm prioritizes customer service and provides quality trees. They offer five tree varieties — Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and White Fir. They also sell decorated and plain Christmas Wreaths, tree stands, watering elves, and more. Above all, Barclay’s is partners with beekeepers so you can find yourself with a jar of local honey. They accept cash and check.

Alger Tree Farm – Califon

7 Beacon Light Road, 908-832-2298

This farm has over 1,500 trees to choose from. The trees range from 6 to 12 plus feet in height. Options include Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir, Norway Spruce, and the Colorado Blue Spruce. Most trees are priced around $80. Certain trees will be priced at $50 and $60. They accept cash or personal check.

Simonson Farms – Cranbury

120 Cranbury Neck Road Cranbury, 609-799-0140

This farm is home to two fields with over 50 acres of land. You have the option to bring your saw or use theirs. The trees available include the Fraser/Canaan Fir, Douglas and Concolor Firs, Blue and Norway Spruce, White Pine, and so much more. Trees up to 8 feet tall are $10 per foot. Trees over 9 feet tall are $11-$13 per foot. Their Christmas shop offers wreaths, evergreen roping, grave pillows, tree stands, ornaments, and accessories. Furthermore, this farm has two locations but this one also offers wagon rides every weekend! They accept cash and credit.

Picea Acres – Jackson Township

50 S New Prospect Road, 732-370-8733

Their field has grown to over 4 acres in recent years, making it a great place to pick and cut your own Christmas Tree. They offer many types of trees and various Christmas decorations. Choose and Cut Trees are all the same price, so you can get your perfect tree no matter the size.

They don’t accept credit cards.

The Evergreen Farm – Annandale

4 Bass Lane, 908-236-9550

The Evergreen Farm is owned and operated by the Thorne family for 16 years. They aim to deliver a great holiday experience for families. The farm offers to help cut, trim, drill holes in the tree and so much more. They also have options for pre-cut trees. Most of the trees are 6-10 feet in height and are priced at $10 per foot. Tired or hungry? Take a snack break and warm up by the fire while munching on freshly baked cookies and drinking hot cider.

Anne Ellen Tree Farm – Taylors Mills

114 Daum Road, 732-786-9277

This Christmas tree farm prides itself on its collection of trees. They have over fifty thousand trees for you to choose from. You can either cut down the tree of your choice or have one of their workers assist you. A trip here can be an all-day event — you can also browse their Christmas shop, have a cup of hot chocolate, and visit their animals. Unlike some other Christmas tree farms, this one lets you take a picture with Santa on the weekends. It cost $65 for any tree up to 9 feet and $78 for any tree 9 feet & 1 inch to ten feet. It’s $13 per foot for any tree over 10 feet.

Shale Hill Farm – Sussex

98 Pond School Rd, 973-875-4231

This farm loves how unique trees are and takes special care of them! They know that the more variety there is, the better the chances guests will find something to their liking. That’s why they use the “old-fashioned,” hand shearing method on their trees. Shale Hill Farm offers Pines, Spruces, and Firs. You’re welcome to bring your saw or you can use one of theirs. However, they ask that you don’t use power saws. All trees, regardless of size or type, are $75, plus sales tax. They accept checks but not credit cards.

Connecticut

Connecticut Christmas Tree – Greens Farms

16 Sasco Creek Road, 203-259-6305

This Christmas tree farm has everything from Douglas Firs, White Spruce to Blue Spruces. They also have a selection of pre-cut trees too. The trees are all over their 12-acre plantation on the 75 acre Audubon Sanctuary. Saws are provided if you need them. The gift shop is full of holiday wreaths, roping, tree stands, decorations, and firewood bundles.

Hickory Ridge Tree Farm – Coventry Lake

108 South River Road, 860-918-3416

This farm has a selection of Fraser Fir, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, and White Pine trees available. In their holiday shop, they sell wreaths, Birch logs, and more. They also have several tree care products. They accept cash, checks, and credit cards.

Maple Row Farm – Easton

229 Stepney Road Easton, 203-261-9577

Originally a dairy farm, Maple Row Farm has been in Easton since the 1700s. They joined other Christmas tree farms in the 1920s. They feel that there’s no better way to kick off the holidays than taking a trip to cut your tree. On weekdays, the price to cut your tree is $73. On weekends, the price goes up to $79. They also have wreaths, roping, stands, and other holiday goods. They accept cash or check, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.