“Check in, Check out Bugaboo” Stroller Service x Thompson Central Park New York

I love New York this time of year. The over the top decor that covers the office buildings of Manhattan, the enchanting department store windows that families line up to admire, and of course, at the center of it all, is the iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. The magic that surrounds the city is something that every family should get to experience first hand. As New Yorkers, we sometimes take our city for granted and don’t take the time to really soak it all in. Packing up the family to play tourist seems daunting with everything you’ll need even just for a short stay. Enter the Thompson Central Park New York. This newly renovated hotel near Central Park, Times Square, and Midtown, is centrally located and not only offers you the comfiest accommodations and an array of dining options on site, but has strollers on hand for you to use while you explore the city during your stay. Many parents know that whether they are visiting New York or simply playing tourist with a stay at this gorgeous hotel, not having to tote gear is hugely beneficial.

And this is not any stroller, we’re talking about the Bugaboo Butterfly. Through an exclusive partnership with Bugaboo, the Thompson Central Park New York offers their guests the “Check in, Check out Bugaboo” Stroller Service.

Matt Slippoy, General Manager, Thompson Central Park New York, shares “At Thompson Central Park New York, we are continuously looking to provide our guests with seamless travel experiences as well as creative amenities to enhance their stays. New York City is an incredible destination to explore as a family, and Thompson Central Park is in the heart of it all. Guests can stop by our concierge for a curated guide to our favorite family adventures in NYC right now, and we’re thrilled to offer the ‘Check in, Check out Bugaboo’ Stroller Service for families staying with us.”

Although the Bugaboo brand offers an array of options, the Thompson Central Park New York knows exactly what parents need to explore Manhattan and beyond- a stroller that is light, compact, but still has all of the bells and whistles that you would want for your little one. Let’s start from the top: the generous canopy will keep the sun and wind out of babies’ eyes but also extends for even more protection when you want it. The seat reclines for those midday naps, there is an adjustable foot rest for extra kiddie comfort, and a basket to store all of the snacks and baby wipes you would need for a day out. But wait, we didn’t discuss the fold of the Butterfly yet- super easy, and I might even say…fun! The stroller is so compact and quick to collapse, that once folded you can easily store it while dining in a restaurant or toss it over your shoulder with their convenient built-in strap making those bumpy trips down the subway steps a thing of the past.

But remember, as much as you’ll love using the Bugaboo Butterfly, you will need to return it upon check out. Sorry! And just like the holiday season will come to an end soon, so will this complimentary “Check in, Check out Bugaboo” Stroller Service, so be sure to book your stay before December 31st.

For more information on the Butterfly Stroller and other Bugaboo products, visit Bugaboo.com and follow @BugabooUSA. To book your stay at Thompson Central Park New York, visit http://www.thompsoncentralpark.com.